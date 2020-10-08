Friday Night Lights Just Got Better: Abc13/KTRK-Tv Houston Teams Up With Texan Live To Stream High School Sports With A Football Kickoff

Viewers Can Stream Live Two Games Each Week on ABC13.com, ABC13’s app and ABC13’s Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku

ABC13, Houston’s news leader, is proud to partner with Texan Live, the authority on live and on-demand high school sports in Texas, to livestream two high school games throughout greater Houston each week on ABC13’s streaming apps. Kicking off the partnership with high school football, viewers can stream the highly anticipated annual “Battle Line on 59” football game between New Caney and Porter High School on Friday, Oct. 10 (7:00 p.m. CDT), followed by a Saturday noon matchup between Bridgeland and Langham Creek High School. Viewers can livestream the games on ABC13.com , ABC13’s app and ABC13’s C onnected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

As high school sports resume with social distancing guidelines that include limited capacity and mandated face masks, many fans will not attend their favorite games. The partnership between ABC13 and Texan Live gives Houstonians added options to watch their favorite high school games.

“Adding high school sports as a livestreaming option on ABC13’s streaming apps is another way for the communities we serve to enjoy high school sports during these unprecedented times,” said ABC13 President and General Manager Wendy Granato. “It is a win-win to combine ABC13’s reach with Texan Live’s expertise.”

“We strive to deliver high school sports to watch at home on your TV, computer or mobile device,” said Texan Live founder Bert Brocker. “I’m very pleased to partner with ABC13 and add another layer for viewers to enjoy high school sports.”

ABC13’s streaming apps elevate the local news experience with the ability to watch live newscasts, breaking news coverage and weather reports seamlessly in a streaming environment.