Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Planned for American Legion Post 164

Katy Area Chamber to Host and Recognize Community Veterans

The local American Legion Jonathan D. Rozier Post 164, named after the first killed-in-action (KIA) soldier from Katy during the War on Terror was founded in June of 2002 and has been very active with Boys and Girls State, Flag Retirements, Funeral and Burial ceremonies, Honor Flight Houston, Wreaths Across American, Junior Shooting Sports Program, Breakfast With a Veteran, and is ramping up more community oriented programs to include blood drives, voter registrations, First Responder service days, community awards, and more.

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Time: 1PM to 2PM (rain or shine indoor/outdoor) – 1:30PM Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Location: 22125 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, Texas 77450

Parking: Free parking, parking available next location and on neighborhood streets

Guests of Honor: Katy Mayor, Katy Police Chief, Family of the late Jonathan D. Rozier (the post namesake), and Katy Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Members

Katy Area Legion Color Guard

“We are looking forward to working with the Katy Chamber to rally next-generation veterans to engage in the community in business and service,” says Commander James “Jim” McGuire, “Our facility will be a place to network, host dinners, luncheons and receptions, build lasting friendships, and conduct our Legionnaire monthly meetings where we plan and execute or missions.”

The post is also planning a community open house to showcase their programs October 24th from 9AM to 1PM and October 25th from 1PM to 3PM.

The Legionnaires are planning a community haunted house with treats October 31st starting at 6PM.

The American Legion Post 164 in Katy meets every 4th Wednesday starting at 6:30PM for a social mixer and then business meeting at 7:30PM at 22125 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, Texas. The gathering is open to current members and new prospective members.

The American Legion was founded in 1919 in Indianapolis, Indiana and has gone on to create an illustrious history established on four pillars – Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth.