Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $751 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $751.5 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 2.8 percent less than in October 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the Texas economy and sales tax revenue.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Oct. 2020) Recipient Oct. 2020

Allocations Change from

Oct. 2019 Year-to-date

Change Cities $486.3M ↓1.4% ↑0.04% Transit Systems $159.0M ↓7.7% ↓2.1% Counties $46.6M ↓4.8% ↓1.3% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $59.6M ↑1.4% ↑5.0% Total $751.5M ↓2.8% ↓0.1%