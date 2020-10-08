Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $751 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $751.5 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 2.8 percent less than in October 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the Texas economy and sales tax revenue.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Oct. 2020)
|Recipient
|Oct. 2020
Allocations
|Change from
Oct. 2019
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$486.3M
|↓1.4%
|↑0.04%
|Transit Systems
|$159.0M
|↓7.7%
|↓2.1%
|Counties
|$46.6M
|↓4.8%
|↓1.3%
|Special Purpose Taxing Districts
|$59.6M
|↑1.4%
|↑5.0%
|Total
|$751.5M
|↓2.8%
|↓0.1%
For details on October sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.