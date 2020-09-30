Katy ISD to Hold Public Forum for the Naming of Junior High #17

KATY [September 29, 2020] – During the Katy Independent School District September Board meeting, the Naming Advisory Committee for Junior High #17 recommended Bill and Cindy Haskett Junior High as the name for the new campus.

The Haskett’s, collectively, have over eight decades of service in public education. Bill began his time with the District as a Katy High School student, graduating in 1961. His career in education spans over 50 years, starting in Spring Branch ISD where he served from 1967 through 1978 as a teacher, counselor and assistant principal. He returned to his old high school in 1978 to become an assistant principal and then in 1981 he continued supporting the Katy Tigers, this time as the school’s principal, which he served for 15 additional years. In 1996, Bill served as the director of community education and special projects, leading that effort until 2004. Additionally, he also contributed as a summer school supervisor, Katy ISD elections administrator, juvenile justice alternative education coordinator, and credit by examination coordinator. Bill retired from Katy ISD in 2004 but continued to serve on a part-time basis in Community Education and as the Katy ISD elections administrator until 2016.

Cindy Haskett began her teaching career in Richardson ISD and shortly afterward moved to Houston to teach eighth-grade math and Algebra I for six years in Spring Branch ISD. She then moved to Katy, TX and married Bill in 1979. Cindy taught math at Katy Junior High from 1980 until she retired in 2005, culminating 33 years in public education.

“The Haskett’s have given a lifetime of exemplary service and dedication to Katy ISD and the Katy community,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ken Gregorski. “They both have deep roots and decades of involvement in the District. Many even know Mr. Haskett’s voice, as he is currently the voice of Katy Tigers football, announcing varsity games since 1986,” added Gregorski.

Community members are invited to a public forum to provide input regarding the proposed name.



Wednesday, October 21, 2020

6 – 7 p.m.

More information for speakers to provide input at the public forum will be forthcoming.



Junior High #17 will be located at 25737 Clay Road. This junior high school will provide enrollment relief to neighboring campuses in the northwest quadrant of the District that are experiencing fast growth.