TPWD Law Enforcement Offices Reopen to the Public

AUSTIN — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Law Enforcement office locations have now reopened to the public. Appointments are no longer required, except at the Austin Headquarters. Offices will be open during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, along with local ordinances, offices will implement social distancing measures that will keep customers and employees six feet apart. Customers will not be allowed to congregate in office lobbies or in open areas and may be asked to wait outside or in their vehicles should an office become too crowded and social distancing cannot be practiced effectively. Masks, or face coverings, must be worn by the general public and TPWD employees. In areas where glass windows or dividers are not already utilized, plexiglass barriers will be in place.

Office locations and more information can be found on the TPWD website.