Katy ISD Student Receives Nation’s Highest Honor for Youth Poetry

KATY [September 30, 2020] – Among thousands of award-winning student poets from across the country, Cinco Ranch High School (CRHS) Junior Ethan Wang was among the final five high school students selected by the National Student Poets Program (NSPP) to be recognized as a 2020 National Student Poet. This recognition is the highest honor for youth poets in the United States. Wang is the only recipient from the southwest region of the United States.

“Ethan Wang possesses an exceptional ability, rare in young writers, to craft immersive and emotionally evocative poetry,” said Mary Sarver, Debate and Language & Composition Teacher at Cinco Ranch High. “From his use of vivid imagery and poignant messages to his experimentation with form, Ethan’s poems push readers to self-reflect and examine the complexities of human connection. His recognition as a National Student Poet is no surprise to his teachers at Cinco Ranch High School, and we are deeply proud of his accomplishment,” added Sarver.

“I am very grateful to be given this opportunity. I hope in these times I can play my role in spreading and perfecting this art form,” said CRHS Student Ethan Wang.

The National Student Poets were selected from learners in 10th – 11th grade, who participated in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and received top honors in poetry. From this group of national gold medal recipients, 35 semi-finalists were identified as the most gifted young poets in their regions, based on their originality, technical skills and personal voice. Participants were then invited to submit additional poetry and performance videos to distinguished jurors who then made the final selection of the five National Student Poets.



Throughout the year, Ethan Wang, along with the other four poets, will serve as literary ambassadors and will share their passion for poetry, literacy and the literary arts with their communities through service projects, workshops and public readings. In addition, the five poets will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

Click here to watch the student’s reaction as they get this great news: https://youtu.be/hP3cINEW2-Q

Ethan Wang

Cinco Ranch High School Student