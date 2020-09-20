3 Best Whey Protein Powders Without Soy or Sucralose

If you read through the labels of different whey protein supplements at any store, you’ll notice that most of them come with a handful of additional ingredients. Why does it seem like there are almost no products with just plain whey protein powder and nothing else?

Well, most additives are intended to deal with two major problems that raw whey protein has: its unpalatable, chalky taste and its poor mixability.

To enhance taste, manufacturers usually add artificial and/or natural flavors in addition to artificial and/or natural sweeteners. Sucralose is one of the commonly used artificial sweeteners.

To improve mixability, different emulsifiers may be used, and the most common of these is lecithin. Usually derived from soy or sunflower, lecithin helps the powder mix instantly without the need to use an electric blender.

Despite their advantages, some people may find these two ingredients problematic. Sucralose, as well as other artificial sweeteners, leaves an unpleasant aftertaste and has been linked some health risks. Soy-derived lecithin is not an option for people with a soy allergy.

While many of the popular brands on the market use one or both of these ingredients, there are still plenty of decent alternative choices for people trying to avoid these and other unwanted additives.

3 Best Brands of Soy-Free, Sucralose-Free Whey Protein

The best choices of whey protein powder out there are arguably those with the least number of unnecessary additives and fillers. Sure, plain whey powder does not taste good with water, but better use that as a base to make your own shake or smoothie with milk (almond milk is a great choice) and other natural ingredients, than put all those artificial flavors and additives into your system.

So, with that in mind, the following are three of the best, high-quality whey protein powder supplements with minimal ingredients, no soy, no sucralose, and no artificial additives.

If you are looking for plain whey protein powder with nothing else, then this one is for you. There is only one ingredient in it: whey protein concentrate. That’s the unflavored version, but they also offer a couple of naturally-flavored versions with no artificial ingredients or additives.

This one works well for shakes or smoothies prepared in a blender, and it can be used in various food recipes. However, since it does not contain any emulsifiers (lecithin), you won’t be able to mix it by hand. If you want a powder that mixes easily using just a spoon, then opt for a product with sunflower-derived lecithin, such as the following two.

This is also a pretty simple product with only two ingredients: whey protein concentrate and sunflower lecithin. Besides the plain, unflavored version, they also offer a few flavored options that come with natural flavors and a natural sweetener: cane sugar.

Biochem’s naturally-flavored whey isolate powder includes sunflower lecithin and cane sugar. It makes a great combination with almond milk and frozen bananas and/or any other fruits you like. It comes in mild vanilla and chocolate flavors, which go well with almost anything else you throw in the mix.