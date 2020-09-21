Clear Sound 911 Reviews: Is Clear Sound 911 Supplement Scam?

Clear Sound 911 is a new healthy hearing support supplement by PhytAge Labs that is an enriched formula with super vitamin B (Vitamins B1, B2, B5, B6) along with minerals calcium and zinc to naturally remove toxins that are linked to causing hearing loss. Found only at ClearSound911.com, the PhytAge Labs Clear Sound 911 supplement is formulated to soothe auditory inflammation and clean inner ear toxins to naturally restore hearing abilities.

What people are hearing is very important. Those who have problems with their inner ear should allow the auditory restoration process to happen for them and start using Clear Sound 911. Their hearing will be restored just as soon as the carefully blended ingredients in this supplement are going to get absorbed into their bloodstream. When in the body, these ingredients go to the brain and start repairing what needs to be fixed by cleansing the hearing nerves and repairing the hairs that have to grow in the inner ear. The growth of new inner ear hairs is possible because Clear Sound 911 contains Calcium, Zinc and B vitamins. But this is only the start of how this supplement works, as it furthermore:

Cleans the toxins in the inner ear

Soothes auditory inflammation

Restores the hearing naturally

How Does Clear Sound 911 Work?

As mentioned above, Clear Sound 911 begins the hearing restoration process as soon as its ingredients have reached the consumer’s bloodstream. From here, these ingredients reach the brain and start restoring the hearing by destroying the plague formed on the auditory nerves. As a matter of fact, most hearing problems are caused by the fact that the auditory nerves don’t get properly cleansed and the inner ear hairs are no longer growing. Clear Sound 911 comes to fix all these problems, as it contains the most powerful ingredients known to restore hearing by addressing the specified issues.

What Are the Ingredients in Clear Sound 911?

Clear Sound 911 makes it possible for the inner ear hairs to repair themselves, which is something no other hearing supplement available on the market can do. This is because it contains the B1, B2, B5 and B6 vitamins, Zinc and Calcium, all ingredients known to speed up the growth of inner ear hairs. And this is only where the power of Clear Sound 911 begins, as this supplement also contains:

Rhodiola

Potassium

Ashwagandha

Magnesium

Passion Flower

Valerian for its restorative properties

Magnolia

Bacopa

Hawthorn

These ingredients have been scientifically proven to be incredibly efficient at removing the hearing loss toxin from the brain, to restore the nutrients that the inner ear needs in order to function properly, also to remove the plaque that gets formed on the auditory canal, which leads to the auditory system getting repaired and completely restored in a short amount of time. All the ingredients in Clear Sound 911 are at the exact necessary amounts for proper hearing to be achieved and maintained. Besides, they have been tested for their benefits in multiple facilities from around the world. The best natural hearing protection is now available on the market under the name Clear Sound 911!

What Happens After Clear Sound 911?

As soon as Clear Sound 911 has done its job and the hearing is restored, users start being effectively protected from any brain disorder that may appear, memory loss included. Besides, they get to live their life more joyfully because they have a chance to hear everything. Just like the thousand others who have used Clear Sound 911, they will:

Have a great hearing for decades in the future

No longer feel alone and isolated when there’s a quieter conversation going on

No longer miss on great music, the latest news and important family conversations

Get to hear the voices of their loved ones very clearly

What Causes Hearing Loss?

Hearing loss happens when a toxic chemical that starts in the ears gets released into the brain. Many scientific reports are supporting and have proved this theory. The good news is this harmful toxin can be removed from the brain, whereas the damage it caused, fixed. With Clear Sound 911, people can start to have their hearing restored brought back to normal because the essential minerals and vitamins in this supplement are known to support:

The intake of nutrients that reverse hearing loss caused by aging

The prevention of losing the nutrients needed for the inner eat to remain healthy

The release of nutrients needed to repair hearing loss

Who Makes Clear Sound 911?

Clear Sound 911 is made by PhytAge Laboratories, a health company that creates supplements in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that exceed the GMP requirements, also by using the best ingredients. Clear Sound 911 is as well 100% made in the US, distilled to reach the purest state, also carefully blended to provide the effects of its potent ingredients in no time.

Who Should Use Clear Sound 911?

100% safe to use because it’s not a chemically formulated medicine and all-natural, men and women of all ages can take Clear Sound 911, the exception making those who are on prescribed medication for different diseases. If this is the case, consulting their doctor before starting to take this supplement is necessary for them. People under 18 and pregnant women should not use Clear Sound 911 at all.

Clear Sound 911 Consumer Reviews from PhytAge Labs

Let’s hear from actual consumers John Alaire from New York, Sean Hagary from Anchorage and Tara Kim from San Francisco:

Clear Sound 911 Price

According to the results of a study conducted on 78,626 people who used to suffer from hearing loss that has been caused by the ear toxin in their brain, consuming 4 Clear Sound 911 bottles as per the indicated dosage every day does wonders. In 4 months, the dangerous ear toxin gets to be completely eliminated. This is why Clear Sound 911 also comes in the 4-bottle package. Taken separately, all the ingredients in this formula would cost $200 every month, if they would be taken at the required doses.

However, Clear Sound 911 has got people covered, as it costs only $69.95 per bottle, not to mention it also comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee. Those who take it and feel like their hearing hasn’t been restored can always ask for a complete refund, but only within the first 90 days after their purchase. Their money will be returned, no questions asked. Not everyone reacts the same to different health supplements, so it’s only fair that PhytAge Laboratories has taken this into consideration.

In order to provide maximum results, 2 capsules of Clear Sound 911 need to be taken every day for a full time period of 90 days. People who do so should contact their audiologist before and after consuming the supplement, as this will help them be given the best news about their hearing by a specialist.

Normally, a bottle of Clear Sound 911 is $120, but now there’s a special offer on it, so the last price is $69.95, which means customers save more than $50 if they hurry to get their supplement now. They will not only restore their hearing by taking 2 Clear Sound 911 capsules every day, they will also protect it against further damage, not to mention take care of all nutrient deficiencies that can steal it from them.

Clear Sound 911 Contact Info

Clear Sound 911 customer service is very friendly and always ready to answer any question about the product. It should also be contacted for refund requests. The Clear Sound 911 customer service phone number is 1-800-822-5753, whereas the email address is wecare@phytagesupport.com. A letter can also be sent to customer service by traditional mail, at the following address:

1732 1st Avenue #28568

New York, NY 10128

USA

The address for returning Clear Sound 911 when requesting a refund is:

Returns Address

PhytAge Laboratories

37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100

Englewood, CO 80112

When ordered in the US, Clear Sound 911 will get delivered within 7 business days, via FedEx, USPS, or UPS. International deliveries take up to 8 – 15 days, depending on each country’s customs policies.

Clear Sound 911 Review Final Verdict

PhytAge Labs Clear Sound 911 supplement is a healthy hearing support formula that uses super Vitamin B herbal complex to safely remove toxins that cause hearing loss to happen. Given how reputable of a company PhytAge Laboratories is, and the success their entire product line has enjoyed by helping tens and hundreds of thousands of people all over the world support whole body health and wellness, Clear Sound 911 is the latest supplement to make headlines and create airwaves that will be hard to ignore for a long time to come.

To buy PhytAge Labs healthy hearing support formula, make sure to visit ClearSound911.com today to order Clear Sound 911 right now.