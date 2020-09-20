Prepare for Tropical Storm Beta (Sunday, 10:00 a.m.)

Harris County residents should prepare for potential tropical weather impacts beginning today. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Beta continues to move toward a landfall in southeast Texas by early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Harris County. A Storm Surge Warning is also in effect for Harris County. Additional watches and warnings are likely to be issued as the forecast solidifies.

Based on this forecast, heavy rain and flooding, as well as high tides and storm surge for coastal areas are possible. Residents are urged to closely monitor local media for forecast updates.

Impacts to Harris County residents will include widespread rainfall, potentially creating rises in streams and bayous. Rainfall will begin as soon as tonight. Residents should expect some street flooding during periods of heavier rainfall. Current rainfall forecasts through Wednesday:

6-10 inches of rain for communities south of Interstate 10

5 to 7 inches for the rest of the county.

Isolated areas of higher rainfall amounts may be possible.

Residents in coastal areas of Harris County in and along Galveston Bay should prepared for higher tides through Tuesday. High tides are already creating flooding roadways in some coastal areas. Residents should follow public safety advice given by local officials.

It is important to ACT NOW to prepare your family for potential tropical weather.

Residents should stay informed and check the weather regularly as Beta approaches Southeast Texas.

PREPARE YOUR FAMILY

Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate. Remember to take into account that social distancing, regular handwashing and face coverings are still needed for COVID-19.

If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.

Make sure your disaster kit is fully stocked, with enough supplies for each family member, including pets. Do not forget about special items for babies, elderly and medically fragile family members.

Fuel vehicles and generators now.

Know where important documents are and take pictures of your property for insurance purposes.

DRIVE SAFELY

Give yourself extra braking distance, slow down and make sure your headlights are on during rainy weather.

If you must travel never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.

Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES. Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

STAY INFORMED

Listen to and follow instructions from local officials.

Monitor the forecast regularly as the system continues to change.

as the system continues to change. Check driving conditions before getting on roadways at Houston TranStar: www.houstontranstar.org.

before getting on roadways at Houston TranStar: www.houstontranstar.org. View live rainfall rates on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org.

on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org. Have multiple ways to receive alerts and keep your phone charged and on overnight in case of important weather updates.

and keep your phone charged and on overnight in case of important weather updates. Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.

Text BETA 888777 to receive tropical weather updates.

