Katy ISD Announces Secondary Gifted and Talented Screening  

KATY [September 16, 2020] – Gifted and talented (GT) screenings for incoming secondary students are now taking place at Katy Independent School District. Katy ISD encourages all parents of current fifth-grade students who have not yet been identified for the gifted and talented program and headed to junior high school to sign up for Secondary GT screening. Students currently in fifth grade, who have not participated in the elementary Challenge Program, have the opportunity to be screened for GT program services, which would begin in the fall of the student’s sixth-grade year.

If parents would like to refer their child for secondary GT screening they must complete a Secondary Parent Checklist in English or Spanish and return it to their child’s elementary campus by September 23, 2020.

“Gifted and talented education programs provide a variety of academic and social options for students who are advanced learners,” said Katy ISD Director of Gifted, Talented and Advanced Academic Studies Joan Otten.

Secondary gifted program options are available in English, reading, mathematics, science and social studies. Students may be screened at their current campus in October and November in any or all of these content areas. Parents will be notified of the placement decision by U.S. mail in January 2021. Students who qualify for the GT program will begin the program in the fall of their sixth-grade year.

Contact the Challenge teacher at your child’s elementary school if you have any additional questions.