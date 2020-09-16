Katy ISD Kindergarten Gifted and Talented Screening Deadline  

KATY [September 16, 2020] – Now through October 2, parents of kindergarten students in Katy Independent School District who would like their child to be part of the Challenge (Gifted and Talented, GT) program may refer them for screening. Recently, kindergarten parents will receive information detailing how to refer a student. Referral information can also be found in the Katy ISD GT and Advanced Academics website and is due on October 2, 2020.

“The State of Texas defines a gifted and talented student as a child or youth who performs or shows the potential for performing at a remarkably high level of accomplishment when compared to others of the same age, experience or environment,” said Katy ISD Director of Gifted, Talented and Advanced Academic Studies Joan Otten. “The Katy ISD Kindergarten Program emphasizes the development of critical and creative thinking skills,” added Otten.

Kindergarten services will begin by March 1, 2021 and will include students attending a Challenge classroom for 60 minutes a week. Students identified in kindergarten move into the elementary pullout program in first grade. Parents with questions can contact the counselor at their child’s campus or the campus Challenge teacher.

Parents of students who are referred and screened will receive placement notification during the last week of February 2021. Kindergarten GT Parent Information presentation will be available on our website by September 29, 2020.