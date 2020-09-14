Sen. Cruz on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’: ‘The Stakes Right Now Are Enormously High’

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today appeared on Fox News’ ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ with Maria Bartiromo where he discussed his inclusion on President Trump’s shortlist for the Supreme Court and his efforts to expand school choice after Democrats filibustered the latest targeted COVID-19 relief package. While on the show, Sen. Cruz also discussed his call for the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix for sexualizing young girls in the movie “Cuties” and discussed Joe Biden’s long history of championing the interests of China. Catch Sen. Cruz’s full interview with Maria Bartiromo here. Excerpts are below.

WATCH: Cruz on Fox Talks 2020 Election & How It Will Affect the Supreme Court, China, & Individual Liberty

ON SEN. CRUZ BEING PUT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LIST OF POTENTIAL SCOTUS NOMINEES:

“It is deeply honoring, it’s humbling to be included in the list. I’m grateful that the President has that confidence in me, but it’s not the desire of my heart. I want to be in the political fight. I want to be fighting to nominate and confirm three, four, five principled constitutionalist justices, but [the Supreme Court] is not where I want to serve. I want to stay fighting right where I am in the U.S. Senate.”

Read Sen. Cruz’s statement on President Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist here.

READ: Sen. Cruz Op-Ed in Fox News: Trump has achieved historic impact with THIS action

ON THE ISSUES AT STAKE FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THIS NOVEMBER:

“The damage that a Biden-Schumer-Pelosi government would do I think in two years would exceed the damage that Barack Obama and Joe Biden did in eight years. I don’t recall an election in my lifetime where there was so much delta, so much volatility between a very good election and a Watergate-level catastrophic election. I don’t know which one it’s going to be, which means the stakes right now are enormously high.”

WATCH: ‘The Biden Express is Headed Left’ – Bernie Sanders for Secretary of State

ON SEN. CRUZ’S CONTINUED FIGHT TO EXPAND SCHOOL CHOICE & SUPPORT FAMILIES DURING THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES:

“The Senate voted on my school choice legislation last week. What it provides is $5 billion of federal tax credits for contributions to scholarship granting organizations that give scholarships for K-12 education. It’s matching dollars.[…] If you’re a mom at home and your kids aren’t getting educated, you can get a scholarship to find a school that will give an education to your kids. It’s an injection of new cash and I’ve got to tell you, Republicans were united and supported my school choice legislation – every single Democrat voted against it. Every single Democrat voted to leave those kids trapped without providing the relief they need.”

The targeted legislative package filibustered by Senate Democrats included several proposals championed by Sen. Cruz to expand school choice, including:

Sen. Cruz’s proposal to establish education tax credits.

Sen. Cruz’s proposal to expand 529 savings accounts.

Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), and Cruz’s proposal to authorize one-time emergency appropriations funding for scholarship-granting organizations (SGOs) in each state for the remainder of the year.

READ: Sen. Cruz Applauds Inclusion of Critical Efforts to Expand School Choice & Support Parents in Targeted Relief Package While Taking Steps to Rein in Spending

READ: On School Choice and China, Sen. Cruz Leads to Advance Trump’s Priorities in Congress

ON SEN. CRUZ’S CALL FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE TO INVESTIGATE NETFLIX FOR SEXUALIZING YOUNG GIRLS IN THE MOVIE “CUTIES”:

“Netflix is an incredibly profitable U.S. company. Barack Obama makes a ton of money from Netflix. They are profiting. They are making money by selling the sexual exploitation of young kids. And so I asked the Attorney General to investigate them because federal law makes it a crime, it is a felony to distribute child pornography. […] I guarantee you, every pedophile in America is going to watch this movie, and that Netflix is sitting back fat and happy – making money on it – that’s not right.”

READ: Sen. Cruz Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Netflix’s ‘Cuties’

ON THE NEED TO FUNDAMENTALLY REASESS OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH CHINA AND JOE BIDEN’S HISTORY OF APPEASING CHINA:

“China is, I believe, the single greatest geopolitical threat facing the United States for the next century. Donald Trump – one of the most significant things he’s done as president on foreign policy is stand up to China. He’s changed the debate. […] Now I think in the second term he needs to stand up even stronger to China. But Joe Biden has spent 47 years kissing up to China. Saying China’s not a threat. Saying China’s our friend. Saying we should be in bed more with China. Don’t worry about the communist murdering and torturing and stealing, let’s go make some money.’ This election, if you want Communist China to have more power in America, Joe Biden’s your guy.”

READ: Sen. Cruz on FoxNews.com: China Is Expanding Its Malign Influence All Over the World

READ: Sen. Cruz, Colleagues Pen Letter to Disney CEO Following Cooperation with Elements in Xinjiang During the Filming of Mulan

LISTEN: Cruz on the Ben Shapiro Show Discusses Supreme Court & What’s at Stake in 2020