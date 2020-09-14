5 Luxury Cars That You Won’t Regret Buying

Source

When it comes to luxury cars, it’s not always sunshine and rainbows. Sure, you pay thousands of dollars to drive home a beautiful car, but that’s not where it ends. In fact, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The worst part is that they depreciate faster than a stock market crash. Plus, there’s a lot of maintenance and repair expenses that are yet to come.

This is the reason why most people dread buying a luxury car and end up with a JDM or Korean import. However, if you are fixated on a luxury automobile brand, here’s a list of 5 luxury cars that you can buy and drive peacefully.

Lexus ES

I’m a bit partial to Lexus because of its unparalleled reliability. Since it carries the same DNA as Toyota, Lexus has all the bells and whistles without the high maintenance. The best part is that this beautiful car is launched under 40 grand in the US, with features at par with its expensive counterparts.

Lexus ES is truly a driver’s car with 214 BHP and 202 Nm of torque. The sleek body line and the massive grill on the front make this car a head-turner wherever you go.

Audi A4

Surprisingly, the next on our list is a German car, which is often perceived as a money guzzler for all the wrong reasons. However, not this one.

Audi A4 is one of the entry-level cars from Audi’s stable with decent features and exceptional reliability — contrary to other premium models, such as A6 and A8. Audi A4 has fairly comfortable, or rather luxurious, no-frill interiors, which means fewer things will break down.

For instance, unlike A6 and A8, the A4 does not have air suspensions, which may make it a bit uncomfortable over speed bumps and potholes. But if you had to choose between a little inconvenience and spending thousands of dollars on a suspension part — in case it breaks, and it will — you would always choose an A4.

Audi A4 comes with two engine variants: 1.4L and 2.0L. Depending on the driving preference, there’s something for everyone.

Genesis G70

Genesis does not have a great reputation for reliability, but the all-new G70 is going to be a game-changer. First of all, it’s a compact luxury car, which means two things: you will not get ample legroom and futuristic features like a Mercedes. However, if you can look past this shortcoming, this car checks all the boxes and will be easy on your pocket.

Volvo S60

If you own a Volvo S60, you may be struggling with a few transmission problems. But apart from that, S60 is one of the best-selling cars from Volvo’s stable. People buy Volvo because of what it stands for — safety. Volvo’s focus on safety and luxury attracts elite buyers who want to stand out with their ride.

Volvo S60 may not dominate the luxury market, but it sure as hell dominates the road with its striking appeal. The best part is, even if it breaks down, you can get affordable parts online to save hundreds of dollars on repairs.

BMW 3-series

A performance-driven car with luxury elements flowing from the driver’s seat to the rear, the 2020 BMW 3 series is being referred to as affordable luxury that comes with a promise of reliability. Its interiors look like a scaled-down 5 series, which is quite ambitious at this price point. And when it comes to maintenance, there’s a huge difference. So if you are looking for the luxury, performance and reliability, the 3 Series will definitely make your eyes gleam.