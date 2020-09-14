Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky Form, No Threat to Texas

September 14, 2020

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Teddy, the 19th named storm of 2020, and Tropical Storm Vicky, the 20th storm, have formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Teddy and Vicky pose no threat to Texas. Teddy is currently moving west-northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), and is expected to increase to hurricane strength in the next few days. Vicky is currently moving northwest, and is expected to degenerate by Thursday.

TROPICAL STORM TEDDY

TROPICAL STORM VICKY

What you should do:

We are in the peak of a very active Hurricane Season. While Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky will not impact Texas, now is the time to make sure you and your family are prepared.

MAKE A PLAN

Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate. Remember to take into account that social distancing is still needed for COVID-19.

If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.

As we move into to peak hurricane season, homeowners and renters should contact their insurance agent about purchasing flood insurance. Remember, flood damage is not covered by most homeowners or renters policies. Take action now to ensure that your home and contents are protected by enrolling in the National Flood Insurance Program. Go to https://www.floodsmart.gov/ for more information.

STAY INFORMED

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.

Where you can learn more: