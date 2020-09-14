Where to Buy Kratom Powders for Sale?

We are leading increasingly busy and stressful lives. Multi-tasking has become a common feature of today’s lifestyle. Running against the clock is the new normal. All this mayhem is resulting in cases of chronic conditions too.

Stress and anxiety, lack of sleep, depression, chronic aches, and pains, the list of chronic problems are endless. While over the counter and prescription medications are available, each one comes with a huge list of side effects.

For this reason, many are shifting to ancient medications, formulations, and practices hoping for a better result. Nature is a wonderful source replete with various herbs and medicinal plants. Though ancient practices lost prominence for some time, they are coming back into vogue, with many preferring to use them instead of prescribed medications.

Kratom is one such medicinal tree found in various countries in Southeast Asia. It belongs to the Mitragyna speciosa family and is a close cousin to the coffee plant. This herb was and is still widely being used by locals to cure various conditions related to anxiety, tiredness, sleep, and depression.

These trees grow in tropical forests where the perfect conditions of humidity, rains, and temperature are constantly prevailing. The trees are characterized by huge green leaves. These leaves are later pulverized and dried to make the Kratom powder.

There are many strains of Kratom depending on the areas where they grow and their properties. Each strain provides a different set of effects and is used for curing different conditions.

Some popular Kratom strains are Bali Kratom Maeng da Kratom Borneo Kratom, and Indo Kratom.

Each Kratom is again divided into three strains based on the color of the vein that passes through the leaves. These strains are the red vein, the green vein, and the white vein.

So, what is a Kratom powder? As we already discussed, Kratom powder is simply a powdered form of the Kratom leaf. There are many ways of consuming the powder. You can swirl the powder in your mouth with some water and then swallow. This method is the most common way of consuming the Kratom powder and is known as toss and wash.

You can also make tea out of the Kratom powder. This is generally known to give you a relaxing effect. So, if you are taking Kratom for stress relief or sleep, this is an effective method.

Some people add the powder to their milkshakes, yogurt, or even fruit juices to mask the bitterness.

Kratom powder is also available in capsule form. If you don’t want to be bothered by measuring out the exact doses or want to be discrete in using it, you can opt for a capsule. A word of caution though, capsule takes a bit longer to work than the powdered form. So, don’t expect immediate results

Now that we have a better understanding of the Kratom powder, let us take a quick look at some of the Best Kratom Powder vendors. Websites are the best places to buy Kratom powders. A number of these websites sell Kratom powders at discounted prices and have attractive offers.

Here, we list some of the best websites where you can buy Kratom powders for sale. This list should help you if you are looking to try out Kratom for the first time or are planning to change your current brand and looking for something better.

About the brand:

This brand is quite popular in the US for its line of Kratom powders. The company sells high-quality Kratom powders at an affordable price point. Coastline has received many positive reviews from customers who expressed satisfaction with the quality of the product and customer service as well.

The company was started in 2015 by husband-wife duo Joshua Fulton and Katrina in Southport, North Caroline. Despite being relatively new, they were able to quickly develop quite a reputation for themselves in the Kratom market.

Product Portfolio:

On their website, you can find a full range of Kratom powders. The Kratom varieties they sell include:

Bali Kratom – red vein and white vein

Borneo Kratom – red vein, green vein, and ultra-enhanced

Horned Kratom – red vein, white vein, and ultra-enhanced

Maeng da Kratom – red vein, white vein, and ultra-enhanced.

Malay Kratom. – green vein and ultra-enhanced.

The best part about the Coastline Kratom is that they sell combos under their bestsellers category.

We really liked their beginner’s pack and their ultra-enhanced kratom pack. If you are a Kratom veteran, we think the ultra-enhanced pack will be an excellent choice for you.

What’s more!! The company even sells live plants. So, if you are a Kratom buff and interested in growing your own plants, you can buy it from them. Each plant comes with detailed instructions too, which is a bonus in our books.

Shipping and returns policy:

At present, the company doesn’t ship its product to the states in the US where the sale and consumption of Kratom products are prohibited. So, check your local laws before deciding to place an order.

The company offers free same-day shipping for its US customers. If you are not satisfied with the product for any reason, you can return the product for a full refund.

In case of non-delivery of orders also, the company offers a full refund.

Coastline Kratom – Pros and Cons:

Pros:

The company has a good reputation.

Consistent product quality is maintained.

If you stay within the US, shipping and return policies are convenient.

Same-day shipping is available.

Their beginner’s pack is affordable and well-planned.

The ultra-enhanced pack is perfect for seasoned users.

Cons:

If you stay outside the US, shipping and return policies aren’t convenient.

Even within the US, you must make a minimum order to avail of free shipping.

Conclusion:

Coastline Kratom is a good company with an excellent product portfolio and decent pricing. If you stay in the US and are looking for a decent company to buy Kratom from, we recommend Coastline Kratom.

The name “The Golden Monk” itself instills a sense of peace and calmness doesn’t it? They have represented their products with the right naming technique. Kratom powders do create a feeling of peace and calmness, one reason why they are becoming a popular product.

About the Brand:

Golden Monk is a relatively new company that was initially started in Canada in 2016. Later on, it moved its base and currently operates out of Las Vegas, Nevada. The company deals in premium quality Kratom products and undertakes bulk supplies too. It has managed to earn some life-long customers due to its attention to quality and detail.

Product Portfolio:

The company maintains and sells an extensive range of Kratom powders through its website. The product list includes:

Bali Kratom – Green Vein, Red Vein, White Vein

Borneo Kratom – Green Vein, Red vein, White Vein

Hulu Kapuas Kratom – Green Vein, Red Vein

Sumatra Kratom – Green Vein, Red Vein, White Vein

Malay Kratom – Super Green Vein

Bentuangie Kratom – Red Vein

Indo Kratom – Red Vein

Thai Kratom – Red Vein

Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Apart from the Kratom powder, Golden Monk also sells Kratom Capsules.

Golden Monk Kratom company gives utmost priority to the quality and consistency of its products and services. All product packaging activities are done in climate-controlled, clean rooms. As a result, you get clean products with minimal contamination.

The company also ensures lab tests for all its products. If you visit the website you will notice that they carry on about 6 tests for every ton of Kratom powders. The tests include screening for various types of microbes, heavy metals, and alkaloids.

This way they ensure that the buyer gets a top-notch, high-quality product with no compromise at any stage.

Shipping and Returns Policy:

Orders placed before 2 PM noon will be shipped on the same day and you will receive the product between 1 to 4 days of the product being shipped. Golden Monk offers two kinds of shipping – USPS express and USPS priority.

Once your order is dispatched, you will also get a tracking number so that you can track your order.

The company also offers a 30-days no questions asked return policy in case you are not satisfied with their product. You can return both opened and unopened packages.

Their customer service is always available if you have any questions regarding returns and refunds.

Golden Monk Kratom – Pros and Cons:

Pros:

The company though relatively new has garnered a good reputation

All processes are in place to deliver pure and top-notch products to the customer.

The company offers attractive coupons and discounts regularly.

They offer free USPS priority shipping for orders above $49.99

Friendly customer service

Durable packing.

Cons:

Slightly expensive.

Conclusion:

Golden Monk is another reputed company that sells a wide portfolio of Kratom powders. They give utmost importance to quality at every stage, from leaf selection, through processing, packaging, and shipping. Excessive testing ensures you get what you pay for. We are quite impressed with the company and its services.

Kats Bontanicals is a popular website that sells various medicinal herbs including Kratom. Owned by Justin Kats, this company was started in New Jersey in 2016.

About the Brand:

This company aims at sourcing and delivering pure, safe, and effective Kratom products for its customers. It believes that Kratom has genuine therapeutic properties and is a very good alternative to over the counter and prescription medications.

It works closely with a group of Indonesian farmers to source Kratom. The company makes sure that Kratom is ethically grown and harvested. All top-quality practices ensure that you are getting the top-notch product when buying your Kratom from Kats Botanicals.

Product Portfolio:

Kats Botanicals sells a wide range of Kratom powders through its website. The extensive product portfolio includes:

Maeng Da Kratom: red vein, green vein, white vein, yellow vein, plantation, sample pack.

Bali Kratom: Green vein, White vein, Wild red vein, Beginner’s starter pack

Brunei Kratom: green vein

Hulu Kapuas Kratom: green vein, white vein,

Malay Kratom: green vein

Sunda Kratom: Green vein, white vein,

Jong Kong Kratom: White vein

Blends: The Wedge, Spacebird, Digital Buddha, About the Waves, Super Thai, Red Horn.

We are particularly in love with the Kratom blends from Kats Botanicals. Also, their Bali Kratom beginner’s back is a good idea. Bali Kratom is always suggested if you are new to using Kratoms, and buying the starter pack is affordable and a good option for you.

Shipping and Returns:

The company offers free shipping for all orders above $100. This offer is valid only on standard shipping within the contiguous US. if you stay in Canada, you can’t avail of free shipping on your orders.

All orders will take about 3 to 5 days to reach you once they have been shipped. Most of the orders will be shipped the same day or the next day.

Kats botanicals offer an attractive 30 days return day policy in case you are not happy with the product. You can simply email their customer service and they will initiate the return process for you.

Kat’s Botanicals – Pros and cons:

Pros:

Very impressive product profile

Top-quality products

One of the few websites that sell blends

Beginners pack available for those trying Kratom for the first time.

Free shipping available for purchases above $100

Cons:

Free shipping not available on all orders.

No free shipping to Canada.

Conclusion:

Kat’s Botanicals is another company that gives top priority to top quality and consistency. It has even incorporated certain Kratom strains in its product portfolio that aren’t available elsewhere. If you are looking to buy Kratom powders online, and are looking for the real deal, Kat’s Botanicals is definitely one of the options you can trust.

Kratom Powder for Sale:

We know that Kratom powder is quite bitter in taste and isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. Such people can always try out Kratom capsules. These capsules have a few advantages. You don’t have to worry about the taste or proper dosing. If you want to be discreet about using Kratom powders, or are traveling and want to have Kratom handy, capsules are a good option for you.

Buying Kratom Powder Online? Consider these Points

When you are planning to purchase and use any Kratom products, whether it is powders or capsules, it is always good to be aware of what points you need to remember. Since you will be purchasing these products online, you will need to be extra careful. We will discuss a few key points you need to remember when buying Kratom online.

1. Find Out About the Local Laws on Kratom:

Local Kratom Laws on Kratoms in the US are still unclear. While some states have made Kratom legal, others are planning or have already made Kratom illegal to sell and consume.

Companies do not ship to areas when Kratom is illegal. It is illegal to bring in Kratom from other states if your state holds it illegal to use Kratom.

If Kratom is illegal in your state, it is a good idea to completely avoid purchasing it or obtaining it by other methods.

2. Read the Labels Carefully:

Labeling is key to understand a product’s contents, build, profile, and authenticity. Labels include a range of information such as the brand name, company name, ingredient list, risk factors, side effects, etc. Reading the label will give you an idea of what you will get with the product you are buying.

Generally, all authentic brands will have proper labeling. So, your product can be considered genuine if it is labeled properly.

3. Check for Lab-Tested Authenticity Certification:

An important point to note here is that all companies do not invest in lab testing since it is quite expensive. So if the brand you are buying has lab test certifications, you can be sure that the product is genuine.

You can go online to check and learn about various certifications and what they test for. Generally, certifications let you know that the product is sourced properly, has been processed under ideal conditions, and is devoid of contaminants.

If your Kratom capsules or products have all the necessary certifications, you can use them without worry.

4. Look for Positive Reviews:

User reviews are the best source for opinions and feedback. You can scout the internet for online reviews. They will help you understand if a product or a brand works as it claims. You will also get to know about side effects, the time taken for the product to work, etc.

You can make an informed decision on whether you want to buy a particular Kratom powder or capsule, which strain best suits your requirement, and which brand is the best at your price point, etc.

5. Enquire about the Manufacturer(s):

Kratom products are quite tricky to buy. At present, there are no strong regulations controlling the Kratom market. There is always a chance for spurious or low-quality powders, with no testing and certifications.

Hence to avoid any risk, you should always buy from genuine companies that do quality checks at every stage. You can always look online to know more information about a brand or a company. Again, this will help you make informed choices and avoid unnecessary hassles.

Conclusion

Kratom powders and capsules are helping many people suffering from chronic conditions. Those who haven’t found relief with regular medication are turning to Kratom and finding relief.

With so many brands selling Kratom in an unregulated market, it is important to choose reputable companies that sell authentic brands. If you can follow a few basic guidelines while buying Kratom powders online, you should be able to buy a genuine product and enjoy the benefits in the right way.