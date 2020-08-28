Best Kratom Vendors Online: Top 3 Brands

Are you feeling a little tired, and want something to give you an extra boost for that long night shift at work? We feel you. We bet you have seen and raved about a well-reviewed product online that claims to perk you up.

You got swayed by the hype and ordered that product faster than a speeding bullet. You have waited excitedly for that package to arrive at your doorstep.

Then you try it, and you begin to realize that the product was not as great as you thought, after all. The product does nothing of what it claimed it would do! You feel deceived and betrayed. It sucks, we know. We feel you.

We know you are tired of being misled by marketing ploys and you didn’t find the product you need to have that energy boost.

After getting back from a long day at work, you need something to calm you down. If you are already too stressed out, you will not be able to sleep properly. This is where Kratom comes in handy. It will calm you down so you will be able to fall asleep easily. Kratom also works as a muscle relaxant. It can help relieve body ache and inflammation.

In this article, we will list the best Kratom vendors available in the market. These brands are thoroughly and meticulously reviewed by lots of people.

We will provide full disclosure of the pros and cons of each brand for unbiased reviews. By the end of this article, you will obtain the essential knowledge you need before trying out kratom. You may even find the best brand suitable for you, so read on!

The Top 3 Kratom Brands You Should Check Out

Kratom has been used in Southeast Asian folk medicine for pain management and mind-enhancing capabilities.

This centuries-old wonder plant is slowly making its way to the Western market. Increasing research and data about the beneficial health effects of kratom caused an explosion of new kratom brands.

Unfortunately, not all these brands are created equal. As wise consumers, we know you do not want to settle for less. So, our team has personally picked out three brands that stood out amongst the rest.

Coastline Kratom offers a wide variety of kratom strains you can choose from. Red vein, green vein, white vein – just name it, and Coastline Kratom has it! These strains are acquired only from the best sources.

This brand is set on giving you the ultimate quality kratom at the most reasonable price. They offer a premium line of capsule and powdered kratom.

Not only that, but you also have the opportunity to purchase live Malay and Rifat strains of kratom from this company. How cool is that, right?

Features

The ever-vibrant Borneo Kratom. This strain sourced from Borneo is widely famous for its powerful aroma and bright colors. This brand offers this strain in the ultra-enhanced red, green, and red vein options.

This strain sourced from Borneo is widely famous for its powerful aroma and bright colors. This brand offers this strain in the ultra-enhanced red, green, and red vein options. Bali Kratom at its finest. Of the many different strains of kratom, the Bali kratom sits amongst the purest breeds. Coastline Kratom offers this strain in the white and red vein variants.

Of the many different strains of kratom, the Bali kratom sits amongst the purest breeds. Coastline Kratom offers this strain in the white and red vein variants. The rare Horned Kratom . A natural mutation causes the edges of this strain’s leaves to look like it has tiny horns. The Horned Kratom, available almost exclusively in central to eastern Kalimantan, is a coveted strain among kratom enthusiasts because of its uniqueness. Coastline Kratom has the ultra-enhanced red, white and red vein variants of this strain.

. A natural mutation causes the edges of this strain’s leaves to look like it has tiny horns. The Horned Kratom, available almost exclusively in central to eastern Kalimantan, is a coveted strain among kratom enthusiasts because of its uniqueness. Coastline Kratom has the ultra-enhanced red, white and red vein variants of this strain. Maeng-Da Kratom’s outstanding effectiveness. Maeng Da Kratom is one of the most potent kratom strains available for public consumption. It is also known as the “pimp grade” strain in Southeast Asia. This brand carries the white, green, and red variants of the Maeng Da strain.

Maeng Da Kratom is one of the most potent kratom strains available for public consumption. It is also known as the “pimp grade” strain in Southeast Asia. This brand carries the white, green, and red variants of the Maeng Da strain. The versatile Malay Kratom. Malay Kratom is coined as “the jack of all trades” of the kratom strains because you can use it as an all-rounder. This strain offers white, red, and green vein options.

Malay Kratom is coined as “the jack of all trades” of the kratom strains because you can use it as an all-rounder. This strain offers white, red, and green vein options. Live Malay and Rifat kratom plants. If you wish to grow this amazing plant yourself, Coastline Kratom got you covered! These plants come with a special soil mix, humidity chamber, and growing instructions.

Pros:

Gives the option to avail kratom in capsule or powdered form

Provides quite a selection of kratom strains

Great deals and bundles on the website

Live plant option

Money-back guarantee

Free shipping within the United States with orders worth of $75 or more

Cons:

Does not ship to all the states of America and a few other countries

More expensive compared to cheaper alternatives

Customer Experience

The most common feedback that kratom users give is that this product is, undeniably, of high quality. Pain relief improved sleep quality, and reduced anxiety are also some common health effects experienced by the users.

Coastline Kratom’s excellent customer service and hassle-free refunds were also commended by the customers.

Some users who bought kratom to deal with opioid withdrawal symptoms also noticed positive changes in their habits.

The Golden Monk, a Nevada-based company, is a well-known supplier of premium bulk kratom products. With TGM, you can be sure that you are spending your hard-earned money on top-notch quality kratom.

This brand also offers a multitude of kratom strains to choose from, and it comes in both powder and capsule forms. TGM is approved and certified by the American Kratom Association for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Features

A vast selection of green vein kratom strains. TGM offers the Borneo, Bali, Sumatra, Super Green Malay, and Hulu Kapuas strains of kratom.

TGM offers the Borneo, Bali, Sumatra, Super Green Malay, and Hulu Kapuas strains of kratom. Availability of an impressive number of red vein kratom strains. Bentuangie, Bali, Hulu Kapuas, Borneo, Sumatra, Thai, and Indo are all carried by the TGM brand.

Bentuangie, Bali, Hulu Kapuas, Borneo, Sumatra, Thai, and Indo are all carried by the TGM brand. White vein kratom strains are also available. Borneo, Sumatra, and Bali can also be bought on TGM’s website.

Borneo, Sumatra, and Bali can also be bought on TGM’s website. Maeng-Da kratom is available in all color variations. This high-quality kratom strain is available in white, green, and red vein options.

This high-quality kratom strain is available in white, green, and red vein options. All kratom strains are sourced in Indonesia. Indonesian kratom farmers use ancient techniques to deliver only the best quality kratom to you.

Pros:

Comes in capsule and powder form

Underwent third-party lab testing for added safety and consistency

Offers a variety of quality kratom strains

Affordable

Free shipping in the US for orders worth of $50 or more

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

Does not offer shipping to a few US states and several other countries

Opened products with below 85% product remaining cannot be refunded

Customer Experience

This company is well-loved by its customers for responsive customer service. They are popular for their no-hassle exchanges and return policies. The products are also reasonably priced.

Improved sleep quality, a better sense of well-being, and muscle pain relief are some of the most common feedbacks from kratom users. TGM’s website is also flooded with only positive praise for the brand’s kratom line.

Kats Botanicals is the brand for you if you are passionate about holistic natural supplements. They do not just carry kratom. They have shilajit, turmeric, and CBD oil lines as well.

This New Jersey-based company works hand in hand with farmers, doctors, chemists, and dedicated staff to give you top-notch products and service that you deserve.

The kratom line of this brand is arguably one of the best ones in the market. It is also reasonably priced, which gives you more bang for the buck because of its health benefits.

Features

There is a wide selection of green vein kratom. The strains Brunei, Bali, Maeng-Da, Hulu Kapuas, Sunda, and Malay, are all available at Kats Botanicals.

The strains Brunei, Bali, Maeng-Da, Hulu Kapuas, Sunda, and Malay, are all available at Kats Botanicals. Red vein options are abundant as well. This brand offers Borneo, Malay, Maeng Da, Horn, Sunda, and Bali strains.

This brand offers Borneo, Malay, Maeng Da, Horn, Sunda, and Bali strains. White vein options are available, too. This brand also carries Hulu, Bali, JongKong, Maeng Da, and Sunda white vein strains.

This brand also carries Hulu, Bali, JongKong, Maeng Da, and Sunda white vein strains. Specialty blends to mix it up. Kat Botanicals offers specialty blends if you want to amp up some specific effects. You can choose from the following blends: Digital Buddha, Above the Waves, Super Thai, and Red Horn.

Kat Botanicals offers specialty blends if you want to amp up some specific effects. You can choose from the following blends: Digital Buddha, Above the Waves, Super Thai, and Red Horn. Sample packs are available for trials. If you want to try a little bit of everything before buying the full size, you can do so with Kats Botanicals! Find your perfect match without shelling out a lot of money.

If you want to try a little bit of everything before buying the full size, you can do so with Kats Botanicals! Find your perfect match without shelling out a lot of money. Other kratom infused products are available. Kratom soap and crushed leaf kratom are for sale on the official website.

Pros:

Kratom comes in different forms (powder, crushed leaves, soap)

Offers a wide selection of kratom strains

Affordable

Specialty blends are available

Sample packs are available

Great deals and discounts on the website

30-day money-back policy

Cons:

Kratom not available in capsule form

Does not offer shipping to a few states and several other countries

Customer Experience

This company has an untarnished reputation of providing customers with only top-shelf quality kratom products. Moreover, the price is considerably cheap if you consider its quality.

Customers have also been enthusiastic about the specialty blends of this brand. Some even prefer these blends over the pure strains! They have noticed that these are greatly efficient in reliving sleeplessness and pain.

The crushed leaf variant of kratom is also reaping praises amongst users because it gets a considerably large amount of kratom for the least amount of money.

Buying Guide

With the online kratom market being supersaturated with new brands, it is understandable to feel overwhelmed by them. However, if you keep these following factors in mind, you will not be easily swayed. Read on to see our kratom buying guide!

Transparency Is the Key

A brand must lay out all the available information about their product: where the kratom was sourced, how it was manufactured, packaging and shipping process, and return policy.

Manufacturers who do not provide full disclosure of the kratom’s vital information is a red flag when choosing a brand.

You Get What You Pay For

You do not need to buy the most expensive brand there is, but if one brand sells it suspiciously cheap, then it is best to refrain from purchasing that product.

It may be tempting to go cheap to save some cash but remember that there can be dangerous health effects if you take bad quality kratom.

Lab Testing Is Very Important

Third-party lab testing will ensure that the kratom’s dosing and quality are apt for human consumption. They make sure that the kratom is not contaminated with other ingredients.

These labs have strict standards and authenticity certificates, so you will be sure that they are reputable.

How Does It Work?

Kratom works like opium in the central nervous system. This opioid-like activity may be attributed to kratom’s mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine components.

Kratom is known to alleviate pain symptoms in different types of animals . When taken in larger yet controlled doses, kratom can help in easing withdrawal symptoms among opium addicts.

In traditional medicine, kratom was mainly used for the following :

Local anesthetic because of analgesic properties

Relieve musculoskeletal pain due to anti-inflammatory properties

Increase libido

Fever reduction

Regulate hypertension

Alleviate depression

Treat coughs and diarrhea.

What Exactly Is Kratom?

Kratom is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. The leaves of this tree have compounds that can produce psychotropic or mind-altering effects. This plant can also assist in reducing pain, enhancing mood, and relieving anxiety.

This plant comes in many different strains, and each strain can produce unique effects. Read on to see what strain of kratom might suit you best!

Kratom Varieties

When you input “kratom strains” on Google Search, it will pull up a jillion of strain names. In fact, there are countless kratom varieties that it is somewhat overwhelming to check them all out.

One way of organizing kratom strains is by “speed” of kratom’s effects. In this regard, kratom strains can be classified into 3 broad groups: slow, fast, and moderate strains.

Slow strains are the ones you reach out for when you just want to chill and calm your nerves out. This variant relieves stress and commands the body to relax and let go of the day’s troubles. Mood, well-being, and sleep quality are also greatly improved by slow Kratom strains.

are the ones you reach out for when you just want to chill and calm your nerves out. This variant relieves stress and commands the body to relax and let go of the day’s troubles. Mood, well-being, and sleep quality are also greatly improved by slow Kratom strains. On the other hand, fast strains give you the buzz you need to amp up your productivity. It is perfect for enduring long days are work or all-night study sessions. Alertness, energy level, and motivation are significantly heightened by fast Kratom strains.

Moderate strains are the ones that hit you just right. It lies somewhere between the slow and fast strains. You will feel a boost in energy and motivation but not as much as the fast strains. Your body will be relaxed and mellow too, but not to the point that you feel sleepy.

What Do These Colors of The Strains Mean?

Another system in classifying kratom strains is by leaf vein type. The central vein of the kratom leaves is examined, and strains can be classified as red-vein, white-vein, or green-vein kratom.

Each strain produces a different effect because of its unique composition. Take note that the effects of kratom are magnified in a dose-dependent manner.

Red vein kratom is the best-selling strain available in the market. It is characterized by the red-colored stem and leaf veins. In medicine, red kratom is traditionally used as a supplement or replacement to painkillers. The strongest red kratom extracts are even being used to help addicts recover from opiates.

If you are a newbie and wish to try kratom, we recommend starting with the red strain because it is the most beginner-friendly. It produces soothing and calming effects on the mind and the muscles. You will feel more at peace, optimistic, and mentally well upon intake of red kratom.

Red kratom effects range from sedation to elation. But generally, these red strains will help you relax.

White vein kratom is the way to go if you wish to enhance your mood on bad days. It is a potent stimulant, and it is popular in inducing euphoria. White kratom also makes the user feel pumped due to increased motivation, concentration, and alertness. In this regard, it is best not to take this before you intend to sleep because of the buzz.

is the way to go if you wish to enhance your mood on bad days. It is a potent stimulant, and it is popular in inducing euphoria. White kratom also makes the user feel pumped due to increased motivation, concentration, and alertness. In this regard, it is best not to take this before you intend to sleep because of the buzz. Green vein kratom is the perfect mix of the red and white strain. It works more subtly as compared to the other two. Drowsiness and overstimulation will not take place when using green kratom.

If you feel awkward in social situations, green veins may help in boosting your confidence and cheerfulness. You will feel yourself ease up, which will make social encounters more enjoyable.

Active Ingredients in Kratom

Several biologically active alkaloids have been isolated from the M. speciosa plant, and the alkaloids mitragynine (MG) and 7-Hydroxymitragynine(7-OH-MG) are the components which display opioid characteristics. These 2 alkaloids are mainly responsible for kratom’s effects.

Mitragynine (MG)

Mitragynine is the main alkaloid in kratom. It makes up 66.2% of the crude base of kratom leaves. This alkaloid in lower doses acts as an energy booster and stimulant. In higher doses, it behaves as a sedative.

7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH-MG)

This potent opioid analgesic alkaloid produces the pain-relieving properties of kratom. 7-OH-MG’s opioid-mediated anti-nociceptive (pain perception) ability is 40-fold more potent than mitragynine and 10-fold more potent than morphine.

Benefits of Using Kratom

Southeast Asians have been using this wonder plant in folk medicine practices for hundreds of years now. In the modern Western world, the pharmacological mechanism of kratom and its effects on humans are still being carefully studied.

At the moment, studies on the safety of kratom for human consumption produce promising results.

Some of the reported benefits of kratom intake are as follows.

How to Use?

Kratom leaves are dried and then crushed, and it is being sold in powdered form. Users have many options on how they would like to enjoy the powdered kratom leaves.

Listed below are just some of the powdered kratom preparations.

Powdered kratom may be taken with water or your favorite sports drink.

Kratom can also be easily incorporated into food. Take note, though, that this method may alter the flavor of the food because of powdered kratom’s taste.

Powdered kratom tea preparation is another way to enjoy kratom. Measure 1 teaspoon of powdered leaves the add 2-4 cups of water.

Kratom capsules and tablets are also available in the market. This type of kratom preparation will be infused with additional plant extracts, which may increase kratom’s efficiency.

Side Effects

Too much of anything is bad for you. Unfortunately, the same is true for kratom intake. When used for a prolonged period and in high doses, kratom may produce adverse health effects.

We gathered some of the side-effects below:

Dry mouth

Polyuria or excessive frequency of urination

Excessive weight loss

Nausea

Jerky movement of the limbs

Sleepiness

Who Should Use Kratom And Who Should Not?

When appropriately used, kratom provides a myriad of beneficial effects on a person’s health. This plant has been a staple herbal and organic treatment for centuries in Southeast Asia. If you wish to experience nature’s healing power, then we recommend you try kratom.

Research about kratom’s health effects are still underway, and little is known about how this plant extract reacts with other drugs.

To ensure safety, the following people must refrain from taking kratom:

Individuals under 18

Pregnant and lactating women

People with underlying medical problems

Individuals who take maintenance medicines

FAQs

What Strain of Kratom Is Best?

Each strain of kratom has a unique composition. You must define your goals on why you are taking kratom to find out which strain will be best suited for you.

Red vein kratom strains are relaxants, white vein strains induce alertness, and green vein lies somewhere between the red and white vein kratom strains.

What Is the Best Kratom Dosage?

For kratom newbies, the recommended dosage is in the 2-3 grams range. If your body has adjusted to that amount, you may consult with your doctor about turning up the dose to a still healthy level.

Is Kratom Addictive?

As with any drug taken in excess, kratom can induce drug dependence. A hallmark sign of drug dependence is acquiring withdrawal symptoms.

Some of these symptoms include:

Aggression

Irritability

Insomnia

Muscle pain

Mood swings

Hostility

Is Kratom Legal?

Kratom is not legal everywhere, and it depends on where you live. This is because this substance has not obtained FDA approval yet. Research is still underway to check kratom’s safety for human use.

Kratom is mostly legal in US states. Several countries banned the use of kratom. You may check this site to see if kratom is legal in your area.

Does Kratom Show Up on Drug Tests?

Drug tests do not specifically test for the presence of kratom in the blood. Yes, it has opioid-like properties. But technically, kratom is not an opioid because of its different chemical structures.

If you’re about to undergo a drug test and you fear that kratom use will be detected, it is best to stay away from kratom to eliminate your qualms.

Is Kratom Safe?

At the moment, kratom’s exact pharmacological mechanisms are still being extensively studied. Experiments show promising results, but we still cannot guarantee that this product is 100 % risk-free.

Is Kratom Worth It?

Kratom, when used correctly and all precautions are observed, produces several positive health effects. It improves the mental state, relieves pain, and enhances sleep quality. If you wish to improve your general well-being and quality of life, kratom can help you.

How Long Should I Use Kratom To Reap Its Benefits?

The onset of kratom’s effects will vary from one person to another. Further research must be done to exactly pinpoint when kratom starts to influence bodily processes.

What Does Kratom Taste Like?

We will be honest to you on this one: kratom does not taste great. Therefore, you must be cautious in mixing this powder with food because it might alter the food’s flavor.

Kratom is very bitter. Thankfully, you can take kratom in many different forms – as a capsule, tea, or infused in your favorite sports drink for a fruity taste.

Best Kratom Vendors

Conclusion: Should You Buy Kratom Online?

Kratom is a substance with a lot of therapeutic potentials. Research about its human effects are still ongoing, and they are looking good so far. However, misuse and abuse of this substance must be strictly prohibited because it can produce adverse health effects.

We believe that the three kratom brands we just recommended to you are the best ones in the market. If you wish to explore more and try other brands, feel free to use the kratom buying guide we showed you here.

It is important to keep these factors in mind when choosing a product so you will get the most out of your money.