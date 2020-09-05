What is CBT and Who Can Benefit from it?

Many people encounter mental health conditions at any stage in their lives, such as depression, alcohol, and drug abuse problems, eating, and mental disorders. These challenges can affect their behavior and ultimately their normal functioning. Many studies show that different mental conditions can be attributed to factors related to lifestyle and they can affect any person regardless of age. Other factors like stress, lack of sleep, panic disorder, attention deficit disorder, and fear of the unknown can contribute to various mental health problems. However, the good news is that cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is an effective psychological treatment that can solve a range of mental problems.

As such, read on to learn what CBT is and who can benefit from it.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: What Is It?

CBT works better than medication depending on the individual’s mental condition. CBT involves talk therapy and it is effective if you are suffering from mild to moderate depression. This kind of treatment can help solve severe cases if you are dealing with a skilled therapist. All the same, CBT works well with other types of treatments that include drugs and antidepressants. With CBT, a skilled therapist talks to you nicely and they help you identify negative ideas that may be affecting your mind. The therapist will then try to help you develop a positive attitude so that you can have realistic thoughts that can turn around your life.

Some people often reach a stage in life where they feel worthless and they are overwhelmed by their weaknesses and flaws. This is where CBT comes in handy since it is designed to make you aware of your weaknesses while at the same time try to convert them into strengths. A positive attitude leads to behavior change and this is a natural remedy that can treat conditions like depression, stress, and anxiety. However, you need time before you feel the desired change.

Significance Of Counseling

Different studies suggest that CBT is an effective psychological remedy that can significantly lead to an improvement in the quality and functioning of life. The therapy mainly focuses on building a strong relationship between one’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. If you are experiencing low mood emanating from certain thought patterns, professional counselors from Wellbeings Counselling suggest that you seek guidance from reliable sources as soon as possible to help you change your behavior. Negative thoughts affect one’s self-worth and behavior. The good thing about CBT is that it focuses on making you the master of your destiny.

Who Benefits From CBT?

CBT is designed to help anyone suffering from mild or moderate depression without using medication. However, CBT also works well with antidepressants in treating depression. The main advantage of CBT is that it is based on both clinical practice and research where scientific evidence shows that it produces positive change. As a result, CBT significantly differs from other psychological treatment methods available.

Essentially, CBT is designed to help people with psychological problems that emanate from unhelpful ways of thinking as well as learned patterns that show unhelpful behavior. Some people just feel helpless in life simply because they think they are failures. Therefore, CBT helps people suffering from different psychological problems understand that they are important and everything is possible with a positive mindset. In this way, the affected persons will learn better ways of coping with their condition which helps relieve the symptoms. With a positive attitude and behavior change, the affected individuals can learn how they can become effective and masters of their lives.

How CBT Works

CBT is specifically designed to help the affected people develop coping skills that can help them overcome their unhelpful thinking. These help the patients gain a better understanding of their situation where they can use problem-solving skills to overcome difficult situations. Additionally, CBT helps the affected people develop confidence that can help them change their behavior. Some people are just affected by unknown fears that deter them from facing different situations head-on.

Skilled therapists also use the method of role-playing to motivate the affected persons to prepare themselves for different situations. Learning to calm the mind is a vital component that can determine the success of CBT. The other thing is that the therapist and the patient work in collaboration to develop an effective treatment strategy. This can be possible after developing a clear understanding of the problem between the two parties.

CBT is an effective psychological treatment that is designed to help different people suffering from a variety of mental conditions. These include depression, anxiety as well as drug and alcohol problems among others. The therapy is primarily concerned about changing one’s behavior so that they can develop effective ways of coping with difficulties in life. CBT therapists also focus on what will be affecting the person’s current life, then find a better treatment method without using medication.