Casino Slot Money Management Tips

When playing for real money, slot money management tips will come in handy. Here are the best ones for all those looking to dominate online slots!

If you’re wondering how to win on slots, you’re not the only one. Everyone wants to blow up the slots — one way or another. But here’s the thing — they are a game of chance. Whether you’re just having some fun or playing online slots for real money, you need luck on your side. But we can’t advise you on how to get Lady Luck to smile upon you.

So, rather than selling you a strategy that won’t work, let’s talk instead about how you can manage your wins and losses on poker machines with the help of gambling money management.

How Money Management Can Save Your Bottom Line

Gambling money management tips range from common sense to slot-specific (that should also be common sense, but what are you going to do?). When it comes to casino gambling, you have to be careful not to get overzealous. When you win, the excitement is almost palpable — it’s high and the pull is strong. But it’s also a slippery slope.

With proper money management for gambling with real money, you can:

Protect your initial budget

Maximize your winnings

Limit your losses

Potentially end the day a bit richer than you started it

However, always keep in mind that there’s no magic solution, recipe, or pill that you can take to turn you into a slot winner. Whether you win or lose is out of your hands. All you can do is protect your bottom line.

What You Should Definitely Do

Budgeting Matters

Slots are no different from any other form of casino entertainment. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing in a land-based casino or one of the many online slots — budgeting is the key to success. Well, if you count not going broke a success (and you really should).

Budgeting starts with careful consideration. How much money are you prepared to set aside for online slots today? Or, if you’re going on a casino trip, how much will that (potentially) cost? Once you have the answers to these questions, set your budget, and stick to it.

Stick To Your Guns

It doesn’t matter how much money you’re working with – whether it’s $20 or $20 million, don’t go over it. Even if you’ve set a small budget, you did it for a reason. In the heat of the game, you might not be able to remember that reason, so you might be inclined to go over the set budget. DON’T. When you set an upper limit for your slot budget, make sure that the entire budget is something that you can part with. After all, losing ALL your money on slots isn’t a rare occurrence. Keep that in mind while setting it, then stick to it while playing, and you’ll be fine.

You Should Have a Budget For Each Session

If you’ve made a two-day field trip to a casino, or you’d like to spend your weekend playing slots at an online casino, make a budget for each day or each session.

Here’s why it’s vital — when you don’t have a daily budget, you might be tempted to blow all your money in one sitting. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing to do, once in a blue moon and to get the need out of your system, what will you do for the rest of your trip or weekend with no money?

Doing this will ensure that you can play even after (potentially) losing everything the first day. Of course, the most important thing is that you stick to these decisions. If you make a daily budget, lose everything the first day and then dip into the funds for tomorrow, that’s not budgeting, that’s reckless gambling. And when you’re playing slots online for real money, it’s a sure-fire way to go broke.

If You Can’t Afford to Lose It, Don’t Use It

Can you afford to spend $100 on slots? Great, go wild! The best piece of advice avid gamblers have for novices (or anyone who’ll listen) is to only gamble with money that they can afford to lose.

Here’s the thing. You might have a few hundred bucks set aside for rent, and slots might allow you to “make a few friends” that will keep those couple hundred bucks company. That will make paying next month’s rent a breeze, right? Of course not. Chances are you’ll lose the money, and then who will pay your rent?

So always go to slots only with the money you can afford to lose. Otherwise, you might ruin your credit, life, and leisure for a few hours of fun on the off chance that you’ll make money gambling.

Take Breaks

Gambling is hard work! We’re not saying it’s labor-intensive, but it does take a lot out of the person. After a while, you’ll find yourself aimlessly clicking away without even paying attention to the game. Not to mention that sitting down for hours isn’t healthy.

So, take a break — have a snack, a drink, or just a stroll around the casino or the block. You’ll come back more refreshed, with more energy for playing and with more capacity to actually enjoy it.

Think Things Through

When deciding on a budget, think about which slots you want to play. Namely, decide straight away what’s the denomination you’re interested in, as it should be closely tied to your bankroll.

Denomination

If you only have $20 at your disposal for that day, going for the slots that require a minimum of $5 per spin might seem counterintuitive. If your budget is small, go for the slots that allow you to wager $0.01 per line. On the other hand, if your heart is set on the $5 slots, then you’ll need a bigger budget.

However, that’s only one decision you have to make. Deciding which particular slots to go for is also essential.

Bonus Games

Newer online slot games and casino machines have bonus rounds that make the game more dynamic. These bonuses might also slow you down and limit the number of times you can play in an hour (thus limiting the amount of money you can potentially lose).

Particular Games

You have to decide whether or not you’d rather play the games that offer the biggest progressive jackpots. If you do, then you’ll have to settle for fewer wins. Games that have smaller jackpots offer a bigger chance of winning.

Playing short odds allows you to potentially get a few small wins. That seems like a better option than chasing one big win that might never come.

Once Is More Than Enough

Some gamblers like to use the “play through” rule to limit their spending. If you don’t know when to quit, this method might be the right choice for you.

When you decide on your budget and pick a slot, play through the set amount one time. After that, no matter the end result and potential winnings, walk away.

What You Shouldn’t Do

Avoid Debt at All Cost

If you’re frantically searching for advice on how to win on slots, you’re probably in a pickle. One way to get in such a predicament is to borrow money to gamble.

Never put yourself in debt, no matter how small, so you have money for gambling. You are on thin ice, primarily because once you go down that road, going back is extremely hard. As mentioned, always wager only as much money as you can afford to lose. When it comes to spending other people’s money, you can’t afford to waste any. Therefore, the decision should be quite clear — no borrowing!

You Can’t Crack the Random Number Generator

People looking for ways to win on slots are looking for a magical crack code. But you can’t cheat or change the random number generator that is the basis of slots. So, don’t even try to work around it.

A Quick Recap

Overall, although you can’t cheat or trick the system, you can still protect yourself and your money with well-thought-out strategies. Here’s a quick guide on how to minimize your losses:

DO DON’T Make a budget ✔ Divide your bankroll by days ✔ Have a separate gambling budget ✔ Allow some floating limits ✔ Gamble with all your winnings ✔ Play fast ✔ Play only one game/machine ✔ Borrow money ✔

Keeping this checklist in mind, you’ll be ready to dominate the slots. Win or lose, as long as you have fun responsibly, slots will surely be a blast!