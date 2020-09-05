Looking For Great Casino Games  

In this day and age when more people are turning online to source their entertainment, finding a great site to play at can be rather daunting, especially when you consider how many new online sites arrive on our pages daily.

Luckily, there are some sites that have stood the test of time basically because they stand out in quality and trustworthiness, and as we need to feel secure online, especially today when the threat of identity fraud and theft concerns many players it’s good to know when you visit fruityking.co.uk that you will be in for a great immersive experience.

What Makes a Good Online Casino Great?

Firstly, Fruity King has been around since 2015 and has over 340 slot games to choose from as well as providing a great selection of live games on offer. A Progressive Play site means that all the games supplied will be of superior quality offering fun and entertainment in bucket-loads for all their players.

Everyone Loves a Welcome

One of the first things any player looks for is a generous welcome bonus and then other promotional offers and Fruity King offers a 100% welcome bonus up to £100 plus free spins to take advantage of on the ever popular Book of Dead slots game.

The wagering requirement for the welcome bonus is pretty reasonable too (x50) and all players need to do is sign up with the site, make their deposit to take advantage of the welcome. .

Other Tempting Offers

Fruity King is not full with average promotional offers, but what they do offer are quality promotions which include weekly surprise deals and cash-back offers on your casino losses.

If you want to check what is on offer then hit the promotions tab on the Fruity King Site to view the latest deals and if you allow the site to give you email alerts then you will find offers tailor made to your own personal style of play – handy for those who do not want to spend the time searching through the offers page.

*remember that all promotional offers have their own terms and conditions so please make sure you are well informed before opting in.

The Games and Software Providers

Fruity King is all about choice, the choice of games on offer and the choice of software providers. Many online casino sites use only one software provider which restricts the amount of games and in some cases can also restrict the quality with Fruity King there are 36 software providers (at writing) and 344 slots games.h table games, live casino games, instant win games and video slots on offer there is sure to be something to suit most players, and games come in the form of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, video poker, scratch cards and 5-reel slots.

Live games are provided by Evolution Gaming so you can see that Fruity King has gone to great lengths to provide their players with the ultimate online casino experience.

Safe and secure this exceptional site only uses the latest encryption software to make sure that players personal details remain private and players can make use of a professional, dedicated customer support service as and when required.

Easy to navigate with no hidden small print, Fruity King is an online casino which is jargon-free providing players with a vast selection of only the most popular games to-date playable on all mobile platforms making it convenient and able to be accessed at any time and from anywhere you happen to be – in fact Fruity King might be considered your virtual ‘one stop shop’ for all your favorite games.