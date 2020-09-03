Best Gifts for Smarter Homes

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6

If you are looking for a highly sophisticated and elegant Bluetooth speaker the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is the perfect choice for you. Thanks to its premium quality build, high-quality waterproof fabric cover, round shape and the integrated aluminum handle this speaker is super portable and will easily become your favorite portable gadget.

Thanks to the IPX7 rating and its waterproof design you can take it anywhere you want without having to worry whether it will get damaged. This makes it perfect for those interested in watersports and activities.

The battery guarantees an 8-hour playback time at moderate volumes on a single charge. Pretty good, right? However, at maximum volume the battery life will drop down to 3 hours of continuous play. Recharging the battery could be faster and we hope to see that in the next version of this beautiful portable speaker.

The wireless dual sound will make you fall in love with the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6. To be more precise you can connect two of these speakers to boost your music listening experience. The Bluetooth connection is pretty stable and reliable and works perfectly well within the specified range.

