The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Announces Multi-Agency Partnership for DWI Initiative Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are joining forces ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend to crack down on drunk drivers across the county.

Harris County has had one of the highest DWI fatality crash rates in the country for several years now. The multi-agency impaired driver task force will focus on preventing alcohol and drug-related traffic incidents and saving lives. Dozens of deputies and state troopers will be out in full force to identify and arrest motorists that make the choice to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

“We’re committed to reducing drunk-driving tragedies and educating Harris County residents about the dangers of drinking and driving,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Every single injury and death caused by drunk driving is preventable.”

Law enforcement officials recommend making a plan before you start drinking. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi or rideshare service, use public transit, or arrange for someone you trust to pick you up.

Drivers suspected of being impaired will be subject to field sobriety tests and no-refusal blood draws. Medical technicians will be onsite to collect the blood samples. Prosecutors from the Harris County District Attorney’s office will be onsite for charges and district judges will be on standby to review and sign off on blood warrants for suspected drunk drivers.

The initiative will allow law enforcement to fast-track the process of investigating a drunk driver.

“As we reflect on our daily dedication and commitment to our work this Labor Day weekend, let’s celebrate this special holiday responsibly,” said Sheriff Gonzalez.