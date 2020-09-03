Jordan Ranch Donates 947 Pounds of Food to Katy Christian Ministries

Jordan Ranch recently celebrated 500 occupied homes with an August ‘500 Cans for 500 Homes’ food drive benefiting Katy Christian Ministries.

To mark the milestone, Jordan Ranch residents were asked to donate canned goods with the goal of collecting 500 cans representing the 500 families that make their homes in the Fulshear community. Residents not only surpassed the goal, but donated more than double, giving nearly 1,100 items that equated to 947 pounds of food.

“Our residents are always willing to go the extra mile for people in need,” said Steve Sams, general manager for Jordan Ranch. “When it came time to decide how to celebrate our 500 families, a charity drive just felt right.”

Solomon Delaney, Director of Fun for Jordan Ranch organized the drive. He said residents were eager to take part.

“They liked the fact that Jordan Ranch was coming together to give back to the community, especially during these challenging times,” Delaney said. “We received hundreds of canned goods each week.”

The Nicole Freer Group, a local real estate agency also donated canned goods and $250. Donated items were delivered to Katy Christian Ministries on Sept. 2.

“This donation came at the perfect time,” said Krissy Shetterly, director of the Katy Christian Ministries food pantry. “There is much need right now and our shelves were getting low.”

This is not the first time Jordan Ranch has donated to the non-profit, which seeks to address food insecurities with supplemental food and personal care items.

More than 1,000 pounds of produce grown on Jordan Ranch Community Garden made its way to the food pantry during the winter and spring months.

The first home in Jordan Ranch was sold in 2016. There have been 657 homes sold there to date with 210 sold in the past nine months.

Learn more about Jordan Ranch at https://www.jordanranchtexas.com.