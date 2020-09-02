Advice For Choosing Comfortable Summer Shoes

The weather is now improving and summer is right around the corner, and we’re all excited. There are several things that drive me crazy about this season. One of these things is seeing horrible looking footwear being worn by people, but it’s not really fashion reasons that drives me crazy. The truth is that many shoes designed for summertime doesn’t offer a lot of support and they can actually damage the feet.

With that said, keep the following in mind when it comes to shopping around for summer footwear

If you want footwear that will keep your feet in the proper position, then go for sandals that have arch support. Once summer arrives, it’s hard to continue to wear custom orthotics. However, when I wear footwear that is flat, then my entire foot will end up hurting.

If I wear flat footwear for long periods of time, I can experience pain in both my knees and calves. By wearing footwear such as Gravity Defyer, I don’t have to worry about that. I remain pain-free and I am able to wear them all day long without any issues.

Straps can either cause you pain or be beneficial for pain. Before buying a pair of sandals, take a close look to see where the straps are positioned. If the straps aren’t in a proper place, then they could cause blisters or corns due to rubbing against your skin.

Adjustable straps are ideal for sandals. Alternatively, you can go for elastic straps. These types of straps will help you prevent blisters, foot pain and allow you to wear the sandals in completely comfort.

One of the most important things to consider is the overall fit. The sandal’s sole should be bigger than the foot and you should be able to move around your toes with ease. Just make sure the sole isn’t too big. If it is, then your toes won’t be able to grip the sandals’ base.

Also, the soles shouldn’t be too flexible, nor should they be too hard. Hold the sandals at the heel and toe, and then try to bend them. The sandals should only bend slightly in the front area, and not somewhere down the middle. The sandals shouldn’t twist easily either.

Ideally, you want sandals that have a sole that is very thick. This will provide you with plenty of support. Don’t buy shoes that have been made with synthetic materials, as suede, leather or fabric are the best materials. These materials will allow your feet to breathe, and will prevent blisters from forming.