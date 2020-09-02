What Can I Expect After Laser Eye Surgery

You’ve set the date for your laser eye surgery appointment and completed the pre-surgery evaluation with your LASIK surgeon- now there’s nothing left to do but show up for your appointment. The countdown to a future of clearer vision without glasses or contacts is underway!

However, now that everything is all set up for your LASIK treatment, it’s normal to feel a little anxious about how your recovery will go after the procedure is complete. If you’re experiencing some pre-LASIK anxiety, you’re not alone- the estimated 10 million Americans who have undergone LASIK treatment over the past two decades have likely had similar little worries and fears! To ease your mind and prepare you for what to expect in the hours, days, weeks, and months after your laser eye surgery is complete, we’ve put together a compilation of common after-care expectations from people who have experienced it firsthand.

The First 24 Hours

Once your numbing eye drops have worn off, be prepared to experience some mild discomfort immediately following surgery. It's completely normal to feel an itching or burning sensation in your eyes. Your LASIK surgeon will give you a set of after-care instructions on the type and dosage of pain reliever to take the edge off the discomfort.

Foggy or blurry vision that makes everything appear as if you’re underwater is something else you can anticipate in the first day following LASIK surgery. This is normal and should subside within hours of the procedure. Additionally, you will likely experience dryness in your eyes, which will be remedied by the lubricating eye drops your LASIK surgeon will provide.

Upon returning home from your LASIK procedure, try to rest your eyes for several hours. Put your feet up, kick back, and enjoy a nice midday nap, making sure to avoid any strenuous activity. You can resume your normal activities the next day, as long as you make sure to wear sunglasses any time you’ll be outside and put your protective eye shields on before going to bed at night.

The First Month

A day or two after surgery, your LASIK surgeon will want to do a follow-up exam to ensure that your eyes are healing properly. He or she will remind you to avoid touching or rubbing your eyes at all costs for at least the first week following treatment.

You may resume exercising one week after your procedure, ; however, if swimming is part of your workout regimen, you must wear goggles when you are in the pool. Avoid contact sports, such as football, for the first week following surgery. After that, game on!… as long as you wear protective sports goggles on the field to minimize your chance of eye injury.

The First Year

Be prepared for a longer healing process if you were severely myopic (nearsighted) prior to undergoing your LASIK treatment. This may mean that you occasionally still have to wear glasses as your eyes continue to heal. Your LASIK surgeon will provide this information in your treatment and recovery plan. For those who underwent LASIK to correct mild to moderate myopia, you can expect to see results sooner, but please remember that it is a gradual process and you still may not see the full effects of your laser eye surgery for months following your procedure.

Be sure to attend all follow-up visits with your LASIK surgeon to ensure that your eyes are recovering properly. If you have any questions or concerns about your vision or eye health, don’t hesitate to bring them up with your LASIK surgeon during these visits.

Keep in mind that these after-care steps can differ slightly from patient to patient. Your LASIK surgeon will be able to answer any additional questions we may have left off the list, and can advise you on next steps for any special circumstances you may have. With an excellent LASIK surgeon and a little patience, you will soon be able to experience the full benefits of seeing things clearly without the need for contacts or glasses!