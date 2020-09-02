8 Tips to Start Playing Golf

The elite sport of golf is generally viewed as the number one sport played by older men in their electric colors. However, while the sport continues to be revolutionized, it is now played by tons of people all around the globe since it became more accessible. While the thought of taking up a golf club can be intimidating, especially in the presence of experienced players, we’ve got you covered. Read on as we dive into some of the most helpful tips that will shoot your confidence through the roof and improve your playing style!

Invest In Golfing Lessons

While most people find it hard to accept help even if it benefits them, it’s better to listen and accept help in the world of golf. So for all the DIY enthusiasts out there who had intended to learn on their own with a book, this isn’t recommended since it can often lead to terrible golfing habits. By the time you interact with the pros and try to strut your style, you just might be schooled as they take you back to the basics.

Never Neglect Your Putting

Most people usually become focused on hitting thousands of long-range shots at the driving range. However, this isn’t always the way to go because it takes the focus away from your putting game and even the pros are guilty of this. So keep in mind that putt will account for up to 50% of your strokes in each round and it worth your while to practice.

Always Work On Your Grip

With golf, it’s always good to get the grip right. So during your lessons, it’s best to keep those grip instructions close to you. When it comes to grip, there are three types, the baseball, the Vardon, and the interlocking. Your coach will suggest which type supports your needs as your progress and you’ll soon be spending the upcoming months practicing to get it right; most people practice their grip while looking at television.

Spend More Time At The Driving Range

The driving range is the perfect location to hit a couple of balls without worrying where they went as well as key advice and instructions. While professionals tend to give pointers, they do so in an effort to make a sale in either equipment or overly priced lessons. Don’t forget to take advantage of the different clubs that you can try out for free at the range as you smash some balls. The driving range is the perfect space for you to practice and relieve some of your stress whether your game is good or not. Night golf is a great fun way to practice your skills, make sure you have good quality glow in the dark golf balls.

Use Cavity-Back Clubs Instead Of Traditional Bladed Clubs

Cavity-backs are oversized and they have a better chance at finding the sweet spot on the ball. Since they are bigger, you’ll always get pretty great results from them and the impacts of a disastrous shot are minimized. Cavity-backs are the number one recommended for beginners and tons of pros still use them so you’ll never feel like a novice. Complete beginners can even purchase a half set or beginners set of clubs.

Brush Up On Your Etiquette

Golfing etiquette is a must for golfers of any skill level. Without it, most tend to do so much wrong and not even realize. Slow play results in opposing players confronting the inexperienced ones while wheeling the trolley across the green results in a mini scolding from the greenkeeper. So if you ever visit the greens with an experienced player, it’s best to listen because they’re actually trying to help you and they’re not being picky as you would have originally thought.

Buy Second-Hand Balls

Beginners tend to lose balls at an alarming rate that they may not be able to afford. So if you’re new to it, it’s best to purchase used ones from retailers. Some retailers carry balls that have been fished out from ponds at just a fraction of the price. However, it can even be cheaper if you’re able to find someone who collects and are willing to sell to make some extra money; so always keep a lookout in case any of them are trying to steal your balls and resell them.

Go Prepared For A Round

Since golfing rounds can run into four hours at a time, it’s best to be prepared. When you pack for playing a good game of golf, be sure to bring along waterproof clothing, snacks, drinks, an umbrella, tons of balls, and a trusty pen to record your score.