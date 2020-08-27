Proven Peptides Review: Is it a Safe Place to Get Your Sarms?

For people, today, building muscles and obtaining the steroids to do so is easy. Getting your hands on these steroids legal or illegal is not as tricky as it used to be in the earlier days.

One such class of steroids is the Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator or SARMs . These are anabolic drugs that help in bulking up.

You can easily get access to SARMs through online websites. It may be a bit confusing to find a trustworthy website that offers authentic and safe products.

Proven Peptides is a safe and secure website that offers original and pure quality SARMs.

However, before clicking that add to cart button, you should have the proper information.

Let’s have a look at some of the things you need to know about the website Proven Peptides.

Proven Peptides Review: An Overview

Proven Peptides is the United States of America based website that specifically does business in providing high-quality SARMs to its users.

Within years of coming to life, Proven Peptides has gained a wide customer base all over the world who trust it for its originality and product safety.

High-quality and tested products are a guarantee that you’ll receive with each product you purchase.

For the convenience of its users, Proven Peptides lays out all the specifications of SARMs, including the side effects and advantages. All this information helps the consumer to make a scientifically-backed choice of purchasing the product.

Proven Peptides is known for efficient customer service, and they strive to keep customer contentment as their topmost priority.

The website also maintains clear transparency with its clients by publishing the results of the third-party tests on its platform. It helps you understand the quality and the legitimacy of the products you are interested in purchasing.

Let’s go through some of the important characteristics of this website.

Significant Characteristics

Proven Peptides has not received global appreciation by cutting corners. The website has been clear in its initiatives since its inception.

Here are some significant features of the website:

Proven Peptides is a safe and secure website for purchasing SARMs.

The information for each product, including the side effects and the advantages, are laid out to keep transparency with the consumer.

All the products are third-party tested.

The website offers a 100% money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the products.

The website also has the option of Peptide Points.

There is an option of free shipping available on an amount of $75.

The customer service is available for your assistance 24×7.

The products are easily affordable.

Each product gets a third-party tested authenticity certificate once tested.

Every batch of products gets certification.

Top-Selling Products by Proven Peptides

Proven Peptides has a wide range of best-selling products in their portfolio for you to choose from.

All the products are backed with tests and optimum quality.

Let’s have a look at some of the top-selling products available on Proven Peptides:

#1. Ligandrol

Ligandrol is a type of SARMs that can be purchased online or over the counter. The drug isn’t completely safe and may lead to induced liver damage.

Benefits:

It helps in muscle build-up.

It prevents muscle wastage.

It enhances bone strength and density.

Side Effects:

It can lead to liver damage.

Small chances are consuming it may lead to addiction.

#2. Ostarine

Ostarine is a yet to be approved androgenic drug which showcases similar properties to performance-enhancing drugs.

It does not have medical approval but is available for purchase through selected websites.

Benefits:

It promotes muscle integration.

It amplifies fat reduction.

It increases stamina levels.

Side Effects:

Consuming Ostarine may be harmful to pregnant women.

It may disrupt the menstrual cycles.

It is harmful to people with liver diseases.

Diarrhea.

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Stroke.

Cardiac Arrest.

#3. Cardarine

Unlike Ligandrol and Ostarine, Cardarine isn’t a SARM.

It works as a catalyst to fasten the process of muscle development.

Benefits:

It enhances the metabolism rate.

It develops good cholesterol in the body.

Side Effects:

Users may get addicted to this drug.

Headache.

Stomach upset.

Abdominal pains.

Cramps.

Vomiting.

Nausea.

YK-11 is a type of SARM that is known to have the least side effects in comparison with other anabolic drugs.

YK-11 is a favorite amongst the bodybuilders because of its mild side effects.

Benefits:

It has mild side effects.

It integrates the muscle tissue.

It enhances bone strength and density.

Side Effects:

It leads to joint pain.

It may develop liver diseases.

It can lead to mood changes.

Nausea.

Diarrhea.

Vomiting.

Some other top-selling products include MK-77 , SR9009 , RAD-140 , etc.

Rates and Size

Proven Peptides sells its products in a range of three sizes. The smallest size is 15ml, going up to 30ml, and the biggest size is 60ml.

The rates for the products depend on their size.

Proven Peptides products are fairly priced as compared to other websites in the market.

Outcomes

A SARM is touted to be successful and beneficial if it gives out positive and efficient outcomes.

Proven Peptides keep in touch with the users to check on their muscle growth and overall results. These results have usually come with mild or no side effects.

Proven Peptides also ensures to list out the cycle instructions clearly so that you may not face any issues with your health.

If you want to have a look at the results, here is the link to check them out first-hand.

Proven Peptides believes in the utmost customer satisfaction and ensures quality results.

Are Proven Peptides Products Safe?

Keep in mind that no drug is entirely safe. There are going to be mild or heavy side effects to any drug that you may consume.

But if this was entirely the case, Proven Peptides wouldn’t have been allowed to sell their products.

For the safety of the consumers, the website enlists platforms for safety, trial and error, and other third parties to conclude the tests.

The website makes sure to mention all side effects associated with each product, so you know whether the product is safe for your health. Proven Peptides also makes notes if a particular product is harmful to any prevalent health condition.

Furthermore, they deliver the products fully and securely wrapped so that there is no damage or contact with oxygen.

They also label the product packages carefully so that nobody can understand what the package holds.

Proven Peptides also ensures that you receive your package at the earliest and hence ships them in one business day, having taken care of all the precautions and considerations.

In general, Proven Peptides takes care of your requirements and micromanages the safety and distribution of the product without any issues or hassles.

Is Proven Peptides Legal?

The website offers a guarantee on the authenticity and legality of the products it sells.

Since the website has been so successful, it has been scrutinized atomically to check for any discrepancies, and to date, none have been found.

The website has been open about its testing methods for you to double-check. All the results from the third-party tests are made available for you to verify on the website. There is no tampering with the results as they are directly uploaded through the portal of the party who conducts the tests.

Proven Peptides also offers 24×7 customer support so you can clear all your doubts for a no-hassle experience.

SARMs Comparison

The differentiation between two of the top-selling SARMs on Proven Peptides has been shown below.

This comparison can help you assess the qualities and properties you are looking for and find out which one’s best suited for you.

You can see the specifications for both of the products and choose according to your will.

SPECIFICATIONS RAD-140 Ostarine Purity 99.30% Pure 100% Pure Quantity 15mg/ml 25mg/ml Rate $74.99/bottle $49.99/bottle

You can choose other SARMs like Ligandrol. You’ll have to go on a cycle that lasts about three months to see effective results.

Lab Tests

Proven Peptides has always been transparent with their clients about testing and its results.

Proven Peptides uploads the results on the website for you to see and verify. These results are based on third-party testing and hence can be held accountable.

Here’s a link for you to check the authenticity of the products before purchasing.

Coupon Code and Discounts

Due to the mass popularity and bulk orders, Proven Peptides provides you with good discounts on each product.

It is a great way to market the brand as more discounts will bring in more clients.

The more you purchase in bulk, the more discount you’ll receive while making the payment. E.g., instead of paying $60 for a 30ml bottle of Ostarine, you can purchase a 60ml bottle for $100.

There are many other discounts like these on other products as well.

Proven Peptides has also introduced the Peptide Points System that allows you to avail discounts.

The more products you purchase, the more points you get. You can avail of these points at any time for any product.

Pal7.5tx is a verified coupon that works on the website. Next time you make a payment, use the above-mentioned coupon alongside your Peptide Points, and you can get a discount of 17.5% on your purchase.

Peptide Points System

The Peptide Points System is an innovative way to increase the client roster.

These Peptide Points are loyalty points that you get on making a purchase.

For every dollar that you spend on a product, you earn a point. 10 points can be redeemed for $1.

It means that if you purchase a product worth $100, you will get 100 points as credit. The next time you shop, you can use these $10 against the 100 points in your credit. Hence, you get a discount of 10% on your purchase.

You even get 10 points for making an account on the website.

You can also get an additional 50 points if you review a product you purchased on the website provided your review is accepted.

Another way to receive 5 points is to like and share the Proven Peptides page on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

So basically, you get a $16 credit for just using the internet to share and follow Proven Peptides pages and gain a 10% in-store credit for all your purchases.

Payment Options

Credit card companies such as American Express, Visa, etc. have blocked the SARMs vendors from receiving any payments.

It means that you can’t use a credit card to pay for your SARMs purchase on any website.

But Proven Peptides has created an easy and safe way for consumers to make the payment for their purchases.

Proven Peptides offers a few payment methods. Along with credit card payment, Proven Peptides offers these forms of payment gateways for you:

eCheck

Zelle Pay

Bitcoin

All the three above-mentioned payment methods are safe and legal for use. Zelle Pay is the easiest to use amongst the three, but many prefer to use the Bitcoin for its anonymity. So, if privacy is your concern, feel free to pay with Bitcoin.

Shipping Policy and Terms

Proven Peptides has a one-day handling period for all orders placed through credit cards. Once a product is ordered from the website, it will take one business day for it to be shipped out.

For orders placed via eCheck, the handling period is of three days. This is to ensure the payment has cleared.

As of now, Proven Peptides ship via USPS Priority or USPS First Class.

Once the shipment is handed over to USPS, it may reach domestic customers within three to five working days.

For international customers, the delivery time is usually between two to three weeks or more if there are issues with customs.

Billing Policy

The customer is billed by the website, only at the point of sale. At no point during the shipping process, are the customers asked to make any additional payments. There are also no recurring payments the customers need to pay unless stated.

Return Policy

For U.S. Domestic Customers, the return policy states that a return can be made within 90 days from the purchase for a full refund. However, Proven Peptides will not pay for the return shipping.

If the package is lost due to USPS’s negligence, Proven Peptides will pay for the replacement or full money back.

In case a product is marked as delivered by the USOS, and you cannot locate it, Proven Peptides will not guarantee money back.

For International Customers, if the shipment is not passed through U.S. Customs, Proven Peptides will offer a money-back.

If the shipment is held or lost in foreign customs, Proven Peptides isn’t responsible for it and will not refund your money.

A Money-back guarantee is offered if the international customers can return the products to Proven Peptides.

Return Procedure

If you want to return a product, send an email to info@provenpeptides. You will receive a return address and a refund as soon as the product is in transit.

Keep in mind that it is the responsibility of the customer for the paying and shipping of the return order.

Refund Method

If you request a refund, the money will be refunded to your account the same way it was transmitted to Proven Peptides.

For instance, if you made the payment through Bitcoin, the refunded amount will go to your Bitcoin account.

It may take a few hours or a day for the refunded amount to reflect in your account.

Contact Method

If you have any questions or queries about the products or purchase, you can contact Proven Peptides.

They usually get back within 24 hours. If you do not hear from them within 24 hours, there is a page dedicated to the frequently asked questions. You might find the answer to your queries on this page.

Final Thoughts: Is Proven Peptides a Legit Sarms Brand?

In a nutshell, Proven Peptides has turned out to be the most trustworthy and reliable website for purchasing SARMs in recent years.

Just forget about the pressures of getting involved in shady and complicated methods to obtain SARMs and get yourself acquainted with this guaranteed and fool-proof website.

The website can be held accountable for any issues or discrepancies, and you won’t have to participate in any illegal methods.

It offers original and highly tested products that are safe and legal and provide beneficial outcomes. With third-party tested products, this website guarantees low-risk and guarded products that can help you gain and maintain muscle mass in just three months.

Proven Peptides makes the stressful process of purchasing SARMs easy and convenient.

With a highly recommended customer service and easily accessible lab results, your journey of starting with SARMs becomes smooth.

If you are looking for optimum-quality, authenticity, and a trustworthy platform, Proven Peptides is the best choice for you.

Now that you are clear on the pros and cons, benefits, and policies of Proven Peptides, it is time for you to decide whether you want to use the website to make a purchase.