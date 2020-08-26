Cardarine Review: Benefits, Side Effects & Where to Buy?

Do you ever notice yourself stopping often to catch your breath while working out? This might mean that your endurance is not enough to sustain intense exercise! There are different reasons as to why you have low endurance.

Low testosterone levels, poor nutrition, insomnia, and a sedentary lifestyle are just some of them. Another major culprit for low energy and endurance is dyslipidemia, also known as abnormal levels of lipids in the blood.

Cardarine is a peroxisome proliferator-activator-receptor delta agonist (PPARδ) used as a potential treatment of dyslipidemia. PPARδ agonist drugs are used to treat symptoms of metabolic syndromes, such as high triglycerides and glucose levels in the blood.

Cardarine Overview:

In this review, we will talk about how Cardarine helps with alleviating the symptoms of dyslipidemia. Cardarine’s mode of action, uses, and side-effects will also be covered, so keep reading!

Is Cardarine A SARM?

Selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) are a relatively new type of drug that works like anabolic- androgenic steroids.

This type of drug activates tissue hormone receptors in a tissue-selective manner so that the androgens (mostly testosterone) will easily go to the tissue receptors with a significantly reduced risk of acquiring side-effects.

SARMs have been used as a treatment in various diseases like muscle wasting and osteoporosis.

Cardarine, also known as GW-501516/Endurobol, is classified as a PPARδ agonist drug. Unlike SARMs, these do not affect tissue androgen receptors.

They do not influence blood testosterone levels at all, so the side-effects brought by excessive testosterone levels will not be experienced. Cardarine is not classified as a SARM.

Is Cardarine a Legal Compound?

Cardarine may be legal to use, but you need a doctor’s prescription to get your hands on this product. This substance must be handled under the supervision of qualified and licensed professionals.

It is currently labeled as “research chemical” and “not for human consumption.” FDA approval is yet to be granted for this product and is meant only for research purposes for now. Side effects will develop if this substance is misused and abused.

How Does Cardarine Work?

Dyslipidemia is characterized by having either too high or too low levels of lipids in the blood. High levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides often pose as hindrances to losing weight.

People with high cholesterol levels also are at high risk of developing hard, fatty deposits in the blood vessels, which cause cardiovascular diseases.

PPARδ agonist drugs work by modulating gene expressions for the treatment of impaired lipid metabolism. Cardarine works by increasing the expression of genes responsible for stimulating fast lipid metabolism.

This drug also enhances the uncoupling of oxidative phosphorylation and mitochondrial biogenesis. When these processes are improved , elevated energy levels and more extensive fat dissipation will occur.

The target organ of most PPARδ agonist processes is the skeletal muscles. In skeletal muscles, activation of the PPARδ pathway will induce the formation of type 1 muscle fibers .

This type of muscle fibers is usually gained by undergoing rigorous training and workouts. Therefore, PPARδ agonist drug effects on muscles are hypothesized to resemble the muscular effects of regular exercise.

Pros:

Greatly boosts endurance and stamina

More extensive fat dissipation

Elevated energy levels

Reduce the risk of arteriosclerosis

Promotes muscle fiber formation

Does not interfere with hormonal processes

Check Latest Deal On Cardarine

Cons:

Abuse of this substance will produce adverse side-effects

2 months of continuous intake to notice effects

Not easily accessible and available

Lab Tests and Results

Here are some studies that tested PPARδ agonist effects on both human and animal subjects:

Shipping Details

You do not need to seek out underground black markets or other sketchy sources just to find this product. Cardarine is available in the Proven Peptides’ official website.

By purchasing Cardarine in this online platform, you can be sure that the product you are buying is authentic.

Another advantage of buying Cardarine from this website is they offer a lot of great deals and offers. A 15 mL bottle of this drug is sold for $ 39.99, while the 60 mL variant costs $99.99.

Moreover, they offer free shipping if your order exceeds $ 75. In our opinion, the price is a steal for this very potent product.

Orders are shipped in just one business day if the payment method used was via credit card. If you prefer using eCheck for payments, your order will take about three days to be shipped.

The packages will be delivered right at your doorstep as early as three days after shipping if you live in the US. However, for international orders, it may take two weeks with some possible delays due to customs-related problems.

Return Policy

Proven Peptides has a very flexible return policy to ensure customer satisfaction.

Some of the terms and conditions for eligibility for the return of products are enumerated below:

If you use this product for 90 days and you are not completely satisfied with the results, the company offers a money-back guarantee for the full purchase price of the product. Return shipping costs must be shouldered by the customer.

For US orders, if the product does not arrive due to a USPS problem, the company offers a full refund of purchase price or replacement. However, the company does not offer a refund for items marked as “delivered” by USPS, and the customer just cannot find it.

For international orders, you are eligible for a refund if the international shipment does not make it past US customs. However, if the item has already passed US customs and is being held by another foreign customs or delivery service, the money-back guarantee will not be honored.

If international customers can return the products to Proven Peptides, then the company could offer a refund.

Does Cardarine Cause Cancer?

Cardarine’s anti-tumorigenesis properties are still being closely studied. However, recent data shows optimistic results that Cardarine is capable of inducing cell death in cancer progenitor cells .

It further proves that the tumor-suppressive role of PPARδ agonists makes it less likely to cause cancer.

An opposing study states that GW 501516 enhanced colitis-associated colorectal cancer in mice, but the mechanism as to why this happened is still unclear. The results of this research were also disproved by another study involving mice.

In this new research, it was seen that there was a marked reduction in the tumorigenesis of breast cancer cells when Cardarine was administered. It suggests that targeting the PPARδ pathway has the potential to halt breast cancer development.

Benefits of Using Cardarine

Boosts Stamina and Endurance

If you cannot lift heavier weights or finish multiple sets while working out, you may have dyslipidemia. This disease is characterized by abnormal lipid levels in the blood, and it often goes undiagnosed in most people.

With Cardarine, these unwanted fatty acids in the blood are burned and transformed into energy. This increased energy level will give you the endurance you need to power through your workouts.

Increases Performance

With increased energy levels, you will observe a positive change in the way you work out. You will start to notice that you can lift heavier weights or run longer laps with Cardarine. You will reach your peak physical fitness in no time!

Regulates Serum Lipid Levels

Lipids are essential to mammalian cell homeostasis. However, it poses a lot of health risks if lipid levels are excessively high. Lipoproteins and triglycerides in the blood will be maintained at normal levels.

Rapid Fat Loss

Cardarine specifically targets unwanted fatty acids, thus increasing its efficiency to shred fat tissues. Adipose tissues stored in muscles and organs will be rapidly eliminated.

Inhibits New Fat Tissue Formation

Regular intake of if Cardarine means that the serum lipid levels are maintained at a healthy level. Without excess lipids, the formation of fat tissues will be significantly diminished.

Helps Build Fat-Free Muscle Mass

Due to Cardarine’s targeted fat-burning ability, lean muscles are freer to grow. Moreover, a study has shown that activation of the PPARδ pathway in the skeletal muscles induces the growth of Type 1 muscle fibers. This type of muscle fibers is abundant in people who regularly work out.

Improved Blood Vessel Health

Activation of the PPARδ pathway causes an increase in total nitrite and nitrate content of the blood vessels. Nitrite and nitrate are vasodilators, thus widening the space inside the blood vessels. Blood pressure is lowered when the inner muscles of the vessels are relaxed and widened.

Lowers Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

Excessive levels of lipids in the blood might cause the deposition of plaque in the blood vessel walls.

These deposits might increase the risk of arteriosclerosis or the thickening and hardening of blood vessel walls. Arteriosclerosis is a common risk factor in developing different cardiovascular diseases.

With Cardarine, the serum lipid level is maintained at a healthy level, thus preventing the formation of plaque.

Check Latest Deal On Cardarine

Side Effects

In mice trials, Cardarine enhanced colitis-associated colorectal cancer . However, it must be noted that this only happened because of prolonged usage and high dosages of the drug.

Moreover, in vitro human trials suggest that Cardarine is relatively safe for use. It even reduced the tumor-forming potential of breast cancer cells. When the proper dosage is strictly followed, the chances of acquiring side effects will be very slim.

To prevent the development of side effects, pregnant women and men with testosterone deficiency should refrain from taking this drug.

Skin problems such as acne and oily skin might also be mildly experienced by women who just started taking Cardarine.

It is best to consult with a nutritionist first before starting this drug to ensure safety.

Benefits for Bodybuilding

The bodybuilding benefits of Cardarine supplementation will be significantly amplified if it is used in adjunct to natural bodybuilding methods.

One evidence-based study summarized what you should keep track of if you wish to try natural bodybuilding.

The following factors are crucial to bodybuilding, and we enumerated them for you below:

Calorie Intake

If you wish to lose adipose tissue reserves, you must increase the intensity of your workouts (calorie expenditure) while eating fewer calories (calorie intake). Greater calorie expenditure while diminishing calorie intake will result in a leaner, tighter physique.

Macronutrient Intake

Intake of proteins, carbohydrates, and fat are all important in nourishing the muscles. However, intake of these macronutrients must be properly calculated so you will reap your desired results. It would be best if you consult your nutritionist for the optimal diet regimen for you.

As a rule of thumb, athletes and bodybuilders must consume an increased amount of proteins to build lean muscles. Moreover, a higher protein to carbohydrate ratio will also preserve lean body mass.

Ketogenic Diet Effects Vary from One Person to Another

For some people, the ketogenic diet may be highly effective for bodybuilding competition preparations. However, ketogenic diets on bodybuilding still lack enough research.

Timing of Nutrient Intake

Studies show that protein and carbohydrate consumption before or during training can increase muscle protein synthesis and prevent the breakdown of muscles.

Meal Frequency

Irregular eating patterns have been shown to adversely affect insulin sensitivity and blood lipid profiles.

One must avoid extreme lows and highs in meal frequency to preserve lean body mass and improve hunger control while preparing for bodybuilding competitions.

Reaching the target macronutrient intake and a sound training program proves to be more important factors than the frequency of meals.

Nutritional Supplements Intake

Nutritional supplements, along with proper diet and exercise program, will positively affect a bodybuilder’s workouts. Supplements like Cardarine will give you the extra boost you need to achieve your body goals.

Micronutrients

Intake of micronutrients like Vitamin D, Calcium, Zinc, Magnesium, and Iron will be beneficial to the bodybuilder because these vitamins and minerals often become depleted due to constant dieting.

Psychosocial Issues

Bodybuilding also requires mental strength and resilience. Competitors and trainers must be aware of the potential psychosocial issues intense training might bring. Some of these issues are anxiety, short tempers, anger, poor hunger control, and obsessive behavior. Open communication is the key to avoid these issues.

Customer Reviews

More and more people are becoming aware of the benefits of Cardarine intake. Here are just some of the feedback received from Cardarine users.

Valerie, 39, United States

“I have been taking Cardarine for two months, and I will continue using it. I have been losing fat like crazy. I notice that my muscles are somewhat bigger. My energy level and endurance have also definitely increased. I am loving Cardarine!”

Bill, 35, UK

“If you want to boost your endurance, Cardarine will do the job efficiently. I have tried other products before, but I am never going back because now I have Cardarine. This product is popular among bodybuilders like me because it truly does what it claims to do.”

Rob, 42, United States

“I have tried everything to get rid of my unwanted fat. Nothing has worked until I tried Cardarine. This drug helped me cope with my metabolic issues. In just six weeks, I can notice a positive change in my body.”

Check Customer Testimonials

The Recommended Dosage of Cardarine: Cycles

After numerous dose-ranging studies, it was found that Cardarine works best when taken 10-20 mg per day for about 8 weeks. Positive changes may be noticed as early as 5 weeks.

Give your body time to adjust to the drug. Begin by taking 10 mg for a few weeks before doubling the dosage.

The maximum recommended dosage is 20 mg per day. Some athletes may try increasing up to 30 mg, but 20 mg is your best bet because human trials of this drug are limited.

Conclusion: Would I Recommend It?

Cardarine is a potent supplement that burns fatty acid and converts it to energy. A marked decrease in body fat and an increase in energy levels will be evident in just a few weeks.

If you are a bodybuilder who has become quite frustrated because you cannot shred your excess weight, then we recommend that you try Cardarine.