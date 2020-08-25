Best SARMS for Cutting, Bulking & Strength

Bodybuilding is not just a sport for anybody. Bodybuilders tend to practice intense exercises like heavy weightlifting regimens to help build muscles in their bodies.

And it does not stop there. They also partake in extreme diets that are high in protein and nutritious for their bodies to keep up with the intense regimen.

Before it was banned, anabolic steroids were taken by bodybuilders, athletes, and enthusiasts to help build muscle and transform your physical appearance. It aids with muscle growth, strength, and even repairing your body tissues after exercise.

However, consuming steroids comes with significant health risks. Side effects include dependency, inability to produce your testosterone, and liver toxicity. Most countries banned anabolic steroids because of these side effects.

Fret not, however, for there is an alternative in achieving that muscle strength and growth. SARMs or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator targets specific androgen receptors in your body, unlike typical androgenic-anabolic steroids that can only focus on a single androgen receptor.

Because SARMs can target specific androgen receptors, medicinal professionals use it as a treatment for certain illnesses like osteoporosis or testosterone replacements, which is why bodybuilders and athletes alike are choosing SARMs than anabolic steroids.

SARMs has 10:1 anabolic ratio and is readily available because it causes lesser side effects than androgenic-anabolic steroids. It also targets your muscles and fat giving the same benefits of the AAS but with lower health risks and consequences.

Aside from similar benefits, SARMs are also perfectly legal to own compared to Anabolic-Androgenic steroids, which are banned for use and illegal to own.

Best SARMs for Bodybuilding

We have compiled the SARMs in the market with its benefits and recommended dosages to help you choose the best supplement for yourself. Use this list to try different combinations or dosages that fit your needs.

Do note that each individual is different, and the effects that one individual may experience may be different from you. Proceed with caution and listen to your body’s capabilities.

#1. Ostarine MK – 2886

GTx manufactured Ostarine back in 1997 and since then has to participate in clinical trials and research for its effects. In 2007, GTx licensed Ostarine MK-2886 in the SARMs agreement program.

Ostarine MK-2886 is not FDA approved yet. However, it is the most advanced and clinically researched brand of SARMs, making it the safest in the market so far. Clinical results show significant improvement in the health of elderly adults and development in their ability to climb stairs.

Studies have also shown an increase in lean mass and reduced body fat in elderly adults after only 86 days. There are also ongoing studies of using Ostarine MK-2886 for cancer patients, and the steroid remains low in having cardiovascular disease risks.

Enobasarm works like testosterone and promotes several benefits like increased libido, muscle strength, increased lean body mass , and prevention of muscle wasting, which is beneficial for patients with AIDS and Cancer.

Because it promotes muscle growth and density, bodybuilders use Ostarine for increasing their endurance for intense weightlifting regimens. It also aids in faster recovery of the muscles after exercise.

Muscle retention and protein synthesis are some of the similar benefits you could obtain from Ostarine without immense side effects. Aside from that, it is a diluted steroid with only a 10:1 anabolic ratio, which is suited for beginners.

Research shows that risk for cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and prostate cancers in Ostarine MK-2886 is significantly low compared to AAS because it targets androgen receptors in muscle mass and fat instead of the whole skeletal system like most androgenic anabolic steroids. After all, they can only target a single system.

However, this supplement is still not FDA-approved, so make sure you are purchasing your Ostarine MK-2886 from high-quality sellers like this site. Consult your physician if you experience any adverse side effects.

Dosage and Cycle Duration

The recommended dosage for Ostarine MK-2886 is still unclear as cancer patients use as little as 1mg and show significant results.

Bodybuilder users recommend 25 mg a day for men and 10 mg for women during a three to eight-week bulking cycle. Meanwhile, men should take 15-20 mg a day and women 10 mg a day during the cutting cycle of four to eight weeks.

The recommended duration that you should take Ostarine MK-2886 is twelve weeks. Users recommend undergoing a four-week Post-Cycle Therapy and another twelve weeks of break from Ostarine before using it once again.

All SARMs need a minimum of four SARMs-free weeks to help your body recover.

Benefits of Ostarine MK-2886

Muscle Strength and Growth . Ostarine offers increased muscle strength and growth, just like AAS steroids, with lesser side effects on your hormonal imbalance. Studies done on elderly patients show an increase in lean mass in a short amount of time.

Faster Muscle Recovery. When your muscle recovers faster from intense exercises, you increase your endurance and ability to incorporate more workouts into your routine.

Reduced Fats are another benefit given by Ostarine because it targets the androgen receptors in the fats in your body.

Body Density. Ostarine increases bone density and the increase of your lean muscle mass reduces the risk of bone fractures and skeletal illnesses.

Increased Libido. Ostarine acts like testosterone and is suitable for testosterone replacements. Increased testosterone promotes libido and sexual hormones.

#2. Testolone Rad 140

Rad 140 is a new candidate in the SARMs category. Radius Health Inc. is currently developing Rad 140 in the hopes of using the supplement as a safer alternative in Testosterone Replacement Therapy.

Treatment of muscle and skeletal wasting caused by various illnesses like breast cancer is one of the primary uses of Rad 140 due to its tissue repairing capabilities without the health risks that AAS poses.

Rad 140 is still in phase 1 of clinical trials, and results should be expected around the end of 2020. However, it has shown significant results in various tests conducted with regards to increasing your muscle mass and decreasing fat.

Studies show that it promotes muscle and bone growth without causing adverse effects to the sexual tissues of men and women, like the prostate, which makes it suitable for both genders.

While it requires further research, Rad 140 shows the potential of slowing down normal aging processes. It performs a neural-protective layer on your brain and lowers the risk of neural-degenerating illnesses like memory loss.

Aside from protecting your brain, Rad 140 also increases your energy levels and improve your stamina with little to no side effects as long as you follow the recommended dosages.

Out of all SARMs, Rad 140 is the strongest, so expect a drastic transformation in your body mass in a short amount of time. This supplement also provides the highest testosterone levels, so the high dosage of this supplement for prolonged periods is not recommended.

However, Rad 140 is not FDA-approved yet, and reports of its side effects include increased aggression, nausea, and minimal suppression of your natural testosterone levels. These side effects do not affect all users, and some report not experiencing any at all.

Each individual is different, and if you experience any adverse effects, do not hesitate to stop the supplement and consult your physician.

Dosages And Cycle Duration

The recommended dosages for beginners when using Testolone is 8-10 mg for six to eight weeks. More experienced users may take up to 20 mg to a maximum of ten weeks. You should not take Testolone for more than eight weeks as it would wear your body out.

Post Cycle Therapy is recommended after taking Rad 140. Even though SARMs has lesser side effects than steroids, users may experience minimal suppression of your natural testosterone levels and other side effects like increased aggression, and exhaustion from the cycle.

You may purchase quality produced Testolone Rad 140 here.

Benefits of Testolone Rad 140

Rad 140 Increases your testosterone levels. Testolone Rad 140 is being designed for Testosterone Replacement Therapy because it can boost your testosterone levels without adverse side effects that is why the improvement of lowered testosterone levels is one of the benefits of Rad 140.

Improve muscle mass and strength. Due to the increase of testosterone levels, natural effects like improved muscle mass and strength is observed when taking Rad 140.

Burn fat. SARMs focus on androgen reactors in your body fats, which help burn fat and improve your metabolism. It is great for losing weight in your cutting cycles without compromising the muscles you gained from your bulking cycle.

Testolone Protects you from neurological disorders . Rad 140 acts as natural neurological protection from illnesses like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s because it slows down the process of aging and breaking down of your tissues.

#3. Ligandrol LGD 4033

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a company in San Diego, California. They focus on developing therapeutic drugs for various illnesses. Ligand Pharmaceuticals discovered Ligandrol, but the development of the supplement is being continued by Viking Therapeutics.

The main goal for Ligandrol is weight and fat loss. However, studies show it increases your lean body mass and improve athletic performance. Bodybuilders have since then use Ligandrol as a supplement in boosting their muscle growth.

Evaluation of Ligandrol shows an increase in muscle mass, strength, and endurance without side effects or health risks. Researchers are also investigating Ligandrol as a possible treatment for illnesses like muscle wasting and osteoporosis .

Maintaining your muscle mass is a problem bodybuilders face when doing exercises and losing weight. Ligandrol helps in maintaining the muscles you gain because of its tissue regenerating properties.

One of the strongest SARMs in the market is Ligandrol, but as long as you follow the recommended dosage, side effects should be minimal.

Some of the side effects you may experience include nausea and minimal testosterone suppression, which should go away once you take a break from the supplement.

Dosages and Cycle Duration

While significant results can be achieved with as little as 1 mg of Ligandrol, the recommended dosage to intake for beginners is 10mg for men and 5 mg for women daily for up to eight weeks. It is mandatory to take a four-week Post-Cycle therapy and another eight weeks of break from the supplement.

The highest dosage advanced users take is 20 mg for twelve weeks, and anything higher than that is not recommended. It can pose minimal side effects like natural suppression of your testosterone and headaches.

Ligandrol is not approved by the FDA, and we recommend that you buy only legally produced Ligandrol. Check out this site if you are interested in buying one. If you experience severe side effects not indicated above, kindly stop your intake and consult a physician to avoid risks to your health.

Benefits of Ligandrol LGD 4033

Increased Muscle Mass is one of the benefits of Ligandrol; it is one of the strongest SARMs in the market and has shown rapid muscle growth and reduced body fat even with minimal dosages.

Improved Athletic Performance is shown in users who take Ligandrol. It aids in giving athletes faster recovery and muscle retention. It is one of the reasons why Ligandrol is banned in the Athletic scene.

Strength. Users have reported an increase in their strength and endurance of 35% after just a single cycle of Ligandrol. Ligandrol improves your protein metabolism, which gives you more energy and strength to keep up with your intense exercise regimens.

Stronger Bones. Ligandrol promotes stronger bones and reduces the risk of skeletal illnesses like Osteoporosis and leukemia.

Increased Sexual Drive. Increased testosterone improves your libido and sex drive.

#4. Nutrobal MK-677

First of all, Nutrobal MK-677 is not considered as a SARM. However, its similar effects and benefits lead many to consider it as a SARM. MK-677 is a non-peptide agonist that mimics the ghrelin receptors.

The Ghrelin receptors are responsible for hormonal growth and are commonly called the “hunger hormones” because they make you hungry, but in exchange, promote muscle growth in the body.

Nutrobal MK-677 is manufactured by Reverse Pharmacology to combat obesity and osteoarthritis in elderly patients. However, its natural anabolic properties made Nutrobal a staple in the bodybuilding community.

Production of our Growth Hormone decreases as we age, and this can lead to the storage of fat, decreased bone health, kidney illnesses, sagging of the skin, and loss in sexual interests. Nutrobal MK-677 naturally restores your Growth Hormone preventing these effects and more.

The great thing about Nutrobal is that it does not affect the natural production of your testosterone and proposes no health risks, even with long-term use . Studies have also used Nutrobal as an aid in reducing fat and weight in adults aged 60 to 81.

When taken together with testosterone, it effectively improves tissue repair, and drastic changes in your body can be seen. Nutrobal is a great stacker to use alongside other SARMs supplements.

Dosages and Cycle Duration

The recommended starting dosage is 10 mg, and you can increase this dosage if you have more experience in the supplement for up to 50 mg. The supplement is better absorbed when taken on an empty stomach, and users should usually take it before breakfast and dinner.

Another great thing with Nutrobal is that you do not need to have a Post Cycle Therapy after using it. You may take Nutrobal for twelve weeks, which afterward you should take a break to avoid side effects and health risks.

Some side effects you may experience include tingly fingers, increased appetite, and intense dreams. For this reason, you should buy Nutrobal MK-677 from trusted sites only.

Benefits of Nutrobal MK-677

Muscle Growth is one of the benefits of Nutrobal; it mimics your Ghrelin receptors and promotes the secretion of your Growth Hormone. Your Growth Hormone is important in muscle tissue repairs, muscle growth, and immune system improvement.

Increased strength is another one of the benefits you receive when you take Nutribal. Because it promotes the production of your Growth Hormone and Insulin-like Growth factor or ILGF-1, it assists in muscle growth, recovery, and strength.

Promotes Better sleep, Ghrelin has been shown to improve mental health and provide better sleep patterns. Ghrelin reactors help in calming the mind and act as a natural mood booster.

Nutrobal also reduces body fats in a process called lipolysis. Studies have shown that significant changes to the weight and low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol in users of Nutrobal.

#5. Andarine S4

Andarine is a SARM developed by GTx Inc. to treat illnesses like prostate enlargement, muscle wasting, and osteoporosis. Andarine works by binding into androgen receptors and encouraging the formation of new muscle tissues.

Because of its anabolic effects, bodybuilders take Andarine to improve their muscle growth, fat loss, and strength. Andarine is also one of the SARMs that does not promote water retention in your body.

Compared to the other SARMs, Andarine S4 is less potent and prevents excess production of estrogen due to hormonal imbalance when receiving extra testosterone in your body. Preventing excess estrogen production would avoid side effects like gynecomastia and other cardiovascular diseases.

Andarine is primarily used as a treatment for osteoporosis. Increased intake of androgen shows that bone loss and risk of fracture decreases . On top of these, bone density is improved, which is especially helpful for bodybuilders with extreme weightlifting regimens.

Most steroids propose a massive risk of hormonal suppression. Andarine does not have this risk when consumed at recommended dosages or lower.

Andarine S4 is even used for an illness called enlarged prostate cancer, and studies have shown that there is a significant decrease in weight and size of the prostate once you intake Andarine.

Dosages and Cycle Duration

The recommended dosage for beginners of Andarine is 20 to 25 mg per day, split into two to three dosages. You may increase your dose for up to 5mg per week if you feel that your progress has stopped.

Do not go above 50mg per day. You should only use Andarine for a maximum of an eight-week cycle to avoid side effects like testosterone suppression, night vision disturbance, and mild liver toxicity.

As with other SARMs, Post Cycle Therapy is advised with an equal eight-week break from the supplement to help your body recover and avoid side effects. To ensure the quality of your supplement, we recommend ordering only at trusted websites.

Benefits of Andarine S4

Muscle growth is one of the benefits of Andarine, and the main reason bodybuilders intake the supplement. The anabolic properties of this supplement promote increased strength and muscle growth.

No water retention. A great physical benefit of Andarine is it provides lean mass and prevents water retention, giving your muscles a “dry look” with no water weight.

Improve bone density. Andarine S4 improves your bone density and reduces the risk of bone fractures and loss. Stronger bones help bodybuilders in their weightlifting regimen.

Fat loss. Andarine was originally promoted for anti-obesity and fat reduction. Its anabolic effects convert the fats in your body into muscle mass, which helps users lose weight while gaining lean muscle mass.

Overall Benefits of SARMs

As discussed above, more and more bodybuilders take SARMs as an alternative to safe muscle growth. Compared to steroids, SARMs have reduced side effects but still give the same benefits.

We have compiled a list of benefits you receive when taking SARMs to further help you decide if SARMs are the right alternative for you.

Muscle growth and retention.

Fast recovery from workouts.

Increased strength.

Minimal side effects.

Reduce weight and fats.

Improve bone health.

Better sleep.

Better athletic performance,

Increased libido

Improve your immune system.

Harmless body transformation

Stacking in SARMs

Stacking is the process of using two or more SARMs simultaneously to produce faster and better results. Because SARMs have fewer side effects, stacking can be done safely with fewer health risks.

When you stack using SARMs, you strengthen its benefits further in a shorter amount of time. There are different kinds of stacking for each person.

Each individual may differ in their needs during a cycle, so do what feels best for you. However, it is not recommended to take more than three SARMs at a time.

Below are combinations you may try for different kinds of stacking:

SARMs Stacks for Bulking

Ligandrol and Testolone

A good combination of bulking cycles is Ligandrol and Testolone. You would need to take 5-10 mg of Ligandrol and 10-20 mg of Testelone. These two work incredibly well together because they are effective even at low dosages.

Once you have finished the cycle, make sure to undergo a Post Cycle Therapy to help your body recover.

Ligandrol and Nutrobal

To improve your bulking, you may stack Ligandrol and Nutrobal with a dosage of 10 mg each. This stacking is recommended for a six-week cycle combined with a Post Cycle Therapy supplement after the cycle.

Triple Stack

For advanced bodybuilders, you may try stacking Testelone, Nutrobal, and Ligandrol together. The dosages for each of them are as follows; Ligandrol 5 to 10 mg, Nutrobal 20 to 30 mg, and Testolone 10 to 20 mg per day.

The duration of this cycle lasts from eight to ten weeks immediately followed by a four-week Post Cycle Therapy.

Ligandrol And Andarine For Women

A recommended stack for bulking cycles in women is a combination of Ligandrol and Andarine. The dosage would be 10 mg of Andarine and 5 mg of Ligandrol for six weeks.

SARMs Stacks for Cutting

Ostarine and Ligandrol

A combination of Ostarine and Ligandrol may help you gain lean muscle mass and prevent loss of muscle gains from your previous cycle. You should take 20 mg of Ostarine with 5 mg of Ligandrol for eight weeks, followed by a Post Cycle Therapy for maximum results.

Ostarine and Cardarine

Both of these SARMs are mild but would still aid you in gaining lean muscles. Intake 10 mg of Ostarine and Cardarine for the first three weeks, and you could amp it up to 20 mg for the last three weeks to gain lean muscles during your cutting cycle.

Triple Stack for Cutting

This combination is for drastically reducing fats during your cutting cycle. Combine 10 mg of Ostarine, Cardarine, and Andarine for the first two weeks. Afterward, you can increase the dose to 20 mg of Ostarine, 30 mg of Cardarine, 20 mg of Andarine for the remaining four weeks followed by a four-week Post Cycle Therapy.

Ostarine and Stenabolic for Women

A SARMs stacking combination recommended for cutting cycles in women includes 10 mg of Ostarine and Stenabolic for the first two weeks and an increase of 20 mg for the remaining four weeks. It helps in reducing fat while providing protein for muscle building.

YK11 and Ligandrol

Improving strength is one of the keys in weightlifting competitions. A combination of Ligandrol and YK-11 with a dosage of 10 to 15 mg for six to eight weeks would help build that core body strength.

Testolone and S-23

10 mg of both Testostelon and S-23 for a duration of eight to ten weeks should improve your strength and help you and lifting more weights. Keep in mind that you should do a Post Cycle Therapy after the cycle.

Andarine,Ostarine and Cardarine for women

Taking YK11 is not advised for women because of its high testosterone levels. Instead, take 15 mg each of Andarine, Ostarine, and Cardarine for six to eight weeks, followed by a Post Cycle Therapy.

Ostarine, Nutrobal, and SR-9009

Intense workouts can decrease your muscle functions if there are no recovery periods. Consume a dosage of 20 mg Ostarine, 10 mg Nutrobal, and 10 mg SR-9009 for eight weeks to speed up the recovery of your muscles.

Take note that you would need to take a Post Cycle Therapy with an eight-week break after the cycle.

SARMs Stacks for Fat Loss

Ostarine and Cardarine

If your goal is to reduce significant amounts of fat, a combination of Ostarine Cardarine might be for you. Take 20mg Ostarine and 15 mg Carderine for the first two weeks and increase both of them to 30 mg in the remaining four weeks of the cycle.

Ostarine and Ligandrol for Men and Women

This combination works for both genders. The dosage for the first two weeks of the cycle is 5 mg Ostarine and Ligandrol. Increase the dosage to 10mg for the remaining weeks of the cycle.

How Does SARMs Work?

Most testosterone replacements like steroids carry a huge health risk when consumed at high doses. Steroids and anabolic supplements can only target one androgen, which is the skeletal muscle.

What makes SARMs different from steroids is they can connect to various androgen receptors found all over our bodies. SARMs aim to target the androgen receptors in muscle tissues to induce an anabolic effect.

Once it laches into an androgen receptor, it aids in the creation of new muscle tissues. An increase in muscle tissue creation changes body mass and size, making it perfect for bodybuilders to improve their muscle growth.

Side effects persist, but compared to Anabolic-Androgenic steroids, it is less severe and minimal. Low dosages of SARM is recommended to reduce side effects but ensure you are still getting its benefits.

Conclusion: Are Sarms Better than Steroids?

SARMs have lesser side effects and health risks compared to Anabolic-Androgenic steroids, which pose severe side effects like liver toxicity. The benefits of SARMs are similar to steroids when it comes to muscle growth and strength.

Bodybuilders and enthusiasts are better off choosing SARMs as an alternative to steroids because it gives the same benefits with lower health risks, and it’s perfectly legal as well. SARMs induce anabolic effects like improving your muscle growth, increasing your strength, and reducing your body fats.

Even though SARMs propose less severe side effects, not following the recommended dosage and consuming it in high dosages can propose severe side effects like natural testosterone production suppression, just like steroids.

As always, if you have underlying medications or experience adverse side effects, stop taking the supplement, and consult a medical professional.