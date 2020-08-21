Ligandrol (LGD-4033): Benefits, Dosage & Where to Buy?

Chances are you’ve come across Ligandrol at one point or another while you were looking for tips on how to increase your muscle mass. As one of the most popular SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators), Ligandrol helps get better results in the gym.

But, before you actually go ahead and buy the product, you need to get informed and learn as much as possible about its benefits and risks. That’s not the easiest thing in the world since most posts online are only focused on the good sides.

In this post, we bring you an honest and unbiased review of Ligandrol (LGD-4033) from Proven Peptides.

What is Ligandrol? Is it Steroid & Legal?

Ligandrol, also known as LGD-4033, is a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) developed by Ligand Pharmaceuticals, San Diego-based pharmaceutical company. Hence the name!

Also called Anabolicum or VK5211, Ligandrol is currently being researched at Viking Therapeutics. In a relatively short period, Ligandrol has become one of the most popular SARMs, and it’s all because of its powerful effects. Besides Ostarine, Ligandrol is the most sought-after SARM among bodybuilders and other active men and women who want to see true results.

Ligandrol has positive effects on muscle building, body recomposition, sex drive, and bone density. The concept behind Ligandrol is just as with other SARMs – to provide the results you’d get from steroids, but without nasty side effects.

Therefore, as a member of the SARM family, Ligandrol is not a steroid.

The popularity of Ligandrol and other SARMs has increased simultaneously with the ever-growing need for compounds that would support muscle building and maintenance without dangers and risks associated with steroid use.

The legal status of Ligandrol is somewhat a grey area. While you can buy the product online and in some stores, it’s not something you should do if you’re in competitive sport.

Ligandrol has many advantages, and versatility is one of them as people can use this SARM for bulking, cutting, and body recomposition.

How does Ligandrol work?

The mechanism of action of Ligandrol is the same as with other SARMs. More precisely, Ligandrol binds to androgen receptors in the bones and muscles with high affinity and selectivity. Because of this selective function, Ligandrol doesn’t affect other organs. This is where it differs from steroids, which would affect the prostate, sebaceous glands, and your liver. Since Ligandrol is a non-steroidal compound, it shouldn’t be converted to estrogen either. In other words, it doesn’t aromatize.

You see, SARMs have the potential to selectively navigate to your bones and muscles where they activate androgen receptors. Since they are chemically different from steroids, SARMs such as Ligandrol aren’t substrates for 5-alpha-reductase or CYP19 aromatase, which prevents their conversion to estrogen or testosterone metabolite DHT. The tissue-specific mechanism of action allows Ligandrol to exhibit its benefits, which will be discussed below.

What are the benefits of Ligandrol and result expectations?

It didn’t take long for Ligandrol to become popular among people who want to build up their muscle mass and chisel their physique. As seen above, the mechanism of action that Ligandrol uses is simple, and below we’re going to discuss all the benefits and results you can expect to see on your body.

Increased muscle mass

Bigger lean muscle mass is one of the main benefits of Ligandrol. This SARM works by targeting androgen receptors in muscles and bones to start the process of muscle regeneration. It’s so powerful that even low doses can lead to remarkable results. Ligandrol can also help prevent muscle wasting in cancer patients, studies show.

In one cycle of Ligandrol, you can expect to develop about 4-6kg (8.8-13lbs) of muscle mass. This is particularly beneficial for people who tend to struggle to gain muscle mass and sculpted body.

More strength

In order to increase muscle size, you need to do your best in the gym. That means you need to lift and pump harder than ever to get the most out of your workout regimen. This is where problems occur. The body isn’t always strong enough to handle strenuous workouts and vigorous activities. That’s where Ligandrol steps in. This SARM gives you more energy and thereby improves athletic performance. As a result, you will be able to lift more without feeling any strain in your body.

While Ligandrol can increase strength and endurance, you shouldn’t underestimate the importance of a protein-rich diet. Ligandrol should accompany proper diet and regular workouts, not act as their replacement.

Maintenance of muscle mass

When you build up muscle mass, you also need to maintain it. A common problem for many people, even bodybuilders, is that their muscle mass decreases eventually, and it’s incredibly frustrating. Ligandrol intake can help people sustain their muscle mass even during a caloric deficit in the cutting phase. This way, the popular SARM allows users to avoid stressing over loss of muscle mass that happens quite frequently without proper “tools” to maintain them.

Improved recovery

Getting bigger and stronger muscles is not just about hard work in the gym. Proper recovery is crucial. The reason is simple; the muscles undergo serious wear and tear. The recovery process allows the fibers in your muscles to rebuild themselves. As a result, your muscles become stronger and harder. This wouldn’t be possible without proper recovery and rebuilding of the torn fibers. One of the many benefits of Ligandrol is its potential to promote speedy recovery after a workout to support proper muscle development.

Stronger bones

Even though SARMs are mainly used nowadays to increase muscle size and strength, they are also researched for their potential to treat osteoporosis. As a SARM, Ligandrol can activate androgen receptors to boost bone mineral density by increasing the development of new bones in response to injury. That happens because the androgen receptors are vital for maintaining bone mineral mass, which could help heal or prevent fractures.

Fat loss

The SARMs, including Ligandrol, can also bind to the androgen receptors in the adipose tissue and your fat. Then they work to accelerate metabolism and help you burn fat at a faster rate than before. The improved fat loss gives yet another boost to your effort to define and sculpt your muscles.

Many people struggle to lose fat, but it’s necessary for muscle building. With Ligandrol, the body may be able to use fat for energy to burn more calories and thereby help shed excess fat quickly. Like many other aspects of Ligandrol’s benefits, this one also needs further research, but users report it helped them lose fat.

Higher sex drive

Stamina and endurance you feel in the gym can also help improve your performance between the sheets. Ligandrol is also being studied for its potential to improve brain health and cognitive function, but also to intensify your libido. Since Ligandrol can improve your blood flow and pumps, it also means more blood will go to your genital area and help you get stronger erections.

The mechanisms of action through which Ligandrol can support brain function and sexual function are still yet to be elucidated. This popular SARM can activate androgen receptors in different tissues and body parts. But these effects also come down to better physical health, improved blood flow, and normalized hormone levels. For example, as testosterone converts to estrogen, men tend to experience lower sex drive, and their sexual performance suffers too. Ligandrol prevents the conversion of testosterone to estrogen, thus helping you avoid these unfortunate scenarios.

What results to expect

Ligandrol is a promising SARM, but a lot more research is necessary to uncover its true potential. Let’s summarize results you can expect with proper dose and cycle of Ligandrol below:

Better athletic performance

Confidence boost

Energy boost

Fat loss

Improved endurance and stamina

Increased motivation

Increased sex drive

Muscle maintenance

Sculpted body

Support to recovery after a strenuous workout

Toned, hard, bigger muscles

Maximum safe dosage

Ligandrol is quite similar to Ostarine, which may be taken in a dose of 20mg/day for 12 weeks. However, don’t forget that Ligandrol is strong and powerful, so lower doses are safer and effective. It’s recommended to take 5-10mg a day for six weeks. Maximum dosage of 10mg is more than sufficient to take each day and avoid the risk of side effects.

If you’re a beginner, it’s crucial not to start with higher doses, but keep them at 5mg a day.

A practical thing to do is to divide dosage based on the weeks. For example, you can take 5mg for six weeks or 10mg a day for eight weeks.

Other dosage-related schedules that work for other users include 5-10mg a day for eight weeks in the bulking phase. For cutting 3-5mg a day for eight weeks will suffice. For recomposition 5-8mg for eight weeks is generally enough.

While you may be tempted to experiment with doses, you should avoid doing so.

Women shouldn’t exceed 5mg a day.

The best time to take Ligandrol is in the morning on an empty stomach or after breakfast.

Side effects of Ligandrol

The greatest advantage of SARMs is that they deliver their effects without a high risk of side effects. Although adverse reactions aren’t that common, Ligandrol is more suppressive of endogenous testosterone and sex hormone-binding globulin than other SARMs.

When using Ligandrol, some people may experience side effects such as nausea, headache, fatigue, or even water retention.

The risk of adverse reactions increases with high doses. Stick to the recommended dosage and avoid taking more than necessary. That way, you’ll experience desired results without side effects.

Where can you buy Ligandrol?

The easiest way to get high-quality Ligandrol and be certain it's genuine is to buy it on the Proven Peptides website.

15ml – $39.99

30ml – $59.99

60ml – $99.99

Bearing in mind that many brands offer the chance to buy Ligandrol online, and they all promise pretty much the same things, you’re probably wondering why to buy from Proven Peptides. The reasons are numerous, and we’re going to focus on them below.

Positive user experiences

The importance of user experiences should not be underestimated. How other people reacted to Ligandrol matters a lot and showed what you could expect. In this case, Ligandrol from Proven Peptides has positive user experiences. Customers are impressed with the purity, strength, and quality of this Ligandrol.

Third-party testing

Third-party testing is a part of the quality control process, which allows for an independent laboratory to test the product for safety and purity. Many brands on the market don’t send their SARMs to independent laboratories for third-party testing. That way, customers don’t know whether the product delivers pure SARM or whether it has been contaminated somehow. Without third-party testing, it’s impossible to confirm quality or prove claims made by a manufacturer.

What sets Proven Peptides apart is the third-party testing and transparency regarding results. Every batch is tested, and results are neatly posted here.

Since Ligandrol is third-party tested and you have the insight into the results, it’s easier to be more confident about your purchase.

International availability

Ligandrol is available in the United States and internationally. When you select the product and go to the cart section, you’ll be able to select your country. The good thing is that Proven Peptides ships its products to almost all countries around the globe.

Money-back guarantee

As a customer, you should be able to get a refund for products that do not meet your expectations. Some brands offer it, and others don’t. In most cases, brands offer a 30- or 60-day money-back guarantee. Proven Peptides went one step further to offer 90 days. That means if you’re not satisfied with the product and don’t see desired results, you have 90 days to return Ligandrol for a full refund. Costs of shipping don’t count, though.

The returns are somewhat more complex for international customers but still achievable. Proven Peptides offers a full refund in the case when the product doesn’t pass through the US customs. However, if the product is held by other customs, then you can’t get a refund.

Fast shipping

Proven Points handles orders quickly, one business day for all orders paid with credit/debit card. For other payment methods, it may take longer. That’s because it takes longer for payment to be processed and clear out. The timeframe is still short, up to three business days with eCheck payments. For bank transactions, it may take as quickly as a few hours or up to a few business days.

Ligandrol is shipped via USPS First Class (or USPS Priority if the order weighs enough). The US customers can expect their orders to arrive within three business days.

Loyalty points

Customers who create an account on the Proven Peptides website can participate in their loyalty program. For each dollar spent, you get one point. For instance, for 15ml Ligandrol costing $39.99, you get 40 points.

Below the price of a product, you can see how many points you’ll get with the purchase. Each point you get can be redeemed for 10 cents off the next order. More precisely, the next orders are 10% cheaper.

By signing up on their website, you automatically get 10 points.

FAQs About Ligandrol

Why is Ligandrol banned?

If you are a professional athlete and look Ligandrol up, you’ll see it’s on the list of banned substances. Due to the fact that Ligandrol can be potentially used to gain an advantage in competitive sports, the World Anti-Doping Agency placed it on the list of prohibited substances in the world of sports.

Does Ligandrol cause hair loss?

Ligandrol is one of the most frequently used SARMs, and hair loss is uncommon. In fact, a vast majority of people taking Ligandrol do not experience hair loss. People who have experienced hair loss on Ligandrol noticed it grew back after the cycle. Again, this is not a common side effect. Keep in mind that multiple factors can lead to this problem, including stress.

Does Ligandrol really work?

Ligandrol is considered an effective tool for muscle growth support and other results that lead to a chiseled physique. The effectiveness of Ligandrol is the reason behind its popularity. It’s worth noting, however, that the quality of the product is crucial. You need to buy pure, high-quality Ligandrol to achieve desired results. Also, Ligandrol is an adjunct to a well-structured diet regimen and regular workouts.

How long it takes for Ligandrol to kick in?

The rate at which results show may vary from one person to another as they greatly rely on your metabolism, weight, workout regimen, general health, and other factors specific to each person.

Most people don’t notice dramatic results within the first two weeks, but by the end of the first cycle, you should be able to see significant changes in your physique.

How long does Ligandrol stay in your system?

Ligandrol half-life is 24 to 36 hours. That means that half of this SARM stays in the body after that period.

If you’re concerned about the urine test, it’s useful to know that Ligandrol can be detected for up to 21 days in men and women who take it.

Is Ligandrol legal to buy?

It’s easy to find Ligandrol, especially online. However, you need to be careful because not every provider will give you pure and quality products. Like with Proven Peptides, most providers highlight that their products are intended for research purposes only.

How long can you take Ligandrol?

Just like other SARMs, Ligandrol is also taken in cycles. Generally speaking, the cycle lasts for six to eight weeks. A minimum of six weeks is required to take Ligandrol to see results for beginners. On the other hand, experienced users can increase the cycle length to eight to 10 weeks.

If you’re not experienced, don’t rush into prolonging the cycle. Your body needs to get all the benefits and adapt to the shorter cycle first.

Do you need PCT after Ligandrol?

The whole purpose of post-cycle therapy (PCT) is to normalize testosterone levels and manage potential adverse reactions you’ve been experiencing. In people who experience side effects, PCT helps tackle them properly. Just like with other SARMs, Ligandrol should also be followed up with PCT. The PCT lasts for two to three weeks. Without PCT, it would take longer for your body to recover, which is why it’s difficult to replenish your strength and get the most out of the cycle you’ve just completed.

Which is better RAD-140 or LGD-4033?

It’s not uncommon for people to wonder which SARM is better, but the answer is not that easy. The reason is simple; both compounds have unique benefits that make them a great choice for the specific needs of each person. People mainly use Ligandrol to put on some quality mass. On the other hand, RAD-140 is popular for summer shred and improvements in stamina, endurance, and speed.

Is Ligandrol good for cutting?

Ligandrol is well-known for its benefits during the cutting phase. But, as explained above, it can also help in bulking muscles and amplifying lean mass.

Can you stack Ligandrol with other SARMs?

The best thing about Ligandrol is that it’s strong enough on its own, and you don’t really need to stack it with other SARMs. However, if you want to combine it with other SARMs, then you can stack it up with RAD-140, Testolone, and Ostarine MK 2866.

Conclusion

Ligandrol is popular among men and women who want additional help to build their muscles and achieve a certain body goal. As one of the most popular SARMs, Ligandrol provides great results within a relatively short timeframe. Although we’re often tempted to take higher doses hoping to experience better results, sticking to lower doses could be better and safer. It’s important to cycle Ligandrol and follow it up with PCT.