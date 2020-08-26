Rad 140 (Testolone): Benefits, Side Effects & Where to Buy?

We all want to pretend like we can achieve our goals in the gym without the aid of supplements. But let’s get real for a moment – no one can achieve all of their goals without some kind of help.

That’s exactly why a lot of guys out there end up turning to steroids to give them that boost. Steroids are known to give you a helping hand in the gym, helping to boost your performance and maximize your gains.

Most of us, by now are all too familiar with the horror stories that surround anabolic steroids. We’ve all seen those guys who go through problems when they stop taking them, and we all know about the potential havoc they can wreak on your internal organs.

No matter how badly you want those gains in the gym, it’s not worth risking your health for, right? That’s what the people behind Rad 140 thought too.

We’re going to take you through Rad 140, the new SARM that’s designed to be a safer alternative to testosterone therapy and other steroids on the market right now.

What Is Rad 140? Is It A Steroid, And Is It Legal?

Rad 140 (also known as testolone) is a SARM. We’ll go over exactly what a SARM is a little bit later on, but for now, the important thing for you to know is that this is technically a steroid.

Lab Tests and Results

RAD 140 is a relatively new SARM on the market right now. It’s gone through a lot of tests to make sure that it’s broadly safe for human consumption. However, it’s still in the preclinical trial stage.

This phase of testing and studying is necessary to help tell information about the drug, such as the toxicity of it, how effective it is, and how safe it can be. After the pre-clinical trials are complete, RAD 140 will move into the clinical trial stage.

Although you can buy Rad 140 from many different sites, we’re going to be focusing on Proven Peptides. It is an online retailer we’ve chosen because they put their customers’ safety and security first.

Proven Peptides put all of their products through intense third-party lab testing. It means that you can be safe in the knowledge that every product you buy from them has been proven safe to use. Not only that, but they make sure that all of their test results are up to date.

Shipping

Shipping from Proven Peptides is very fast and efficient, which is one of the reasons it’s such a great company to buy from. There’s a mandatory one-day handling period once your payment has cleared, and then your product shipped out.

You should note that the time it takes for your payment to clear will depend upon your payment method. If you choose to pay by card, it will clear immediately, but bank transfers and cheques can take a day or two.

Return Policy

One of the problems a lot of people face when making an investment like this is the worry of paying money for a product that may not work for them, and then essentially wasting that money because they can’t get a refund.

If you’re someone that’s worried about that, then you can stop! Proven Peptides allows a money-back guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with your product, just email the company, and they’ll give you a full refund.

How Does RAD 140 W ork?

RAD 140 is a SARM. SARMS (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators) are steroids that are used for their anabolic effects.

The brilliance of SARMS like RAD 140 is that they don’t have androgenic properties, but they have very similar anabolic properties to testosterone and other steroids.

It means that SARMS can have beneficial properties when used by bodybuilders – they can help the body to synthesize proteins.

Protein synthesis is a necessary part of building muscle in the gym. When you work out, micro-tears occur in your muscles. Over time, these tears are repaired, and that’s how you build muscle.

With increased protein synthesis, your body will not only build more muscle, but you should experience a decreased recovery period. It means that you should be able to hit the gym much faster after a workout!

Because it’s not an androgen, it doesn’t have the same negative effects as some other steroids on the market. Androgens can affect your body’s natural production of testosterone in the long run and can have devastating effects on your fertility levels and internal organs.

RAD 140 also has some benefits in the medical field. RAD 140 and a lot of other SARMS are now thought to be a safer alternative to Testosterone Replacement Therapy, which is often done through the use of androgens.

It means that in the future, RAD 140 could be used as a treatment for conditions such as osteoporosis, wasting syndrome, and delayed puberty. However, it should be noted that because SARMS are very new additions to the market, testing is still being done.

RAD 140 tests are still being completed to make sure that they’re safe to be used by people. We’ll go over some of the recently discovered side effects later. While you read this article, you should be aware that it’s still in the preclinical trial stage.

What Are the Benefits of RAD 140 & Result Expectations?

Increased levels of lean muscle mass

As with other steroids, you should experience higher rates of lean muscle mass when using RAD 140

This is because of the anabolic effects of using RAD 140

RAD 140 will help your body to increase the rate of protein synthesis, which is a process that helps you to build and increase your muscle mass

When you push your body during a workout, you actually damage the muscles a little bit, creating microtears in your muscle fibers

Proteins are then used by your body to help repair those tears, which then builds up your lean muscle mass

Increased Endurance

SARMS like RAD 140 can help to increase your muscular endurance

This is because the anabolic effects of these SARMS boost your body’s metabolism, so it aids your body in more effectively metabolizing energy and using it

It means that you can spend longer in the gym, and you should have a decreased recovery time between workouts

It is really beneficial because if you don’t have to spend as long waiting between workouts, you’re less likely to lose muscle mass

Promotes fat loss

It is a beneficial side effect of increasing muscle mass

We’ve all heard that muscle weighs more than fat, but have you also heard that increasing your muscle mass will actually help you to decrease your fat levels?

Muscle maintenance burns more calories than fat does

It means that if you have a greater level of muscle mass, you’re more likely to burn more calories, which will help you burn fat over time.

Fewer side effects than anabolic steroids

We all know that anabolic steroids are riddled with harmful side effects.

These can include: Low testosterone after you stop using them Infertility Damage to your heart muscles Damage to your liver Masculinization in women Damage to the fetus in pregnant women Increased aggression

Because RAD 140 is not an androgen, it means that these effects are less likely to happen.

Because it does not affect your hormone levels in the same way as an androgen, it doesn’t carry the same risks.

However, it should be noted that a full list of side effects is not yet available – this is because RAD 140 is still a very new drug.

Since it is still in the pre-clinical trial stage, there are still many more side effects that could come out later

Maximum Safe Dosage of RAD 140?

RAD 140 is a very potent SARM, so it’s important that you don’t exceed the recommended dosage. Due to how new RAD 140 is, we actually don’t know the full extent of the side effects you might experience if you take too much RAD 140.

It’s recommended that beginners take just 5mg of RAD 140. It helps your body to begin adjusting to the SARM without throwing off your bodily functions too much. You can then increase the dosage gradually.

20mg is the maximum recommended dose of RAD 140 per day. As we’ve said, this is a very powerful drug, so you shouldn’t exceed this.

Side Effects of RAD 140?

As we’ve said already, RAD 140 is a very new drug still. It’s actually in the preclinical testing stages.

Getting a drug thoroughly tested and approved by the FDA for use can take up to twelve years, and in that time, the drugs go through a huge number of tests. After RAD 140 completes the preclinical testing stage, it will have to go through the clinical testing stage as well.

So far, there have only been a few notable side effects that have been proven or are suspected.

Low testosterone levels It is a common side effect that can occur from using any kind of drug that increases your body’s testosterone levels If you use supplements for a long period of time, it can negatively impact your body’s natural production of testosterone Your body can begin to depend on this external source of testosterone, and essentially ‘shuts down’ it’s natural production When your cycle of the drug then stops, you can be left with very low levels of testosterone

Nausea It is a minor but common side effect of using SARMS for the first time. It can be an indication that your dosage of RAD 140 is too high Alternatively, it can be your body’s way of telling you that it needs time to adjust to this new drug

Acne Another minor and temporary side effect of using a drug like RAD 140 or other steroids is an increase in ance This is likely due to the fact that your body is adjusting to fluctuating hormone levels It may take a few weeks or months to settle down, but it also may be an indication that your dosage is too high

Liver damage This more serious side effect has been discovered very recently during the preclinical trials of RAD 140, as well as other SARMS The study was the first one to find results of ‘significant’ liver damage that was caused by the use of SARMS However, this damage was temporary, and within twelve months, it had been treated after the patients stopped using the SARMS.



RAD 140 User Experience

Users of RAD 140 have determined that it’s a very unique SARM, with excellent results. What makes RAD 140 so unique is the fact that it can be used in both cutting and bulking cycles.

Some other SARMs help users to build up big gains very quickly. However, one notable problem with these other SARMs is that the gains users experience are often quite bloated. They also tend to lose these gains very quickly after they stop using those SARMs.

While RAD 140 has been noted to give users smaller gains than other SARMs, users have noted that these gains are more ‘solid’ than with other SARMs. It essentially means that users are building up more lean muscles that are permanent.

With this increased lean muscle mass, users will also generally experience fat loss after a few weeks. Because RAD 140 doesn’t cause water retention, this means that your increased muscles will actually help you to burn calories, helping with fat loss.

How Should You Use RAD 140 ?

RAD 140 can be taken at 5, 10, 15, or 20mg dosages. Because of its 16-hour half-life, you can take a dosage of RAD 140 every day to experience the full effects.

It’s recommended that you cycle this for about six weeks to start off with. It helps to make sure your body doesn’t become overloaded or over-encumbered by taking RAD 140. After you’ve done a few cycles of RAD 140, you may feel comfortable to increase your cycle length to 10 weeks.

How to Stack RAD 140?

As we said before, RAD 140 is versatile and can be used in both bulking and cutting cycles, due to the fact that it builds up lean muscle mass and doesn’t cause huge amounts of water retention. Stacking can increase either the cutting or bulking benefits of RAD 140.

Be aware that stacking should only be done after your body has had time to adjust to the use of RAD 140. You shouldn’t stack with RAD 140 in your first cycle.

For bulking:

20mg Nutrobal MK-677, 10 mg S23, 10mg RAD 140 It is a high impact stack for bulking purposes. You should only do this if you’re familiar with stacking and using SARMs.

10mg RAD 140, 5mg Ligandrol LDD-4033, 2-3mg Nutrobal MK-677 It is a milder stack, but it’s still very strong. You should cycle this for no longer than 8 weeks



For cutting:

20mg Ostarine, 10mg Cardarine, 10mg RAD 140 This stacking cycle helps you to build up and retain lean muscle while burning fat quickly and efficiently It should be done for no more than 8 weeks, like with other cycles



Where Can You Buy RAD 140?

There are a lot of places online that you can buy RAD 140. After all, it’s a new hotly anticipated product, so of course, it’s available everywhere, right?

Although there are many places available for you to buy RAD 140, we personally recommend buying from Proven Peptides, as we’ve discussed above. A few of the reasons we like using Proven Peptides to buy from include:

– a generous returns policy if you’re unsatisfied with your product

– quick shipping times

– every batch is third-party tested to make sure every product you buy is safe

FAQs about RAD 140

Are SARMS Like RAD 140 Legal?

Technically. Due to the fact that RAD 140 is a drug that’s still in the pre-clinical testing stages, it’s not FDA approved yet.

It means that it’s not legally available to buy for recreational use, and it’s only available to purchase for medical or scientific purposes.

It’s listed as a ‘research chemical,’ so it’s only available to be bought and sold for scientific research purposes.

Do I Need A Prescription for RAD 140?

No. SARMS are not prescription medications, as they are listed as ‘research chemicals.’ You don’t need a prescription, and technically you can’t get one.

However, if you’re considering taking SARMs, we recommend that you talk to a doctor. It is especially important if you’re considering taking a higher dosage or thinking of stacking RAD 140.

Is RAD 140 An Androgen?

No. RAD 140 is a SARM. It means that RAD 140 has almost the same anabolic effects as an anabolic steroid. However, it doesn’t have any of the androgenic effects.

It means that there aren’t the same dangerous side effects you might experience from anabolic steroids.

Conclusion: Should you consider buying RAD 140?

So far, the available research suggests that RAD 140 is a safer option than anabolic steroids that are already being used by bodybuilders and athletes.

The testing that has been done on lab rats so far has shown that there’s a lower risk of side effects than anabolic steroids.

However, you should be very aware that this is a new drug, and the full extent of side effects are not yet known. It’s a very powerful SARM, so it should always be used with extreme caution.