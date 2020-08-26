A Shelter for Cancer Families to Launch September Hearts of Gold Campaign

Gold will be the color of September for the Sienna-lead campaign for A Shelter for Cancer Families (ASCF) as it shines a spotlight on childhood cancer during its “Hearts of Gold” campaign Sept. 1-30.

New to the campaign — and mindful of pandemic precautions — is the Gold Stroll, a virtual run/walk throughout the month raising money for families affected by pediatric cancer. Supporters can participate in small groups or as individuals and choose their “goal-den” distance for the month from 5 kilometers to 24 kilometers. Participants can also register to support ASCF without fundraising or choose to fundraise without running or walking as a virtual participant.

“Nearly 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year in the U.S. and our Hearts of Gold campaign provides everyone an opportunity to support these families through the programs offered by ASCF,” said Monica Agostinelli, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of ASCF. “We are encouraging people to run, walk, skip or stroll in honor or in memory of a loved one or simply to raise awareness of the cause.”

There is also a 1-mile Gold Stroll Saturday, Sept. 12, starting and ending at the farmers market on Sienna Springs in Sienna. The path will be marked, and finishers receive a free cold beverage. Those interested can participate at their own pace during the market’s hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to stop by any of Sienna’s 17 model homes to pick up a free Sienna Gold hat to wear during their personal Gold Stroll or throughout the month to show their support of the cause.

“A Shelter for Cancer Families is one of a number of non-profits founded by Sienna residents, so we definitely want to support their cause as much as possible,” said Allison Bond, Sienna Marketing Director. “As a community, Sienna has a giving nature, and care and compassion are our core values here. We encourage everyone to wear gold — whether it be a Gold Stroll hat, a campaign T-shirt or just gold clothing you already own — to show your support.”

Individuals or teams participating in the Gold Stroll can register online at https://cancerfamilies.salsalabs.org/ascf-gold-stroll/index.html.

Everyone also can show their support by purchasing a Hearts of Gold yard sign and putting it in their yard during September. The signs and other merchandise can be purchased online at https://cancerfamilies.salsalabs.org/heart-of-gold-sign/index.html and will be available for contact-free pick-up at various locations throughout Houston, including the Sienna Homefinder Center, 5777 Sienna Parkway, from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

As in previous years, Sienna is participating in the “Gold Rush,” a volunteer-driven initiative where a yard in the community is flooded with large gold awareness ribbons and a Gold Rushed sign. The homeowner has to make a donation to have the signs removed and then nominates the next home.

Also during the month, people can nominate a child with cancer or affected by cancer to receive a cape as a Caped Cancer Crusader. The silky yellow cape is handmade by ASCF volunteers and branded with the Caped Cancer Crusader logo symbolizing love, hope and strength. A minimum donation of $25 is requested.

A Shelter for Cancer Families has been supporting the needs of families affected by cancer since 2001. The non-profit organization provides housing for out-of-town families seeking cancer care at the Texas Medical Center, as well as help families affected by cancer navigate the cancer treatment process, serving as a liaison between the patient and caregiver, explaining options and providing other resources and aid. More information is available at www.cancerfamilies.org.

Sienna is a Johnson Development community and home to approximately 32,000 people. Under development for more than 20 years, the 10,800-acre community is one of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities. Homes are priced from the low $200s to the millions. Learn more at www.siennatx.com.