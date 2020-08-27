Most Effective & Best Male Enhancement Pills [2020 List]

Erectile dysfunction and a low sex drive are unfortunately two very common problems for the men of today.

You can buy medications, like Viagra and Cialis, that can help you achieve an erection if you have problems with that. However, these medications are all mostly synthetic and can cause a bunch of side-effects.

But within the past 10 or 15 years, we’ve seen other supplements hit the market that claims to offer all the benefits of drugs like Viagra but do so with an all-natural, safe formula.

In this article, we’ll take you through some popular male enhancement pills that are currently available. We’ll break down the list of ingredients in each pill, give you the benefits and drawbacks, and show you what customers are saying about them.

Best Male Enhancement Pills

Best Male Enhancement Pills of 2020

We’ll be looking at five of the most popular male enhancement pills available for sale today: Male Extra, VigRX Plus, Viasil, ExtenZe, and ProSolution.

Most of these pills work in basically the same way. They typically contain ingredients that help dilate your blood vessels, which is vital because it means your penis will be able to hold more blood. The more blood enters your penis, the harder your erection is, and the more pleasurable sex will be.

These pills also tend to contain a few different natural aphrodisiacs, which heighten your level of sexual arousal. Some of them also contain ingredients with mild stimulant effects, which can help you last longer in the bedroom.

#1. Male Extra

Male Extra is the first product we will be reviewing today. Male Extra is distributed by Ssshh Ltd., who also distributes Viasil.

Male Extra and Viasil are pretty similar in their list of ingredients, although Male Extra has a few more ingredients than Viasil.

Male Extra has been in production since 2009 and has sold more than 12 million pills to over 320,000 men during that time, making it one of the more popular male enhancement pills available.

Ingredients

Pomegranate 40% ellagic acid (500 mg/serving) – Ellagic acid is an antioxidant found in many kinds of fruit, including pomegranates. Ellagic acid has shown to be effective at increasing the flood of blood to your penis, which gives you harder erections.

L-Arginine (600 mg/serving) – L-arginine is a kind of amino acid. It causes your body to produce growth hormones, which can have a positive effect on your sexual performance. L-arginine also helps your body produce nitric oxide, which increases the blood flow to your penis.

Cordyceps (25 mg/serving) – Cordyceps is a fungus. For a long time, cordyceps has been used medicinally in several countries, including Tibet, India, and China. Cordyceps can be used in many ways, but it’s often been used as a natural aphrodisiac. It can increase your sex drive and also helps with your penile blood flow.

Zinc (10 mg/serving) – Zinc is a very common mineral that is found in many foods, either naturally or as an additive. Some studies performed on rats show that zinc supplements effectively increase your libido and improve your sexual performance.

Vitamin B3 (18 mg/ serving) – Vitamin B3 is also known as Niacin. It is a vitamin that your body needs to maintain its overall good health. Vitamin B3 helps to dilate your blood vessels, which improves your ability to maintain an erection.

Methyl-sulfonyl-methane (MSM) (100 mg/serving) – MSM is often used as a dietary supplement. In Male Extra, MSM helps your body develop more tissue in your penis that can hold more blood when you have an erection.

L-Methionine (100 mg/serving) – L-methionine is another amino acid that your body needs. You need L-methionine in your body for growth and the repair of your skin and other tissues. In Male Extra, L-methionine is believed to inhibit the production of histamine, a hormone that you need to ejaculate. If your histamine levels are too high, you might suffer from premature ejaculation.

Benefits & Drawbacks

Benefits:

No side-effects

Shows amount of ingredients per serving size

Free shipping on all orders

Suitable for younger and older men

Drawbacks:

Unavailable in physical stores

You will lose your results if you stop taking it

Customer Experience

All of these reviews were taken from the official Male Extra website. Here’s our Male Extra review.

“I have been using Male Extra for two months now, and the results I have been seeing are genuinely something to behold. I originally tried this product after noticing that my erections were not as hard anymore. After two months, I was able to reach my former level of sexual performance.

Trust me, you will love the results you get from Male Extra, and your significant other will love them too. If you want a thicker and longer-lasting erection, you should definitely check this product out.”

“Recently, I bought a bottle of Male Extra just to see if it worked or not. And of all the male enhancement pills I have tried, this one is the best so far.

What I was looking for ways to gain increased girth, and more stamina to help me last longer in the bed and not finish too early. After using this product for a short while, I can tell you that it’s totally exceeded my expectations.”

#2. VigRX Plus

VigRX Plus is one of the longest-running male enhancement pills available. It first came to the market in 2004 and has been a Benefits consistently popular supplement ever since.

VigRX Plus is distributed by Leading Edge Health, a company that also distributes many other popular health supplements. Leading Edge Health was founded in 2001.

VigRX Plus is advertised as containing the optimal dosage size of each ingredient, in order to give all of their customers Benefits consistent results.

Ingredients

Damiana leaf – Damiana is a flowering plant that is native to subtropical regions in the Americas. For centuries, damiana leaf extract has been used as a treatment for bladder issues and as a natural aphrodisiac.

Epimedium leaf extract – Epimedium is also known as horny goat weed. This plant contains a substance called icariin . Icariin blocks your body from using PDE5, which is an enzyme that reduces your blood flow. If your body can’t use PDE5, the flow of blood to your penis will be increased.

Ginseng – Ginseng extract is a well-known natural medicine that has been used for thousands of years. Ginseng can be used to treat a number of health issues, and it’s been known for a long time that ginseng has mild aphrodisiac properties.

Muira puama bark extract – Like many of the other ingredients these enhancement pills use, muira puama bark extract has long been used as a natural aphrodisiac by people living in the Amazon region, where the muira puama plant is native.

Catuaba bark extract – Another herb found in South America, the bark of the catuaba plant, also has a place in traditional medicine. It’s been used as an aphrodisiac, but it’s also been used to treat nervousness and physical fatigue.

Saw palmetto – The saw palmetto is a small palm native to the southeastern U.S. It’s been historically used to treat both male and female reproductive disorders. It is currently marketed as a treatment for urinary issues caused by an enlarged prostate.

Ginkgo biloba – The leaves of the ginkgo biloba tree are processed to make this ingredient. These leaves contain substances terpenoids. Terpenoids help dilate your blood vessels, which, as we know, increases improves your circulation and helps you achieve harder erections.

Bioperine – Piperine is a substance found in black peppercorns. On its own, it does not really do anything, but when taken with other vitamins or nutrients, Piperine helps your body absorb those other vitamins more efficiently. Bioperine is a branded version of Piperine.

Benefits & Drawbacks

Benefits:

The least expensive supplement on this list (per individual container)

Proven to be effective in a double-blind clinical trial

The greatest variety of package options available

Express shipping on all orders

All-natural ingredients

Drawbacks:

No free shipping

Customer Experience

These testimonials were taken from the Amazon page for VigRX Plus. Check our Vigrx Plus Review here.

“I ordered VigRX Plus to try it out, but I was a bit anxious because I did not know what to expect. Within a few days, after I started using it, my erections felt a bit harder and thicker and I could definitely tell that there was an increase in blood flow to my penis.

It really helped when my significant other pointed out that she could feel the difference too! It gave me a massive boost to my confidence in the bedroom.”

“I have been using VigRX Plus for a little over two weeks. Within the first four to five days, I began noticing improvements to my sexual performance and my libido. It’s given me back a whole bunch of the confidence I have lost over the years.

The best part is that unlike other medications where you only get the benefits fade away soon after taking them, the effects of VigRX Plus feel very natural like my body’s health is actually improving. It honestly feels like I am in my 20’s again.”

#3. Viasil

Viasil is the next product we will be reviewing. Viasil is made by Swiss Research Labs, which appears to be a subsidiary of Ssshh Ltd.

Viasil is basically a simpler version of Male Extra, with fewer overall ingredients. It does have one ingredient that Male Extra doesn’t have, however, which is citrus sinensis.

Ingredients

Horny goat weed

Zinc

Citrus sinensis – Citrus sinensis is just another name for oranges. Citrus sinensis includes all common sweet oranges, like navel oranges and blood oranges. Oranges help your body produce more nitric oxide and also contain lots of vitamin C, which are both good for your blood vessels and can help you sustain harder erections for longer.

Ginkgo biloba

Ginseng root extract

Pomegranate

Benefits & Drawbacks

Benefits:

A very short and simple list of ingredients

No side-effects

Long-lasting benefits

Free shipping on all orders

Drawbacks:

Most expensive product on this list per container

Customer Experience

These testimonials were taken from the official website for Viasil.

“I’d been noticing issues with my sexual performance for a long time, but I did not think (or did not want to admit) that I actually had a problem.

It did not happen every time I had sex, and my wife never complained to me about it, but after a while, it really started to affect my self-confidence.

Viasil is an excellent product because it really helps my body function like it is supposed to, not just sexually but in general. Not only that, but it is all-natural, so I do not have to worry about what I’m putting in my body.”

“As I have gotten older, my energy levels have dropped over the years, and nowhere was this more noticeable than in my bedroom performance.

But as of writing this review, I have been taking Viasil for about two months, and both my partner and I can see the difference. I feel more energetic and more focused, and best of all, I once again have the stamina to keep going until my partner is satisfied too. Viasil helped reignite the spark in our relationship.”

#4. ExtenZe

ExtenZe is by far the most popular product on this list, with over 1 billion pills sold to date. ExtenZe is also distributed by Leading Edge Health.

Aside from being a top-rated male enhancement pill, ExtenZe claims that its product is also effective at enhancing your physical performance to the extent that a few sports organizations have banned its use.

However, ExtenZe is only marketed for its effects on your sexual health.

Ingredients

Folic acid – Folic acid is also known by the names folate and vitamin B9. Folic acid helps your body produce red and white blood cells, which you need for muscle and immune function. Having low levels of folic acid in your body can lead to issues like sterility.

Zinc

Pregnenolone – Pregnenolone is a hormone that occurs naturally in your body. Pregnenolone is used by your body to make steroid hormones like testosterone that can improve your sex drive and sexual performance.

Piper longum – Piper longum, or long pepper, contains piperine, which helps your body absorb more of the other active ingredients in ExtenZe.

Ginger root – Ginger root is yet another medicinal ingredient that has been used since ancient times. Ginger is well-known for being effective at treating nausea, and it’s also believed to act as a natural aphrodisiac by increasing blood flow to your genitals.

Yohimbe extract – The Yohimbe is an evergreen tree native to Africa. The bark of the Yohimbe has long been used in traditional medicine for its aphrodisiac effects.

Tribulus Terrestris – While not much research has been performed on the effects of the Tribulus Terrestris plant; some evidence suggests that the extract from this plant can increase your testosterone levels and improve your sexual performance.

Ginseng

Xanthoparmelia scabrosa – Xanthoparmelia scabrosa is a lichen found throughout the world. It contains PDE5 inhibitors, which increase the flow of blood throughout your body.

Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) – GABA is an amino acid that can be found in humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms. It is also beneficial to your hypothalamus and your pituitary gland, two things in your body that are responsible for producing many of your hormones.

Deer antler velvet extract – Deer velvet is the fuzzy stuff that covers the antlers of deer. It contains male hormones, which can be beneficial if your erectile dysfunction is caused by a hormone deficiency.

Horny goat weed

Damiana

Muira puama extract

Pumpkin seed – Pumpkin seed extract is used to treat disorders that result in excessive urination. It may also be beneficial to your prostate health.

Nettle leaf extract – This ingredient is derived from stinging nettle leaves. Like the saw palmetto extract that VigRX contains, nettle leaf extract has been suggested to be effective at treating urinary flow problems due to an enlarged prostate.

Astragalus – Astragalus is yet another herb that has been used for a long time in traditional medicine, particularly in ancient China. It has a variety of beneficial effects, like increasing your metabolism and decreasing fatigue. It can also improve your respiratory and digestive functions.

Licorice root – Licorice root is used to make licorice candy, but it also has several medicinal uses. Some evidence suggests that licorice root can help regulate your hormone levels and stop your body from retaining excess fluid.

L-Arginine

He Shou Wu extract – He Shou Wu is a plant native to China that is used in many traditional medicines. It’s been used to treat conditions like hair loss, neurodegenerative diseases, and liver problems. It may also increase your virility.

Hop extract – Hops are usually one of the ingredients in beer, but they can also be used medicinally. Hop extract can be used to treat anxiety, sleep disorders, prostate issues, and nerve pain. It may also improve the production of your sex hormones.

Boron – Boron is a dietary mineral that humans need to eat in trace amounts. We need boron to help our bodies produce testosterone and estrogen, which men need both for good reproductive health.

Benefits & Drawbacks

Benefits:

All-natural ingredients

No prescription needed to buy

May also enhance your overall physical performance

Discreet to obtain

Drawbacks:

No bonus products if you buy in bulk

May not be able to treat erectile dysfunction

Customer Experience

These reviews were taken from the Amazon page for ExtenZe. Check the ExtenZe review here.

“I have been taking ExtenZe for around half a month now, and I am really liking what I am seeing so far. I first started noticing changes after taking ExtenZe every morning for five days.

What ExtenZe did was increase the blood flow to my penis and increase my energy levels. I can definitely tell that my sex drive is up because I find myself getting spontaneous erections for the first time in years.”

“I have struggled with my prostate health for many years now, and ExtenZe has gone a long way at helping me recover.

It used to be that I would have to get up multiple times throughout the night to use the bathroom. But after taking ExtenZe consistently, I don’t have to use the bathroom during the night at all anymore!”

#5. ProSolution

ProSolution is the third product on this list distributed by Leading Edge Health. While it has been on the market for over ten years now, it doesn’t seem to be quite as popular as Leading Edge Health’s other products.

ProSolution differs from the other Leading-Edge Health products in that it contains a couple of lab-developed branded compounds in its list of ingredients.

Ingredients

Solidilin – Solidilin is a branded compound that is used to treat a low sex drive. Solidilin contains L-Dopa , the precursor to dopamine, a chemical your brain needs to feel happy and motivated.

Ginseng

Butea Superba – Butea Superba is a plant native to southeast Asia. This plant’s roots have been used for a long time to treat erectile dysfunction and heighten sexual desire.

Momordica – Momordica is also known as bitter melon. It’s known to be effective at treating inflammation, and it’s also helpful for people with type-2 diabetes because it helps lower your blood sugar levels.

Apigenin and amla – Apigenin is a flavonoid. Flavonoids are components in fruits and vegetables that contain tons of health benefits. Amla is also known as the Indian gooseberry and is very high in vitamin C. It’s believed that the apigenin works together with vitamin C in amla to significantly improve your blood vessels’ health.

Arjuna – The extract from the bark of the arjuna tree has been used in traditional Indian medicine for many hundreds of years. Arjuna extract is mainly used for improving cardiovascular health in a number of ways.

Cordyceps

Zinc

Reishi mushroom – Reishi mushroom extract has a ton of medicinal possibilities. Reishi extract helps regulate your blood sugar, is an antioxidant, and has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. It may also help give you a boost of energy.

Curculigo – Curculigo extract has been used in traditional Chinese medicine as a cure for impotence. It’s used as an all-purpose type of medicine and has been used to treat conditions like arthritis, asthma, jaundice, colic, and diarrhea.

Drilizen – Drilizen is another branded compound similar to Solidilin. Drilizen contains protodioscin , a substance that helps your body produce more testosterone. It also boosts your nitric oxide levels.

Bladderwrack – Bladderwrack is a type of seaweed. It’s used primarily to treat thyroid disorders. Having a healthy thyroid will improve your metabolism, which is important to sexual health. Bladderwrack is also used to treat obesity, heartburn, Benefits constipation, and anxiety. It can also increase your energy levels.

Benefits & Drawbacks

Benefits:

Made in a cGMP certified lab

No reported side-effects

Recommended by doctors

Drawbacks:

Contains some synthetic ingredients, namely Solidilin and Drilizen

May actually contain sildenafil , the active ingredient in Viagra

Customer Experience

These testimonials were taken from the official website for ProSolution.

“After using ProSolution, my erections feel noticeably harder and stronger. Thanks to ProSolution’s formula of ingredients, it’s almost like I can actually feel my body producing more testosterone!

My sex drive is way up, and on top of this, I feel like I have a lot more energy all the time. I can feel the difference in my penis as I continue to take ProSolution.”

“This is my third week of taking ProSolution, and I can already tell that my penis is thicker and heavier than it was before.

My sex drive was pretty lacking before this, but I can now achieve an erection at pretty much a moment’s notice. My stamina has gone way up too, and I’m a way better performer in the bedroom than I used to be.”

Male Enhancement Supplement Ingredients

The ingredients used in the formula of each of these supplements are pretty varied, for the most part. But there are several ingredients that appear in more than one of these supplements.

These are the ingredients to look out for in other supplements since these are the ingredients that are likely the most effective.

Here’s a list of some of the ingredients most commonly used in male enhancement pills:

Zinc

Ginseng

Horny goat weed

Damiana leaf extract

Pomegranate (or ellagic acid)

L-Arginine

Cordyceps

Ginkgo biloba

These ingredients are all great to find in any male enhancement pill, because they’ve all either shown to have aphrodisiac effects, or they’re good at helping your blood vessels dilate which you need to achieve a hard, long-lasting erection.

How to Get the Best Results?

To get the best results out of each of these supplements, you should do your best to follow the manufacturer’s directions for each supplement.

Some of them might have to be taken at different times of the day, and some of them might affect you a bit differently depending on your physical condition. It’s hard to say what you specifically should do to get the most out of these supplements.

Our advice would be for you to Benefits ult your doctor about male enhancement pills. They’ll be able to tell you if any of these pills will work for you or not, and they’ll be able to direct you to the one that is most suitable for you.

How Does Your Diet Affect Your Performance?

Your diet can affect your sexual performance in a number of ways. Eating certain kinds of foods can have positive effects on your sexual health.

Here’s a list of some of the best foods to eat regularly that can help boost your sexual performance:

Garlic and onions – These foods are great at improving your blood circulation.

Bananas – The potassium in bananas helps lower your blood pressure, which can be good for your penis and many other parts of your body besides.

Spicy peppers – Spicy peppers are good at fighting inflammation and hypertension.

Eggs – Eggs help keep your hormone levels balanced, which prevents stress and can help you achieve an erection more easily.

Foods containing omega-3 – Omega-3 is a kind of fatty acid that increases your blood flow. You can find omega-3 in tuna, salmon, olive oil, and avocados.

Foods containing vitamin B1 – Your brain needs vitamin B1 to help it send signals to other parts of your body, including your penis.

How Does Exercise Affect Your Performance?

Exercising regularly is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your sexual health.

You might think that sex is enough exercise just on its own, but if you exercise regularly outside of sex, it will strengthen your cardiovascular system. And as we know, having a good heart and strong circulation is essential for maintaining a hard erection.

Even just half an hour of cardiovascular exercise a day can massively increase your sex drive.

It’s worth mentioning that these supplements can also positively affect your ability to exercise. Some of these supplements contain ingredients that help your body produce more testosterone, which is great for building up muscle tissue and increasing your strength.

How Male Enhancement Pills Can Reduce Your Stress Levels?

Being stressed about performing inadequately in the bedroom can lead to worse performance in the bedroom, which leads to more stress about sex. It’s a vicious cycle.

Male enhancement pills can lower your stress levels by helping you actually perform at the level you want.

Some of these pills can also help get your hormone levels in the right balance, which will not only help you maintain an erection but will also naturally lower your stress levels.

How Male Enhancement Pills Can Improve Your Sleep?

If your hormones are out of whack due to your age or some other factor, it can affect your sleeping habits as well as your stress levels.

Getting your hormones back into the right balance will have many beneficial effects, including better sleep.

Some people with an enlarged prostate suffer from sleep issues, as they’ll often wake up multiple times during the night because of the urge to urinate. Male enhancement pills can help improve your prostate health and allow you to sleep through the night.

In any case, getting enough sleep each night is extremely important for your overall health. Sleep deprivation affects you in many ways, including your hormone levels.

In fact, not getting enough sleep for a long period of time can actually result in your testosterone levels decreasing.

Sleep deprivation and low testosterone can lead to a bunch of other issues, like increased stress levels, depression, and difficulty maintaining an erection.

If you’re an adult man, you should be sleeping seven hours a night at the bare minimum. Eight or nine hours of sleep a night is more ideal.

FAQs

When Should I Take Male Enhancement Pills?

Male enhancement pills are used to treat conditions like erectile dysfunction and a sex drive that has naturally decreased over time. These pills won’t make your penis physically grow in size, so don’t assume anything like that.

Are These Pills Covered by My Insurance?

Most likely, no. Viagra and Cialis can sometimes be covered by your insurance, but those are actual medications that have to be prescribed to you. Male enhancement pills are usually bought without a prescription and thus won’t be covered by your insurance.

How Long Do the Effects Last?

It depends on your metabolism and other factors, but the effects of male enhancement pills usually last for two to three hours after you take them.

Are Male Enhancement Pills Safe?

In general, most of these pills are made with only natural ingredients, so they should be pretty safe. However, always check with your doctor before taking a new supplement, because there might be something in that supplement that won’t agree with you.

Do All These Pills Work the Same?

While some of these pills share a few ingredients, the overall formulas of each pill are different, and the concentration of each ingredient may be different as well. So, in short, no, they don’t work exactly the same, even if they’re all designed to do more or less the same thing.

It’s also worth noting that who you are and how your body metabolizes the ingredients in these pills affects the results as well. That’s why all of these supplements have to provide the disclaimer that results may vary between individuals.

Male Enhancement Pills: Conclusion

Now that we’ve looked at some of the more popular male enhancement pills, you should have a better idea of what they’re all about and what they can do for you.

Not only are these pills effective at increasing your sex drive, but some of them can also treat additional issues and make you feel healthier in general.

And because most of these pills only use natural ingredients, you don’t have to worry so much about negative side-effects like you would if you were taking something like Viagra.

Hopefully, after reading this article, you will know for sure if one of these pills is right for you!