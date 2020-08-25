Vigrx Plus Reviews: Does it Work for ED?

Erectile dysfunction, unstable erections, and a decreased sex drive are among the most common problems of men. The struggle is more evident as you age.

While there are loads of products that claim to help your sexual health, the concern of suffering from side effects still overpowers.

Perhaps you have heard about Vigrx Plus and its ‘powerful’ natural ingredients. Its several claims, such as increasing your sexual desire and libido, further propel you to take control of your sexuality once again. However, is it any good?

In this review, learn more about one of the best male enhancement products and know if it is right for you.

Who Should Use Vigrx Plus?

If you…

Have a tough time getting or maintaining a rock-hard erection

Find it hard to last for five minutes or less in bed before cumming

Find sex unsatisfying anymore; or simply

Love the idea of making your penis bigger

…Vigrx Plus is exclusively made for you. You can depend on this pill to improve your sexual performance by helping you get harder, larger, and longer-lasting erections.

Whether you need to intensify your libido or the full-blown erectile dysfunction is making you cut out those sexy nights, Vigrx Plus can be the solution you are looking for.

Vigrx Plus Review: Brand Overview

Vigrx Plus is a safe, effective all-natural male enhancement supplement developed by Leading Edge Health. It is the same company that introduced other popular brands like ProEnhance and Semenax. The original Vigrx was launched in 2001, and it is considered the improved version.

Vigrx Plus is one of the best-selling products available. Thanks to the patented combination of natural ingredients contained – which have been traditionally used for treating sex-related problems (e.g., loss of libido, low stamina, and low sex energy). Asian Ginseng and Ginkgo Biloba are some of the active ingredients.

Men are guaranteed to have brawny erections and penile growth once taken. Though, the real magic can be seen after a few short weeks. You could see ocular changes like improved libido, enhanced stamina in bed, as well as steady and easy orgasm.

Besides clinically tested and studied, the pills are also backed up by professionals and authorities. It is an added assurance since most of the products out there have different variations of similar ingredients.

In short, giving you a real problem instead of a concrete result. The facilities used in the USA for producing supplements are FDA-regulated and cGMP-certified.

Leading Edge Health has been a trusted source for numerous health supplements globally, with thousands of affiliate partners from different parts of the world. The credibility of this company is second to none, including this product.

Pros & Cons

What makes Vigrx Plus a must-have bedroom pill, and why you should refrain a bit from taking it? Let’s weigh in the benefits and drawbacks.

Pros:

Made of 100% natural ingredients

Significantly increase the strength and size of erections

Boost stamina levels

Increase sperm volume

Improve sex drive and libido

Improve testosterone levels

Relieve anxiety and stress

Achieve more sexual confidence

Clinically studied and tested

Recommended by health professionals

No side effects

No prescription requires

Safe to use for a healthy adult man

Discounts for bulk acquisition

Offers a 67-day money-back guarantee

On another note, here are the possible reasons why Vigrx Plus may not be ideal for you…

Cons:

A bit costly investment

Can only be purchased online

Mild side effects, like headaches, are likely to occur

Has a lot of imitative versions (so, be wary of fakes!)

Results may take time

Ingredients

The success of an enhancement pill entirely lies in its ingredients, and Vigrx Plus doesn’t disappoint.

As have been mentioned earlier, the product boasts a unique blend of the finest and freshest ingredients, so you’ll get nothing but the best to make your performance more satisfying. Each ingredient is originated on herbal extracts with distinct functions to comply.

– 200mg Gingko Leaf (Maidenhair tree)

It is an ancient tree with an abundance of relief uses. Gingko is popularly known for its antioxidant properties. It’s also an effective blood flow stimulant, sexual energy stimulant, and anxiety treatment.

– 200mg Korean Red Ginseng (Asian red ginseng)

Has long been included in male enhancement products. Korean Red Ginseng helps improve fertility and offers many sexual performance benefits like stronger, longer-lasting erections, enhanced libido, and improved stamina.

– 200mg Hawthorn Berry (Crataegus)

It focuses on improving blood flow and strengthening blood vessels in the penile area, giving men more potent and significant erections. It also has compounds with verified antioxidant properties.

– 200mg Damiana Leaf

Its powerful effect helps to boost sex drive and increase sexual desire. Stress, anxiety, and UTIs are believed to be addressed with this leaf as well.

– 200mg Saw Palmetto Berry

Thanks to the fruit’s high levels of fatty acids and sterols. Users were able to improve the flow of their blood, treat enlarged prostates, and minimize their susceptibility to common diseases and illnesses. An amount of it in Vigrx Plus will enhance your sexual drive and libido.

– 150mg Tribulus Terrestris (Puncture Vine)

Initially used in traditional Chinese medicine, Tribulus Terrestris treats and relieves sexual disorders in males and females. You will usually see it in most male enhancement pills.

– 100mg Catuaba Bark Extract

Beyond inducing the central nervous system and elevating mood, Catuaba is also known to provide extra benefits for those suffering from poor memory, high blood pressure, and mental or physical tiredness.

– 100mg Muira Pauma Bark Extract

This herb acts as a powerful stimulant and aids to resolve erectile dysfunction symptoms. Muira Pauma can also be used for treating distressed stomach, loss of appetite, depression, and other conditions.

– 30g Epimedium Leaf Extract (horny goat weed)

Epimedium is another herb that has been used in thousands of years. It usually thrives in Asiatic regions. Combining this ingredient will make you wild and driven by your partner. It’s a remedy for erectile dysfunction too.

– 10mg Bioperine

Bioperine aims to address the penile or sexual health issue. It is acquired from black pepper extracts and has been thoroughly proven to be effective in reducing fatigue and joint pain.

How Does Vigrx Plus Work?

A male genital should have proper blood distribution to make it fully erected for longer. Otherwise, erectile dysfunction is likely to occur. This is where Vigrx Plus solves the issue.

All of the ingredients work together to improve and increase blood flow, plus ensure quality production of semen and sperm. The testosterone metabolism is also regularized. The aphrodisiacs boost sexual desire while heightening sexual function.

The Epimedium boosts nitric oxide levels to allow more blood flow; therefore, relaxing your penis. And when integrated with saw palmetto, you can have a stronger libido as your testosterone is increased.

The Gingko Biloba fights free radicals – maintaining vitality and healthy erectile function. Moreover, the specific combination of damiana leaf, Tribulus Terrestris, Catuaba, and Muira Pauma are responsible for intensifying your sexual desire and libido.

Keep in mind, though, that this pill is not intended for enlarging your penis permanently. Your erections will feel harder and look bigger than normal, but it will return to its original size once the erection comes down.

If you aim to increase your erectile organ’s size, you will be advised to follow simple instructions along with exercise programs.

Again, don’t expect overnight results. It will take you some weeks to fully enjoy the benefits of taking it. Peak results typically come out within two months.

Benefits of Using Vigrx Plus

We’ve provided you a glimpse of the product’s benefits earlier. Now, let’s dive into them further.

– Harder and Bigger Erections

Any man surely craves for it. No more embarrassing or annoying bedroom scenes. Neither stressful thoughts about whether or not you’ll be able to maintain longer erection and live up to your partner’s sexual needs.

A few intakes of Vigrx Plus claim to make your penis bigger and firmer than usual when you become aroused.

– Improve Sexual Desire

You will find yourself becoming aroused much more often and much easier, even on small “flirty” things. Also, you’ll be able to charge yourself straight off every time there are chances of sexual intercourse.

– Improve Erection Control

You will also find yourself becoming rock hard on-demand much quicker.

– More Intense Sexual Climax

Expect to have more intense and stronger orgasms than you used to, either when you have sex or masturbate. You can repeat the act several times.

– Enhance Overall Sex Life

Most importantly, your sex life is entirely enjoyable and satisfying. You have less stress and more confidence in bed.

It is no secret that poor bed performance often causes unhappiness and conflict. But with Vigrx Plus, you can remove your mental pressure and enjoy a happier partnership with your loved one both in the bedroom and in actual life.

Side Effects

A product that is organically produced usually provides little to no side effects. How about when taking Vigrx Plus?

The manufacturer claims that users will not experience any side effects since all of the ingredients were carefully picked. Plus, they have been tried, tested, and proven to deliver the peak results.

While this is true, as per the reports of numerous users worldwide, some claim they have experienced mild symptoms.

These include:

Headaches

Nausea

Restlessness

Vomiting

Dehydration

Bloating

Abnormal sweating

What could be the reason behind these side effects considering the ingredients are “pure”? Here’s what we found out:

– The Ingredients Have FD&C Red #40

It is a food dye that gives the pill a bright red appearance. People with irritation or allergy to food dyes are likely to have side effects.

– Users Who Took the Supplement and Later Experienced Symptoms Have an Underlying Condition.

It is always advised to consult a doctor before taking medication, and Vigrx Plus is no exception.

You may have a history of health problems, or you are currently taking a medicinal drug. Regardless of your case, make sure to let your doctor know to avoid further issues.

– The Pill Is Combined with Other Medications.

Ibuprofen and other anti-inflammatories, non-steroidal drugs, can have mild reactions to a small number of users. Do not take the risk.

Again, talk to a doctor before combining these medications or treatment with Vigrx Plus. Those using anticoagulants or blood thinners are also restricted from using it as they can cause your blood to be perilously thin.

So, it is safe to say that these side effects were not a result of taking the supplement. There’s no scientific proof to cogitate it as yet.

Who Should Refrain from Vigrx Plus?

Although Vigrx Plus guarantees safe to use, there are very few restrictions about who can and cannot take it. Men aged 20 to 60 or even older can reap the benefits, except for…

Anyone under 18 years old. Their body may not appreciate the pill yet.

Anyone taking regular medications, such as for schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. Vigrx Plus is only intended for sexual activity and should not be used for health and safety reasons.

Anyone with existing health issues, including heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes, angina, or other related illnesses.

Even if you are 100% healthy, it might be ideal to visit a clinic and discuss pill ingestion. This is specifically important for newbies. Your doctor will provide a recommended dosage to reduce the possibility of suffering from unpleasant side effects.

Dosage &Tips to Start

One box of Vigrx Plus contains 60o potent tablets. Men should take two tablets every day, as per the instructions and label stated on the website. The maximum dosage is four capsules within a day. Going beyond will put your health at risk.

How Should You Take Vigrx Supplements?

It now entirely depends on you. Make sure to combine it with meals, though – whether breakfast, lunch, or dinner. For instance, one in the morning and another one during dinner. It is when the ingredients achieve their prime extent and provide excellent results.

Some reports of side effects were also due to self-prescription, mostly leading to overdosage. You can prevent the same mistake. Follow the dosage as prescribed by your doctor. I might take up to two or three months as a whole.

If you want to get persistent boosts in libido and sex drive, make sure to continue taking this product. Pursue consumption if you find it very helpful in nullifying the symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

And again, the effects will be noticed in a few days – around four weeks. Men with severe sexual issues could take more than four weeks as the supplement’s natural components take time to draw action.

How would you know if the pill has already ruled your body? It will depend on the amount of confidence you are currently gaining in the room than before.

One thing’s for sure, though, Vigrx Plus offers solid erections that tend to last for hours and sexual satisfaction that could make you ask for more rounds.

Should You Take Boosters, Such as Testosterone Boosters with Vigrx Plus?

That’s not necessary. The pills alone are guaranteed to kick in your sexual desires and turn those sexual fantasies into reality.

Where to Buy Vigrx Plus and Guarantees?

The product is available to purchase anywhere, even in your local grocery store. There are also online websites and online stores that offer it, including Wal-Mart, Shoppers, eBay, and Amazon.

However, buying in third-party sites could also mean not receiving a similar quality of products or guarantees. Not to mention that counterfeited versions are quickly spreading.

So, the best alternative is to go to the official website of Vigrx Plus. You can even get extra bonuses and discounted prices, especially for bulk acquisitions. You will get a valid product with a confirmed authenticity code.

There is a one-month up to one-year supply with attractive discounts. Free global shipping is offered on acquisitions of 3 months or more. Discretion is very crucial, so you can expect your package to arrive in a plain box with no hints at all.

Leading Edge Health is confident in the product’s capabilities and qualities that all purchases are covered by a full 60 days money-back guarantee.

If you feel Vigrx Plus is producing no results or giving you mild effects contrary to the claims, take advantage of this offer with zero spends. The shipping charges are excluded, though.

Vigrx Plus Reviews: Conclusion

Overall, Vigrx Plus is a male enhancement supplement that’s worth your bucks. It is backed up by science and has all-natural ingredients that can supercharge how you view sex and how you fulfill the bedroom.

That means elevating penis size, getting bigger, harder erections, and improving sex drive. The pill could even address impotence disorder, boost sperm production, and improve blood circulation.

Its reputation dates back years ago. If you are a healthy man with no allergies or health problems, Vigrx Plus is for you.

It intends to make each of your sexual session satisfied and healthy, along with many other benefits. Reversely, you may want to obstruct your interest in consuming some if your health and well-being says otherwise.