Tompkins High School Teacher Receives State Recognition for Educational Excellence

By George Slaughter

Michael Clark, an Advanced Placement Micro and Macro Economics teacher at Tompkins High School, has been honored with the Charles Pickitt Secondary School Teacher Award.

The award was presented virtually at the recent Association of Texas Professional Educators Summit.

“Even in these most trying times, it’s great to know that our work is making a difference and being admired by other educators across Texas,” Clark said in a news release. “Every student deserves nothing but the best from his/her teacher and despite the extraordinary circumstances, teachers can serve as an inspiration to their students to continue creating a bright future.”

The Charles Pickitt Educator of the Year Awards annually recognizes association members who demonstrate exceptional or innovative capabilities in their respective educational fields.

Clark received the award after a Tompkins coworker nominated him for the award. This year’s winners each received a $5,000 prize along with their awards.

The association is the largest educators’ association in the state, with nearly 100,000 members.