Public’s assistance needed to locate next of kin

August 4, 2020

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate you publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE

ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

DUNG VAN NGUYEN – Asian Male, 55 Years: Mr. Nguyen died in the 8900 block of Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 07/12/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-2865. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/72084)

GEREMY SMITH – White Male, 48 Years: Mr. Smith died in the 6000 block of Beverly Hill St. in Houston, TX on 07/18/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-3005. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/72331)

JOSE ANGEL VIVANCO – Hispanic Male, 59 Years: Mr. Vivanco died at Memorial Hermann Hospital at Memorial City in Houston, TX on 07/19/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-3023.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/72366)

ARNOLD SEAN KAVANAUGH – Black Male, 45 Years: Mr. Kavanaugh died in the 500 block of Normandy St. in Houston, TX on 07/20/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-3031.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/72369)

JAMES GREENWOOD – White Male, 72 Years: Mr. Greenwood died in the 8800 block of Town Park Dr. in Houston TX on 07/25/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-3127. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/72332)