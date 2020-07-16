How Modifying Your Supplements Can Improve Your Health

With factory farming and a growing number of heavily processed foods, our food supply isn’t quite what it used to be. Today, most people take at least one supplement in an effort to improve their health.

And many take more, contributing to the $123 billion global dietary market.

But as the world at large evolves, so does research. And the supplement market follows suit.

In light of new research, you may want to stop taking some supplements and start taking others. Or you may simply want to alter the doses of supplements you’re already taking.

In the age of technology, we all have a unique advantage of taking charge of our own health and wellbeing. This means that our choices are all very personal.

In this post, we’re going to explore some recent research that may (or may not) prompt you to modify your supplements.

COVID-19 pandemic and supplementation

Because COVID-19 is a novel (new) virus, researchers are still scrambling to learn everything they can about how it operates — and how we can keep ourselves safe.

The only thing we know for sure is that people with strong immune systems without underlying conditions seem to fare better when exposed to the virus.

So naturally, as a result of the pandemic, vitamins and supplement sales surged. You probably noticed if you tried to buy zinc or vitamin C in March because the store shelves were empty.

And there’s good reason for this. Both zinc and vitamin C play essential roles in boosting the immune system. And a recent study published in the journal Medical Hypothesis backs up zinc as a potential prophylactic that may shorten the length of illness for those who contract the coronavirus.

So if you aren’t already taking immune-boosting supplements like zinc, you may want to consider modifying your supplementation regimen (with support from your doctor, of course).

Replacing prescription medications

As new research emerges, you may find a supplement that works as well as your prescription medication. Naturally, you’ll have to talk to your doctor about making the switch, but it could be worth investigating. For example, studies have shown that tea tree oil is a highly effective treatment for acne, and it comes with fewer side effects that the popular prescription Accutane.

And if you’re dealing with chronic pain, you may want to consider learning more about the natural supplement kratom. Kratom has been shown to impact the brain’s opioid receptors in a similar way to prescription painkillers. There are many types of kratom on the market, but if you search for popular kratom powders, you should find a strain that suits your needs.

Following supplement trends

Whenever you make a change and start a new diet plan, you might be tempted to upgrade your supplement regimen. For example, if you start intermittent fasting or a keto diet, you might add something like a bone broth or collagen supplement. And these supplements are known for a range of health benefits, from skin health to pain relief.

If you decide to start a vegan diet, you may need to add a few supplements, depending on your diet and situation. But everyone on a vegan diet will need to add a B12 supplement unless they’re already taking one.

Whenever you make changes to your supplement regimen, be sure to talk to your doctor or nutritionist. There are some changes that can truly benefit your overall health.