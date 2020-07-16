Getting a good night’s sleep

Photo by Lucas Andrade from Pexels

“Get a good night’s sleep.”

“You’ll feel better in the morning.”

“Why don’t you sleep on it? This will all look different tomorrow.”

You’ve probably heard all of these, and more, at one point or another. Often, when you’re facing something challenging, whether a big meeting or test, a disagreement, or a major decision, sleep is suggested as a solution. And while it might seem cliche, the fact is that a great night’s sleep will actually do you a lot of good — and even a short power nap can provide health benefits.

The next time you’re tempted to stay up late and watch one more episode, keep these benefits of getting plenty of sleep in mind.

Weight Control

If you’re trying to watch your waistline, then head to bed. Sleep deprivation disrupts the hormones that control your appetite (leptin and ghrelin) and reduce your resistance to temptation. So while you’re watching that baking competition on TV, and see all of the delicious cupcakes, it’s only natural to want something sugary and sweet yourself. Combine that with less motivation to exercise when you’re tired, and it’s a recipe for weight gain. So if you’re trying to keep extra pounds from creeping on, put down the remote and head to bed.

A Better Mood

Being overtired usually means being cranky, irritable, and impatient. And the longer you go without sleep, though, the worse your mood will get. Studies indicate that people with insomnia are five times as likely to develop depression, as well as an increased risk of anxiety and panic disorders. Your brain needs sleep in order to process emotions, so you can react and respond to things properly. Sleep deprivation disrupts the production of stress hormones and neurotransmitters, affecting your emotional regulation and thinking processes.

And unfortunately, the connection between sleep and mood is a vicious cycle. The less sleep you get, the higher your risk for depression, and when you’re living with depression, the higher your risk for insomnia. Therefore, if you’re having trouble sleeping well, it’s important to talk with your healthcare provider and try to solve the problem before it affects your mental health.

Boost Your Immune System

If you’re trying to avoid getting sick, washing your hands and taking your vitamins is important, but so is getting plenty of sleep. While you’re sleeping, your body produces cytokines, proteins that help you sleep. However, some cytokines also fight inflammation and infection. These cytokines decrease when you’re sleep deprived, meaning it’s more difficult for your body to fight off illness. There’s also evidence that sleep deprivation can also reduce the effectiveness of vaccines. Considering that inadequate sleep is also linked to an increased risk of chronic illness, including heart disease and diabetes, getting enough shuteye is vital to staying healthy and avoiding everything from the common cold to serious illness.

These are just a few of the benefits of getting plenty of sleep. Skimping on rest doesn’t only mean you’ll need an extra cup of coffee in the morning, but can have lasting effects on everything from your weight to your mental health. So head to bed, and you will feel better the next day.