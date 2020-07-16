How to Pick the Right CBD Vape Pen

There is still some controversy regards CBD. Cannabidiol, an extract of the cannabis plant, is vaped by many people who use it on a recreational basis, and also by great numbers that say it helps with chronic pain, with anxiety and depression, and also with poor sleeping patterns. The controversy came about when vaping CBD was linked with large numbers of cases of lung conditions. These involved both tobacco and CBD vaping. The link was proven to be largely due to ‘black market’ illegal vaping substances, rather than those legally licensed.

While we’re here to talk about picking the right CBD vape pen we thought an intro that confirmed vaping is safer than smoking would be a good start. Now that we’ve got that over with, let’s get to the meaty bit: how do you pick the right CBD vape pen? The rapid rate of vaping technology development means that new products are entering the market all the time, so where do you begin? We’re here to help you with exactly this problem!

Your Choices of Vape Pen

When you start searching you are bound to become confused as there are many different varieties of vape pen. Each follows the same concept – a pen-shaped device that has a reservoir for holding the liquid, dry herb or wax concentrate with an atomizer that is powered by a battery – but there are many differences. For example, some come with variable temperature so you can choose your preferred level, plus you will find that dab pens are suitable only for wax substances while other vape pens are for liquids.

What you do need to consider is that when you buy your vape pen it is powered by the most durable vape pen batteries – your supplier will be able to advise you as to the latest and best on the market – as you want to use your vape pen for the longest time before having to recharge. Another consideration is whether you want a disposable or refillable vape pen, and this can make a big difference.

Disposable or Refillable?

The two main distinctions between vape pens are that some can be used over and over again as you refill the reservoir with the liquid of your choice, while others are disposable. The latter one-time use examples are cheap and convenient, but many vapers prefer to have a pen that they can use for the long term, and that can be recharged via a USB port. This way you can try different CBD liquids and enjoy more or less strength, and experiment with flavors.

The disposable vape pen may be a good choice if you are new to CBD and want to try it and see what it’s about, and then once you decide you enjoy it you can buy a more sophisticated pen that will last you a long time. It’s always best to look for a reputable and established supplier – and online is where the scope for growth in the vape market is encouraging more retailers to advertise their wares – as you can build a relationship with them and they’ll keep you up to date with new developments.

While CBD has yet to be certified as a medicine it is perfectly legal to buy and vape (although do be sure you are not vaping in a place where it is not permitted) and the great numbers of people attesting to its effectiveness in combatting pain, for example, cannot be ignored. Whether you are looking at vaping for this reason or simply for pleasure, choose your CBD vape pen and other accessories and products carefully and enjoy at your leisure.