COVID-19 Outbreak Reported in Nursing Facility in East Harris County

Houston – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in partnership with the Texas Health and Human Services (HHSC) are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Jacinto Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. HCPH’s initial investigation of this facility began on June 10 after the facility reported 12 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and one resident died. As the regulatory agency for healthcare facilities, HHSC has also began working with the facility.

To date, there have been four deaths, medical records are pending review to determine if COVID-19 related. Based on our current records, 57 residents and staff members are actively being monitored by HCPH for COVID-19. HCPH issued public health control orders to the facility on July 3 to ensure compliance with infection control & prevention, to track viral transmission of the virus and COVID-19 related deaths. HCPH is continuing to work with HHSC and other state entities in this investigation.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death. To keep loved ones in nursing homes and or long-term facilities safe and to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, it is important that community members continue to take active prevention measures including limiting visits to these types of facilities. We can all contribute to stopping the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face-coverings, practicing social distancing (6ft/2m or greater), washing hands often and following everyday COVID-19 prevention measures.

To date, there are 39,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston/Harris County and 407 deaths. Please practice social distancing and follow everyday precautionary measures.

For updates on COVID-19, including case counts, health tips, fact sheets, and other community resources, visit www.ReadyHarris.org and the www.hcphtx.org.