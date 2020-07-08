Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $744.2 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $744.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 2.6 percent less than in July 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.

Widespread social distancing requirements were relaxed across much of the state in May, thus year-over-year declines were not as steep as they were last month.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (July 2020) Recipient July 2020

Allocations Change from

July 2019 Year-to-date

Change Cities

$483.4M ↓ 1.1% ↑ 0.2% Transit Systems $155.0M ↓ 8.4% ↓ 1.3% Counties $47.1M ↓ 1.0% ↑ 0.1% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $58.7M ↑ 0.1% ↑ 6.0% Total $744.2M ↓ 2.6% ↑ 0.3%

For details on July sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.