Cullinan Park Conservancy Announces Photo Contest

Choose your best shots taken at Cullinan Park and submit them to the 2020 Photo Contest sponsored by the Cullinan Park Conservancy (CPC). Photographs must be taken at Joseph S. and Lucie H. Cullinan Park, just north of Sugar Land Regional Airport on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. The deadline to enter is Aug. 31, 2020.

“So many people have been out enjoying the beauty of Cullinan Park this year, particularly since the Coronavirus measures have been in place. The park and trails have remained open, and we have been hearing how much park-goers appreciate being able to take get outside and enjoy nature while following social distancing guidelines,” said CPC Board Member Robbin Mallett.

“Now we hope to see lots of amazing photo contest entries that capture the great experiences park visitors have had at Cullinan,” she added.

Photographers of all levels can submit up to five total photos in any of four categories: wildlife, flora (trees, flowers, plants), landscape and photographer’s choice. To encourage young photographers, there is an “18 and under” category so youth and teens can be judged with their peers. There is no fee to participate, and the photos may have been taken at any time of year. For rules and entry details, please visit https://www.cullinanparkconservancy.org/Contest.

The Conservancy was created in 2010 to advocate for, enhance and protect the natural beauty of the 754-acre Cullinan Park for all. The one of a kind, blue-green oasis in the middle of rapidly growing suburbs offers habitat for more than 250 species of birds and all manner of wildlife, while providing miles of hiking trails, fishing, birding and nature observation for our community.



