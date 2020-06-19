Learning English? Get Practice At Libraries’ Conversation Circles  

Are you learning to speak English? Would you like some practice in a casual, informal atmosphere? Fort Bend County Libraries presents a program for individuals of all nationalities who would like a place to practice their English language and conversation skills. The “Conversation Circles” provide an opportunity for non-English-speaking people discuss topics of their own choosing while practicing their English skills.

The Conversation Circles will take place on Wednesdays, July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. The Conversation Circles will be live-streamed virtual sessions presented via Zoom; they will NOT be in person. Registration is required. Participants who register for the event will be emailed a link to a Zoom meeting, and they may join the discussion from the comfort of home.

Learn a new phrase with the “ESL Phrase of the Week,” a pre-recorded video which will be posted on Wednesdays. A different word or phrase will be introduced each week. It is NOT necessary to register for the Phrase of the Week, and the video may be viewed at any time.

These ESL activities are free and open to the public. Registration for the Conversation Circles is required; a link to the Zoom session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library at 281-342-4455.