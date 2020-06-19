Virtual Summer programs at Katy Library

Curbside Pickup at the Katy Library

While the Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road is closed to the public, it is offering curbside pickup to check out items on your library account. For more information or to request an appointment, call 281-391-3509. Items can be ordered online at www.hcpl.net.

Grab-n-Go Lunch at the Katy Library

Stop by the Katy Library this summer to grab a free lunch courtesy of the Houston Food Bank. Food will be distributed between 12 – 2pm on Mondays through Fridays, starting on June 1 and ending on July 31. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy. For more information contact us at kt@hcpl.net or 281-391-3509.

Virtual Summer Reading Program at the Katy Library

Even though the library’s closed, the fun doesn’t stop! Watch the library’s website at www.hcpl.net to see links to weekly themes, activities, story times, live performances, and prizes. We also have virtual groups meeting for book clubs, knitting & crochet, garden club, and more. And don’t miss Ms. Amanda’s weekly story time on our Instagram and Facebook pages. Contact us at kt@hcpl.net or 281-391-3509 for more information. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy.

Virtual Library Garden Club with the Katy Library

The Katy Library’s monthly Garden Club is meeting virtually! For more information or an invitation to join, email us at kt@hcpl.net or call at 281-391-3509. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy.

Virtual Knotty & Nice Club with the Katy Library

Our weekly knitting and crochet group is meeting virtually! For more information or an invitation to join, email us at kt@hcpl.net or call at 281-391-3509. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy.

Virtual Book Clubs with the Katy Library

The Katy Library’s book clubs have moved online! The books can be picked up through our no-contact curbside service Monday through Saturday. For more information or an invitation to join, email us at kt@hcpl.net or call at 281-391-3509. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy.