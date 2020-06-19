Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge – July Schedule Of Virtual Activities & Performances      

Because of the COVID-19 social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is offering a different format for Summer Reading Challenge (SRC) programming this year – all activities are presented virtually so that families can participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Videos of Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, Story Time, and Middle School Programs will be posted on the FBCL website each week. Age-appropriate stories, songs, and puppet shows are featured in the Mother Goose Time and Toddler Time videos, while Middle School Programs include fun craft demonstrations.

The schedule is as follows:

Mondays – Mother Goose Time (infants 1-12 months of age)

Tuesdays – Toddler Time (1-3 years of age)

Thursdays – Middle School Programs (grades 6-8)

Families of toddlers and preschoolers may pick up to-go activity packets from the library for the month. These packets – available for pick up in July — contain fun craft activities that can be done at home.

The School-Age Programs – Wednesdays at 10:00 am – will showcase exciting live-streamed or recorded videos of popular performers that children have grown to love at Fort Bend County Libraries over the years. The live-streamed and recorded videos will be shown on the FBCL website and in a special FBCL Facebook group page for the SRC, located at (www.Facebook.com/FortBendCountyLibraries).

The July schedule is as follows:

July 1 – Scales & Tails (presented by Nature Discovery Center)

July 8 – Imagine Land: A Musical Adventure (presented by Will Parker)

July 15 – DJ Dance Party (presented by DJ Jeffrey)

July 22 – Sleeping Beauty & the Handsome Prince (presented by Jean Kuecher & the Marionette Playhouse)

Special Family Programs – Fridays at 10:00 am – will also feature live-streamed or recorded videos of amazing performances. Families with children of all ages will enjoy watching these virtual events!

The July schedule is as follows:

July 3 – Orbit’s Virtual Library Show (presented by Houston Astros)

July 10 – Aliens (presented by Science Tellers)

July 17 – Puppets & Stories (presented by Puppet Pizzazz)

July 24 – An Avian Adventure (presented by Houston Audubon Society)

Part of Fort Bend County Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge 2020, these activities and events are made possible by the Friends of the Library organizations.

A schedule of all activities and performances is available as a downloadable flyer on the Fort Bend County Libraries website.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).