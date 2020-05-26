Libraries Present Virtual Demonstrations For Crafting Enthusiasts  

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of virtual, craft-themed video demonstrations to introduce people to new hobbies and activities, and to give current crafters inspiration and new ideas.

These craft-demonstration videos can be viewed by selecting “Virtual Programs” on the “Classes and Events” tab on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – and finding the programs on the dates listed.

“Bullet Journaling” – Friday, June 5.

A Bullet Journal can be used to keep ideas and tasks organized. This customizable system can serve as a to-do list, calendar, sketchbook, journal, habit tracker, idea catcher, and more. Learn about layouts, stencils, and hand-lettering that can be used to add a creative, personalized touch.

“Sewing 101” – Thursday, June 11.

In this basic, hand-sewing video, learn different stitches to make simple repairs.

“Blackout Poetry” – Friday, June 12.

Blackout poems can be created using the pages of old books, magazines, or even articles cut from yesterday’s newspaper. Using the pages of an existing text and a Sharpie® marker, blackout poets isolate single words or short phrases by completely blacking out unneeded words, leaving the selected words to create lyrical masterpieces.

“University Branch Library Craft Squad: Friendship Bracelets” — Friday, June 19.

Learn how to make a friendship bracelet with a simple, but beautiful pattern.

“Embroidery Basics” – Tuesday, June 23.

Embroidery is one of the needlework arts of embellishing fabric or linens with a needle and thread and different stitches. Designs and stitches can be simple or very intricate, and they can be used to decorate bed linens, kitchen towels, caps, and other articles of clothing. Embroidery can also be used to create handcrafted works of art. This introductory video will demonstrate basic embroidery stitches.

“University Branch Library Craft Squad: Branch Weaving” — Friday, June 26.

Learn how to create a loom out of a tree branch, then weave yarn onto it in colorful patterns to make a piece of wall art.

Craft enthusiasts may also be interested in exploring the Hobbies & Crafts Reference Center (HCRC) – an online database available through the “Research” tab on the website; simply click on “Databases” and then “DIY Resources.” A library card is required to access this resource from home. To apply for an e-Card online, click on the “How Do I…” tab, and select “Get a Library Card.”

The Hobbies & Crafts Reference Center is a valuable online research tool that offers detailed “how-to” instructions and creative ideas to meet the needs of virtually every hobby enthusiast. Crafters, hobbyists, and collectors will find resources on a wide assortment of leisure activities.

Information is available for collectors with interests in antiques, coins, stamps, trading cards, sports memorabilia, and much more. Looking for a new recreational activity? The HCRC resource includes information on many activities, too. Learn about rock-climbing, mountain-biking, photography, camping, and many other interests.

Crafters of all experience levels will discover information on everything from candle-making and cake-decorating to scrapbooking and sculpting. Full-text articles are provided from leading hobby and craft magazines, including Bead & Button, Creative Knitting, FineScale Modeler, Quilter’s World, and many more.

The resource also includes access to more than 720 instructional videos, full-text information from more than 1,500 magazines and books, and more than 3,000 recipes from various health organizations.

For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).