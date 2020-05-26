Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge Features Virtual Activities & Performances    

Because of the COVID-19 social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer a different format for Summer Reading Challenge (SRC) programming this year – all activities will be presented virtually so that families can participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Videos of Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, Story Time, and Middle School Programs will be posted on the FBCL website each week, beginning June 1. Age-appropriate stories, songs, and puppet shows will be featured in the Mother Goose Time and Toddler Time videos, while Middle School Programs will include fun craft demonstrations.

The schedule is as follows:

Mondays – Mother Goose Time (infants 1-12 months of age)

Tuesdays – Toddler Time (1-3 years of age)

Thursdays – Middle School Programs (grades 6-8)

Families of toddlers and preschoolers may pick up to-go activity packets from the library for the month. These packets – available for pick up in June and July — contain fun craft activities that can be done at home.

The School-Age Programs – Wednesdays at 10:00 am – will showcase exciting live-streamed or recorded videos of popular performers that children have grown to love at Fort Bend County Libraries over the years. The live-streamed and recorded videos will be shown on the FBCL website and/or a special Facebook SRC group page, which is accessible at www.Facebook.com/FortBendCountyLibraries.

The June schedule is as follows:

June 3 – Dragons (presented by Science Tellers)

June 10 – Virtual Variety Summer Program (presented by Julian Franklin)

June 17 – Magical Balloon Show (presented by Robb Holladay)

June 24 – Find the Beat with Andyroo (presented by Andyroo & the Andyrooniverse)

Special Family Programs – Fridays at 10:00 am – will also feature live-streamed or recorded videos of amazing performances. Families with children of all ages will enjoy watching these virtual events!

The June schedule is as follows:

June 5 – Song Recycler (presented by Andyroo & the Andyrooniverse)

June 12 – Game Show Contest (featuring DJ Jeffrey)

June 19 – Armadillo’s Dream (presented by HGO Opera to Go!)

June 26 – Magic Show (featuring John O’Bryant)

An additional Family Story Time event – “Puppet Palooza” – will be shown on Saturday, June 13, at 10:00 am. This recorded video will showcase FBCL’s own Youth Services librarians and their puppet extravaganza!

Part of Fort Bend County Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge 2020, these activities and events are made possible by the Friends of the Library organizations.

A schedule of all activities and performances will be available as a downloadable flyer on the Fort Bend County Libraries website.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).