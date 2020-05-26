Learn About Free Legal Info Resources At Fort Bend County Law Library  

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Pro Se Basics” demonstrations of the informational legal resources that are available to the public at the Fort Bend County Law Library. These programs will be virtual sessions presented via Zoom; they will NOT be in person.

The introductory classes will take place on Tuesdays June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, from 10:00 to 11:00 am.

The classes will introduce important procedural information for self-represented litigants who wish to begin their legal research, represent themselves in court, or seek resources for their Family Law or Probate issues. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The material that will be discussed is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Librarians cannot provide legal advice or recommend specific forms.

The June schedule is as follows:

June 2 – “ Introduction to Legal Research .” This class will introduce the basics of legal research. Those attending will gain a better understanding of the difference between primary and secondary resources, how to read legal citations, and where to find legal resources in print and online.

– “ .” This class will introduce the basics of legal research. Those attending will gain a better understanding of the difference between primary and secondary resources, how to read legal citations, and where to find legal resources in print and online. June 9 – “ Family Law 101 .” Learn about the resources that are available in the Law Library for family-law cases, as well as free online resources. Get tips on using the library’s catalog to find resources throughout the library system, and hear about the library’s online databases that can be accessed from home.

– “ .” Learn about the resources that are available in the Law Library for family-law cases, as well as free online resources. Get tips on using the library’s catalog to find resources throughout the library system, and hear about the library’s online databases that can be accessed from home. June 16 – “ Family Law 102 .” This class will provide a more in-depth exploration of family-law databases and digital resources. Those attending this session will also learn how to find paperwork post the petition phase.

– “ .” This class will provide a more in-depth exploration of family-law databases and digital resources. Those attending this session will also learn how to find paperwork post the petition phase. June 23 – “ Probate 101 .” Learn about the resources that are available in the Law Library for probate cases, as well as free online resources. Get tips on using the library’s catalog to find resources throughout the library system, and hear about the library’s online databases that can be accessed from home.

– “ .” Learn about the resources that are available in the Law Library for probate cases, as well as free online resources. Get tips on using the library’s catalog to find resources throughout the library system, and hear about the library’s online databases that can be accessed from home. June 30– “Advanced Legal Resource.” This class will cover search strategies using the libraries’ databases including how to use Boolean operators, natural language, and special characters. In addition, the class will demonstrate how to begin a simple search and how to narrow searches.

The series will be repeated in July and August.

The classes are free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the Law Library at 281-341-3718.