Katy Return To Work Task Force Announcement

As Katy business owners and residents consider Governor Abbott’s return to work initiative, the Katy Returns to Work Task Force has been created to enable and support the safe re-opening of the business community. Supported by the Katy Chamber of Commerce, the Katy Area Economic Development Council, the Fulshear-Katy Chamber of Commerce, Christ Clinic, and Houston Methodist West Hospital, the group is delighted to announce its creation and initial objectives. Dr. Jeanette Winters will serve as chair and facilitator of the group’s activities.

The group’s objective is to provide authoritative and timely information and useful resources on safely re-opening Katy’s businesses (from small to large). Working collaboratively, the Task Force will strive to identify major sectors required to successfully support reasonable and predictable paths for returning Katy businesses and their employees to work while avoiding a second peak.

All Katy citizens and business owners will have access to the Task Force’ website, https://www.katychamber.com/katy-returns-to-work/ for up to date and carefully researched materials in four primary areas:

Medical (including mental health)

Financial (available resources)

Strategy (where and how do we start?)

People (individual and organization-wide)

In addition, real-time data on local medical system capacity and upstream identification of hot spots of viral spread will be collected and monitored. Access to this vital information will allow businesses to take proactive steps to prevent a second peak and avoid subsequent consequences of increased economic hardship within the community.

Information sessions are being planned and schedules will be announced shortly.

Anyone wishing to contribute information or join the group’s efforts is encouraged to reach out to Rick Ellis, email: rick@katychamber.com .

As citizens and members of the greater Katy community, we are committed to working to enable our economy to res-establish itself while ensuring safe working environments for all employees, managers, and owners.