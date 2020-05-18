Katy ISD Honors 2019-2020 Volunteers Drum Roll Please…

(Katy, Texas) – Katy ISD’s Volunteers in Public Schools initiative is continuing the tradition of honoring thousands of school district volunteers who donate their time supporting Katy ISD students and teachers. “Our giant volunteer family helps make Katy ISD exceptional by providing additional support to staff and faculty so teachers can spend their time teaching! It is our joy to celebrate the impact volunteers bring and have brought for years,” said Janet Theis, Katy ISD Executive Director of Community Partnerships.

This year, as a thank you to all Katy ISD volunteers, the district’s Partners in Education team is virtually presenting its annual VIPS Celebration event finale featuring exceptionally talented Katy ISD drumline students. Katy ISD salutes its army of incredible volunteers. Because of you, the beat goes on.

District-wide drumline entertainment was provided by Katy ISD student percussionists from every high school, led by Seven Lakes High School Assistant Band Director, Mr. Allen Vinson

Volunteers in Public Schools, a Katy ISD Partners in Education program, offers moms, dads, family and community members a wide variety of volunteer opportunities at their chosen campus. To learn more, visit Partners in Education under the “Community” tab at www.katyisd.org or contact your campus Volunteer Coordinator.

Katy ISD student percussionists from every high school led by Seven Lakes High School Assistant Band Director, Mr. Allen Vinson, perform an exceptional set to honor, thank, and celebrate Katy ISD’s Volunteers in Public Schools. Video by Chad Herold.