Olson Opposes Democrat Power Grab

Washington, DC — Congressman Pete Olson (TX-22) today issued the following statement after voting in opposition to a dangerous resolution proposed by Democrats that would destroy centuries of tradition by instilling a partisan vote-by-proxy in the House of Representatives:

“Challenging times are no excuse to upend our constitutional and sacred duty to do the job we were elected to do. The resolution proposed by Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats today to allow voting-by-proxy is a bald-faced power grab that uses the COVID-19 pandemic as a means to achieve liberal ends. Republicans have laid out a reasonable plan for Congress to return to business as usual that does not flout long-accepted norms. I was proud to oppose the Democrat proxy scheme that came before the House today. The American people deserve bipartisan leadership and consensus during a global emergency, not a partisan power play that places political agendas over the well-being of the People’s House.”